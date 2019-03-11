Koch-Johnson Earns All-American Again
After taking off over a year of competition because of injuries, former Washburn High School track standout Carsyn Koch-Johnson is again a NCAA Division II All-American runner for Cedarville University in Ohio.
At the NCAA D-II Indoor Championships in Kansas over the weekend. Koch-Johnson finished 7th in the 800M event at 2:08.07.
She now owns the top nine times in the 800M in school history.
Koch-Johnson, now a senior at Cedarville, was the 2016 and 2017 D-II national champion in the 800M.
Her high school career at Washburn included state championships in track & field, cross country and basketball.
Koch-Johnson now preps for the outdoor track & field season that includes with the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Texas in late May.