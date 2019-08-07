Junior Legion State Champs: Motor City [VIDEO]

Motor City Hampden Photo

The Motor City Junior American Legion team came all they way back from losing the first game of the state tournament to winning it all last night at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Motor City had to first beat Midcoast, 13-3, to get to the title game and then knocked off Fairfield, 9-4, to claim the state championship.

Motor City finished the tourney with a 5-1 record and advances to the Northeast Regional Tournament in New Hampshire that begins on Friday.

 2019 Maine State Junior American Legion All-Tournament Team:

Joe Ardito- Hammond Lumber Loons (Messalonskee)

Jason Bartlett- Midcoast

Matthew Berry- Fairfield

Nate Bickford- Fairfield

Hunter Brissette- Legendary Status (Lisbon)

Michael Brown- Motor City

Joseph D’Angelo- Motor City

Jake Guty- Acadians

Nolan Hodgkins- Motor City

Thomas Knott- Motor City

Neil LaRochelle- Legendary Status (Lisbon)

Sam Moody- Midcoast

Zach Nickerson- Fairfield

Jack Tibbetts- Legendary Status (Lisbon)

Tommy Walker- Midcoast

* Tournament Most Valuable Player: Joseph D’Angelo- Motor City

 

