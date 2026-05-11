Here are the Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, May 11th.

Class A North

Oxford Hills 6-1 39.297 Bangor 8-1 37.578 Mt. Ararat 5-1 28.031 Hampden Academy 4-2 21.406 Messalonskee 4-2 14.375 Edward Little 4-4 12.656 Mt. Blue 4-2 8.203 Camden Hill 3-5 6.563 Brunswick 2-4 6.094 Skowhegan 2-6 4.688 Brewer 1-7 0.625 Lewiston 0-8 0.000

Class A South

Gorham 5-1 28.750 Cheverus 6-1 27.188 South Portland 7-0 24.063 Massabesic 4-1 19.375 Thornton 4-2 16.250 Scarborough 5-2 12.188 Noble 3-4 10.000 Bonny Eagle 4-1 10.625 Sanford 3-4 8.438 Falmouth 4-2 6.563 Kennebunk 4-3 5.938 Biddefrord 3-4 3.750 Windham 1-5 0.625 Westbrook 1-5 0.625 Deering 0-6 0.000 Marshwood 0-6 0.000 Portland 0-7 0.000

Class B North

Ellsworth 5-0 27.891 Old Town 5-2 19.219 MDI 4-3 19.141 Belfast 4-2 17.734 Nokomis 6-1 16.953 Cony 5-0 15.000 Hermon 3-2 10.469 John Bapst 4-4 10.000 Oceanside 2-5 9.453 Lawrence 5-2 9.063 Presque Isle 2-5 8.672 Foxcroft Academy 2-5 7.344 Waterville 3-3 6.328 Gardiner 1-4 5.938 Caribou 1-3 0.625

Class B South

Fryeburg Academy 7-1 33.146 Wells 5-3 28.406 Leavitt 6-1 23.047 Lake Region 4-4 19.297 Cape Elizabeth 3-2 18.458 Greely 4-2 16.703 Freeport 4-3 16.693 Yarmouth 3-3 15.833 York 2-2 13.693 Morse 3-3 10.391 Erskine Academy 3-4 8.750 Mountain Valley 4-2 8.281 Gray-New Gloucester 2-5 7.344 Poland 3-5 6.563 Medomak Valley 2-5 4.688 Lincoln Academy 1-5 4.531 Spruce Mountain 1-4 1.406

Class C North

Washington Academy 7-0 24.719 Bucksport 5-2 21.960 Mattanawcook Academy 5-0 19.766 Dexter/PCHS 5-2 18.594 GSA 5-1 17.048 Calais 3-2 13.610 Sumner 3-4 12.721 Mount View 3-3 4.219 Fort Kent 2-4 3.750 Narraguagus 3-4 3.222 Orono 1-5 1.328 Central 1-4 0.625 MCI 1-7 0.625 Houlton/GHCA 0-5 0.000 Winslow 0-5 0.000

Class C South

Old Orchard Beach 5-0 28.286 Sacopee Valley 5-3 27.072 Maranacook 6-1 22.578 Waynflete/NYA 6-2 16.969 Monmouth Academy 5-1 15.781 Lisbon 3-3 10.000 Carrabec 3-6 7.875 Hall-Dale 3-5 6.750 Oak Hill 3-4 6.172 Mt. Abram 2-4 5.703 Dirigo 2-5 5.469 Traip Academy 1-7 4.333 Winthrop 2-3 4.297

Class D North

Bangor Christian 6-1 22.734 Katahdin 4-0 11.327 Fort Fairfield 3-0 8.776 Stearns 4-2 8.025 Penobscot Valley 3-2 7.653 Wisdom 3-1 7.653 Southern Aroostook 2-4 6.594 Madawaska 2-4 6.594 Machias 5-2 6.190 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 2-3 4.184 Hodgdon 1-2 3.469 Lee Academy 2-2 1.429 Jonesport-Beals 1-6 0.833 Schenck 1-2 0.714 Shead 0-5 0.000 Penquis Valley 0-4 0.000 Ashland 0-3 0.000 Woodland 0-4 0.000

Class D South

Richmond 6-0 15.661 Buckfield 4-2 11.979 Valley 2-1 10.833 Madison 2-4 9.922 Telstar 4-1 9.622 Forest Hills 2-4 7.556 Boothbay 1-5 4.219 Vinalhaven/North Haven 2-4 1.667 Temple Academy 0-2 0.000 Greenville 0-3 0.000

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