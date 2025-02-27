KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Cheering Teams

Here are the 2024-25 KVAC (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Cheering Teams.

Class A

First Team
First NameLast NameSchool
AubreyWoodLewiston H.S.
PhoenixBeaulieuLewiston H.S.
EllaMercierLewiston H.S.
BrealynnRecordOxford Hills Comprehensive H.S.
NatalieGrayOxford Hills Comprehensive H.S.
AubriBoscoBangor H.S.
SophieCloughHampden Academy
MirahFrazierBrewer H.S.
ScarlettTremblaySkowhegan Area H.S.
RileyFournierEdward Little H.S.
Second Team
First NameLast NameSchool
MarinaAndersonLewiston H.S.
JaidynDaigleOxford Hills Comprehensive H.S.
NevaehJonesBangor H.S.
AnnieMoranHampden Academy
NadaleighCampbellBrewer H.S.
RonaSebryna StewartSkowhegan Area H.S.
AvaCirielloEdward Little H.S.
KVAC Class A Cheering All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
NatalieFrancisBrewer High School
ElenaRodriguezEdward Little High School
SophieCloughHampden Academy
TrinityGrantHampden Academy
RachelleMelansonHampden Academy
AnnieMoranHampden Academy
FionaHutchinsonLewiston HS
AubreyWoodLewiston HS
KassidyAndrewsOxford Hills Comp. High School
AutumnFarrarOxford Hills Comp. High School
LaurenMillettOxford Hills Comp. High School
EleanorNareffOxford Hills Comp. High School
VedaPersonOxford Hills Comp. High School
BrealynnRecordOxford Hills Comp. High School
JorjaRussellOxford Hills Comp. High School

Class B

First Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
RamonaMcDonaldLawrence H.S.
HayleeLaneLawrence H.S.
AlexisHardingLawrence H.S.
AriannaMarkosGardiner Area H.S.
AubreyDaigleGardiner Area H.S.
MayaVeilleuxWinslow H.S.
MadisonJonesMedomak Valley H.S.
LoraleiWestfallOceanside H.S.
AnnaStrozierMorse/Wiscasset/Mt. Ararat
JaynaJarvisLeavitt Area H.S.
EmilyRichardNokomis Regional H.S.
EmmaTurcotteMt. Blue H.S.
GraceBlaney DavisWaterville/Messalonskee
NevaehMartinBelfast Area H.S.
LibbyTraskM.C.I.
AddisonMortErskine Academy
CarminaFortinCony H.S.
SarahPriorLincoln Academy
AllieMoultonMt. View H.S.
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
KayleeGreenleafLawrence H.S.
JuliannaGushueGardiner Area H.S.
TaylaWareWinslow H.S.
PeytonEatonMedomak Valley H.S.
CurtisHallOceanside H.S.
AnnaBoothMorse/Wiscasset/Mt. Ararat
HaleyCarterLeavitt Area H.S.
AlexisWhiteNokomis Regional H.S.
AngleeBrewerMt. Blue H.S.
KylieGauthierWaterville/Messalonskee
MaliaBeadlingBelfast Area H.S.
AndyWessM.C.I.
KammieThompsonErskine Academy
KassidyDeleslineCony H.S.
AliFrazierLincoln Academy
IdeallaSpauldingMt. View H.S.
KVAC Class B &C Cheering All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
LeahMooresBelfast Area High School
EllieGiampetruzziErskine Academy
BodiLaflammeErskine Academy
AriannaMarkosGardiner Area High School
GraceCunninghamMaine Central Institute
SophiaHanscombeMaine Central Institute
DestinyShawMaine Central Institute
LibbyTraskMaine Central Institute
AndyWessMaine Central Institute
JadeEastmanMessalonskee High School
HailieHoweMount View
NatalieClewleyNokomis Regional High
AlexisWhiteNokomis Regional High
MadysonAchornWinslow High School
AdelineBlackstoneWinslow High School
SierraSharpWinslow High School
