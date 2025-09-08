The Little Ten Conference (LTC) announced that Kody Kimball from Dexter High School was the Player of the Week for Week 1, for games played September 5-6/

Kimball rushed for 93 yards on 17 carries, and threw for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also caught 2 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he made 12 solo tackles and had 3 assists, in Dexter's 46-12 win over Washington Academy.

Other players receiving Player of the Week votes included

Bryce Cooper - Dexter

Dawson Sukeforth - Bucksport

Lucas Pelkey - Stearns

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.