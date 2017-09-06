Kiley, Holston Up For HS Athlete Of The Week [VOTE]

It’s time for you to help us decide again who should be the winner of this week’s High School Athlete of the Week. We have two big-time football performances up for this week’s voting.

Senior running back Bryant Kiley of Brewer racked up 330 yards on 29 carries in the 21-19 win over Lawrence on Opening Night. Kiley also provided all three of the touchdowns for the Brewer offense, including a game-changing 99-yard run. He looks to continue where Trey Wood left off in the Witches backfield last season.

Seth Holston had a great overall performance as the Houlton side picked up a 30-0 victory over Stearns in Week 1. Holston rushed for 171 yards on 17 carries out of the backfield with a touchdown, while also contributing on special teams with an 85-yard kick-off return for another score. In addition to his scoring ability, the Senior also made 11 tackles on defense and had an interception.

The decision is up to you to choose who you think is the High School Athlete of the Week between these two great running backs on opening week!

*Voting ends at midnight Wednesday…Winner announced on Thursday’s Morning Pitch Show!