Koch-Johnson Earns All-American Again

After taking off over a year of competition because of injuries, former Washburn High School track standout Carsyn Koch-Johnson is again a NCAA Division II All-American runner for Cedarville University in Ohio.

At the NCAA D-II Indoor Championships in Kansas over the weekend. Koch-Johnson finished 7th in the 800M event at 2:08.07.

She now owns the top nine times in the 800M in school history.

Koch-Johnson, now a senior at Cedarville, was the 2016 and 2017 D-II national champion in the 800M.

Her high school career at Washburn included state championships in track & field, cross country and basketball.