Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 11
Here are the Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 11th.
Class A North
- Oxford Hills 6-1 39.297
- Bangor 8-1 37.578
- Mt. Ararat 5-1 28.031
- Hampden Academy 4-2 21.406
- Messalonskee 4-2 14.375
- Edward Little 4-4 12.656
- Mt. Blue 4-2 8.203
- Camden Hill 3-5 6.563
- Brunswick 2-4 6.094
- Skowhegan 2-6 4.688
- Brewer 1-7 0.625
- Lewiston 0-8 0.000
Class A South
- Gorham 5-1 28.750
- Cheverus 6-1 27.188
- South Portland 7-0 24.063
- Massabesic 4-1 19.375
- Thornton 4-2 16.250
- Scarborough 5-2 12.188
- Noble 3-4 10.000
- Bonny Eagle 4-1 10.625
- Sanford 3-4 8.438
- Falmouth 4-2 6.563
- Kennebunk 4-3 5.938
- Biddefrord 3-4 3.750
- Windham 1-5 0.625
- Westbrook 1-5 0.625
- Deering 0-6 0.000
- Marshwood 0-6 0.000
- Portland 0-7 0.000
Class B North
- Ellsworth 5-0 27.891
- Old Town 5-2 19.219
- MDI 4-3 19.141
- Belfast 4-2 17.734
- Nokomis 6-1 16.953
- Cony 5-0 15.000
- Hermon 3-2 10.469
- John Bapst 4-4 10.000
- Oceanside 2-5 9.453
- Lawrence 5-2 9.063
- Presque Isle 2-5 8.672
- Foxcroft Academy 2-5 7.344
- Waterville 3-3 6.328
- Gardiner 1-4 5.938
- Caribou 1-3 0.625
Class B South
- Fryeburg Academy 7-1 33.146
- Wells 5-3 28.406
- Leavitt 6-1 23.047
- Lake Region 4-4 19.297
- Cape Elizabeth 3-2 18.458
- Greely 4-2 16.703
- Freeport 4-3 16.693
- Yarmouth 3-3 15.833
- York 2-2 13.693
- Morse 3-3 10.391
- Erskine Academy 3-4 8.750
- Mountain Valley 4-2 8.281
- Gray-New Gloucester 2-5 7.344
- Poland 3-5 6.563
- Medomak Valley 2-5 4.688
- Lincoln Academy 1-5 4.531
- Spruce Mountain 1-4 1.406
Class C North
- Washington Academy 7-0 24.719
- Bucksport 5-2 21.960
- Mattanawcook Academy 5-0 19.766
- Dexter/PCHS 5-2 18.594
- GSA 5-1 17.048
- Calais 3-2 13.610
- Sumner 3-4 12.721
- Mount View 3-3 4.219
- Fort Kent 2-4 3.750
- Narraguagus 3-4 3.222
- Orono 1-5 1.328
- Central 1-4 0.625
- MCI 1-7 0.625
- Houlton/GHCA 0-5 0.000
- Winslow 0-5 0.000
Class C South
- Old Orchard Beach 5-0 28.286
- Sacopee Valley 5-3 27.072
- Maranacook 6-1 22.578
- Waynflete/NYA 6-2 16.969
- Monmouth Academy 5-1 15.781
- Lisbon 3-3 10.000
- Carrabec 3-6 7.875
- Hall-Dale 3-5 6.750
- Oak Hill 3-4 6.172
- Mt. Abram 2-4 5.703
- Dirigo 2-5 5.469
- Traip Academy 1-7 4.333
- Winthrop 2-3 4.297
Class D North
- Bangor Christian 6-1 22.734
- Katahdin 4-0 11.327
- Fort Fairfield 3-0 8.776
- Stearns 4-2 8.025
- Penobscot Valley 3-2 7.653
- Wisdom 3-1 7.653
- Southern Aroostook 2-4 6.594
- Madawaska 2-4 6.594
- Machias 5-2 6.190
- Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 2-3 4.184
- Hodgdon 1-2 3.469
- Lee Academy 2-2 1.429
- Jonesport-Beals 1-6 0.833
- Schenck 1-2 0.714
- Shead 0-5 0.000
- Penquis Valley 0-4 0.000
- Ashland 0-3 0.000
- Woodland 0-4 0.000
Class D South
- Richmond 6-0 15.661
- Buckfield 4-2 11.979
- Valley 2-1 10.833
- Madison 2-4 9.922
- Telstar 4-1 9.622
- Forest Hills 2-4 7.556
- Boothbay 1-5 4.219
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 2-4 1.667
- Temple Academy 0-2 0.000
- Greenville 0-3 0.000
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2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge