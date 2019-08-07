The Motor City Junior American Legion team came all they way back from losing the first game of the state tournament to winning it all last night at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Motor City had to first beat Midcoast, 13-3, to get to the title game and then knocked off Fairfield, 9-4, to claim the state championship.

Motor City finished the tourney with a 5-1 record and advances to the Northeast Regional Tournament in New Hampshire that begins on Friday.