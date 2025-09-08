Dexter’s Kody Kimball Named LTC Player of the Week
The Little Ten Conference (LTC) announced that Kody Kimball from Dexter High School was the Player of the Week for Week 1, for games played September 5-6/
Kimball rushed for 93 yards on 17 carries, and threw for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also caught 2 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he made 12 solo tackles and had 3 assists, in Dexter's 46-12 win over Washington Academy.
Other players receiving Player of the Week votes included
- Bryce Cooper - Dexter
- Dawson Sukeforth - Bucksport
- Lucas Pelkey - Stearns
The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.
10 Things You’ll Quickly Find Out When Moving to Maine
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge