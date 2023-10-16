Jordan Pearson Takes Ikey Dorr 100 Win at Speedway 95

Speedway 95’s 2023 racing season came to a close this past week-end with the running of the Coldbrook Trailers/All that’s Metal Paul Bunyan Speed Week-end that had events running on both Saturday and Sunday under partly sunny but chilly conditions. Highlighting the week-end was the Ikey Dorr Memorial 100 presented by Renewal by Andersen that had a total purse payout of $30,100.00

45 cars from many parts of Maine and one from Fredericton New Brunswick showed up for the event, with only 30 being allowed to qualify for the feature.

Jordan Pearson of Thorndike won the 100 lap Ikey Dorr Memorial 100 presented by Renewal by Andersen Saturday afternoon and went home $10,000 richer for his efforts. Starting 15th in the field, Pearson methodically worked his way up through the pack, taking the second position on lap 48 when a caution period slowed the field and closed it up for a restart. When the race began again, Pearson challenged Kenduskeag’s Kris Watson, who had led the event from lap 18, for the lead, swapping it several times over the next 31 laps until Pearson finally pinned Watson behind a slower car, forcing him to slow down momentarily, allowing Pearson to take the lead for good. While the lead duo battled for the for the top spot, Cole Robinson of Palmyra and Brady Creamer of Fredericton N. B. had a side by side run for the third and fourth spots, with Creamer taking third for good on lap 75. Robinson continued to fade, allowing James Goodman of Carmel to finish fourth and early leader Scott Modery of Hermon to salvage a fifth place finish. Steve Kimball of Holden, Cameron Childs of Wales, Robinson, Donny Silva of Hudson and Joey Israelson of Saco rounded out the top 10. Qualifying races were won by josh St. Clair of Liberty, David Gray of Dixmont, Shane Tatro of Levant, and Cole Robinson of Palmyra. The 30 lap Consolation race was won by Joey Israelson of Saco, which netted him a $500.00 bonus.

Earlier in the evening, Mike Hopkins of Hermon led the Darling’s 100 for the Dysart’s Late Models for the entire distance, consistently running laps 2 to 3 tenths of a second faster than his rivals. The 100 lap event was slowed 6 times by the caution flag and once by the red flag, giving second place finisher Brenton Parritt of Steuben ample opportunity to challenge Hopkins for the lead, but he was never able to stay close long enough to pass for the lead. Deane Smart of Milford battled Kris Matchett of Skowhegan for the third spot for several laps near the end of the event and squeaked out a third place finish. Matchett finished fourth, with Todd Lawrence of Levant coming in fifth.

The Coca-Cola Cage Runners were also racing in support of the upper divisions, with Casey Bellows of Fairfield passing leader Tom Harnish of Hermon on lap 22 of the 30 lap feature. Chip Farrington of China drove to a third place finish, with Jason Trundy of Newburgh and Brad Bellows of China rounding out the top five.

On Sunday, Zach Audet of Norridgewock was in the Coastal Auto Parts Victory Lane at the finish in each of the three events he entered that day.

His first victory came in the opening feature event of the day, the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros. After winning the qualifier and earning the pole position for the start. Audet led all 30 laps, picking up his first win of the day. Following him to the podium in the caution free event were Andrew Crosby of Hermon in second and Mark Sawyer of Newburgh in third. Ryan Stillwell of Lamoine and Darius Miranda of Orono were fourth and fifth respectively.

Next up were the Sport-Fours, and Audet again started up front by winning the first qualifier, but Kyle Willette of Winslow, who won the second qualifier started next to him in a car Audet had built. Audet led the first 8 laps, but Willette proved to have the better car, as he took the lead from Audet on lap 9 of the caution free 30 lapper and posted his second win of the season in only his second appearance of the season. Audet finished second, with Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont in third. Jason Kimball of Pittston and Darius Miranda of Orono rounded out the top five.

Audet’s second win and third podium appearance of the day came in the 100 lap Enduro race that was dominated by Jason Trundy of Newburgh, who appeared to have won the event but was disqualified in post- race inspection for several technical violations, handing the victory to Audet, who had led from lap 50 to lap 87 when he was passed by Trundy on lap 88. Trundy led to the finish, but was not the eventual winner of the event. Doug Woodard of Plymouth finished second with Mikeal Lauren of Boston Mass. in third. Tyler McCann of Hampden and Nicholas Bickford of Etna placed fourth and fifth.

The final event of the night was the Annual Demolition Derby, that was won by Jason Trundy after being the sole survivor running at the end. Josh Brown of Pownall was second, with Ken Ogden of Seal Cove finishing third.

QUICK RESULTS:

SATURDAY OCTOBER 14

IKEY DORR MEMORIAL 100 PRESENTED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN:

3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike ($10,000) 35 Kris Watson, Kenduskeag ($4000.00) 10 Brady Creamer, Fredericton N.B ($2000.00) 4. 15 James Goodman, Carmel ($1500.00) 5. Scott Modery, Hermon ($1000.00)

DARLING’S LATE MODEL 100

15 Mike Hopkins, Hermon ($4000.00) 23 Brenton Parritt, Steuben ($1500.00) 24 Deane Smart, Milford ($800.00) 17ME Kris Matchett, Skowhegan ($700.00) 6 Todd Lawrence, Levant ($600.00)

COCA-COLA CAGE RUNNERS:

Casey Bellows, Fairfield 8H Tom Harnish, Hermon 02 Chris Farrington, China 1 Jason Trundy, Newburgh 25 Brad Bellows, China

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15:

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDURO:

19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon 69 Mark Sawyer, Newburgh 81 Ryan Stillwell, Lamoine 99 Darius Miranda, Orono

SPORT-FOURS:

08 Kyle Willette, Winslow 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont 12X Jason Kimball, Pittston 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

ENDURO 100:

19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock 50 Doug Woodard, Plymouth 48 Mikael Laurin, Boston Mass. 7M Tyler McCann, Hampden 12 Nicholas Bickford, Etna

DEMOLITION DERBY: