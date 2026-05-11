Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 11

Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 11

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Here are the Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 11th.

Class A North

  1. Oxford Hills 6-1  39.297
  2. Bangor 8-1  37.578
  3. Mt. Ararat 5-1  28.031
  4. Hampden Academy 4-2  21.406
  5. Messalonskee 4-2  14.375
  6. Edward Little 4-4  12.656
  7. Mt. Blue 4-2  8.203
  8. Camden Hill 3-5  6.563
  9. Brunswick 2-4 6.094
  10. Skowhegan 2-6 4.688
  11. Brewer 1-7  0.625
  12. Lewiston 0-8  0.000

Class A South

  1. Gorham 5-1  28.750
  2. Cheverus 6-1  27.188
  3. South Portland 7-0  24.063
  4. Massabesic 4-1  19.375
  5. Thornton 4-2  16.250
  6. Scarborough 5-2  12.188
  7. Noble 3-4  10.000
  8. Bonny Eagle 4-1  10.625
  9. Sanford 3-4  8.438
  10. Falmouth 4-2  6.563
  11. Kennebunk 4-3  5.938
  12. Biddefrord 3-4  3.750
  13. Windham 1-5  0.625
  14. Westbrook 1-5 0.625
  15. Deering 0-6 0.000
  16. Marshwood 0-6  0.000
  17. Portland 0-7  0.000

Class B North

  1. Ellsworth 5-0  27.891
  2. Old Town 5-2  19.219
  3. MDI 4-3  19.141
  4. Belfast 4-2  17.734
  5. Nokomis 6-1  16.953
  6. Cony 5-0  15.000
  7. Hermon 3-2  10.469
  8. John Bapst 4-4  10.000
  9. Oceanside 2-5 9.453
  10. Lawrence 5-2  9.063
  11. Presque Isle 2-5 8.672
  12. Foxcroft Academy 2-5  7.344
  13. Waterville 3-3  6.328
  14. Gardiner 1-4  5.938
  15. Caribou 1-3 0.625

Class B South

  1. Fryeburg Academy 7-1  33.146
  2. Wells 5-3  28.406
  3. Leavitt 6-1  23.047
  4. Lake Region 4-4  19.297
  5. Cape Elizabeth 3-2  18.458
  6. Greely 4-2  16.703
  7. Freeport 4-3 16.693
  8. Yarmouth 3-3 15.833
  9. York 2-2 13.693
  10. Morse 3-3  10.391
  11. Erskine Academy 3-4  8.750
  12. Mountain Valley 4-2  8.281
  13. Gray-New Gloucester 2-5  7.344
  14. Poland 3-5  6.563
  15. Medomak Valley 2-5  4.688
  16. Lincoln Academy 1-5  4.531
  17. Spruce Mountain 1-4  1.406

Class C North

  1. Washington Academy 7-0  24.719
  2. Bucksport 5-2  21.960
  3. Mattanawcook Academy 5-0  19.766
  4. Dexter/PCHS 5-2  18.594
  5. GSA 5-1  17.048
  6. Calais 3-2  13.610
  7. Sumner 3-4  12.721
  8. Mount View 3-3  4.219
  9. Fort Kent 2-4  3.750
  10. Narraguagus 3-4  3.222
  11. Orono 1-5  1.328
  12. Central 1-4  0.625
  13. MCI 1-7  0.625
  14. Houlton/GHCA  0-5  0.000
  15. Winslow 0-5  0.000

Class C South

  1. Old Orchard Beach 5-0  28.286
  2. Sacopee Valley 5-3  27.072
  3. Maranacook 6-1  22.578
  4. Waynflete/NYA 6-2  16.969
  5. Monmouth Academy 5-1  15.781
  6. Lisbon 3-3  10.000
  7. Carrabec 3-6  7.875
  8. Hall-Dale 3-5  6.750
  9. Oak Hill 3-4  6.172
  10. Mt. Abram 2-4  5.703
  11. Dirigo  2-5  5.469
  12. Traip Academy 1-7  4.333
  13. Winthrop 2-3  4.297

Class D North

  1. Bangor Christian 6-1  22.734
  2. Katahdin 4-0  11.327
  3. Fort Fairfield 3-0  8.776
  4. Stearns 4-2  8.025
  5. Penobscot Valley 3-2  7.653
  6. Wisdom 3-1  7.653
  7. Southern Aroostook 2-4 6.594
  8. Madawaska 2-4  6.594
  9. Machias 5-2  6.190
  10. Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 2-3  4.184
  11. Hodgdon 1-2  3.469
  12. Lee Academy 2-2  1.429
  13. Jonesport-Beals 1-6 0.833
  14. Schenck 1-2  0.714
  15. Shead 0-5  0.000
  16. Penquis Valley 0-4  0.000
  17. Ashland 0-3  0.000
  18. Woodland 0-4 0.000

Class D South

  1. Richmond 6-0  15.661
  2. Buckfield 4-2  11.979
  3. Valley 2-1  10.833
  4. Madison 2-4  9.922
  5. Telstar 4-1  9.622
  6. Forest Hills 2-4  7.556
  7. Boothbay 1-5  4.219
  8. Vinalhaven/North Haven 2-4  1.667
  9. Temple Academy 0-2  0.000
  10. Greenville 0-3 0.000
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Categories: High School Baseball, High School Sports

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