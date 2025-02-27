KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Cheering Teams
Here are the 2024-25 KVAC (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Cheering Teams.
Class A
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Aubrey
|Wood
|Lewiston H.S.
|Phoenix
|Beaulieu
|Lewiston H.S.
|Ella
|Mercier
|Lewiston H.S.
|Brealynn
|Record
|Oxford Hills Comprehensive H.S.
|Natalie
|Gray
|Oxford Hills Comprehensive H.S.
|Aubri
|Bosco
|Bangor H.S.
|Sophie
|Clough
|Hampden Academy
|Mirah
|Frazier
|Brewer H.S.
|Scarlett
|Tremblay
|Skowhegan Area H.S.
|Riley
|Fournier
|Edward Little H.S.
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Marina
|Anderson
|Lewiston H.S.
|Jaidyn
|Daigle
|Oxford Hills Comprehensive H.S.
|Nevaeh
|Jones
|Bangor H.S.
|Annie
|Moran
|Hampden Academy
|Nadaleigh
|Campbell
|Brewer H.S.
|Rona
|Sebryna Stewart
|Skowhegan Area H.S.
|Ava
|Ciriello
|Edward Little H.S.
|KVAC Class A Cheering All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Natalie
|Francis
|Brewer High School
|Elena
|Rodriguez
|Edward Little High School
|Sophie
|Clough
|Hampden Academy
|Trinity
|Grant
|Hampden Academy
|Rachelle
|Melanson
|Hampden Academy
|Annie
|Moran
|Hampden Academy
|Fiona
|Hutchinson
|Lewiston HS
|Aubrey
|Wood
|Lewiston HS
|Kassidy
|Andrews
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Autumn
|Farrar
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Lauren
|Millett
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Eleanor
|Nareff
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Veda
|Person
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Brealynn
|Record
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Jorja
|Russell
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
Class B
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Ramona
|McDonald
|Lawrence H.S.
|Haylee
|Lane
|Lawrence H.S.
|Alexis
|Harding
|Lawrence H.S.
|Arianna
|Markos
|Gardiner Area H.S.
|Aubrey
|Daigle
|Gardiner Area H.S.
|Maya
|Veilleux
|Winslow H.S.
|Madison
|Jones
|Medomak Valley H.S.
|Loralei
|Westfall
|Oceanside H.S.
|Anna
|Strozier
|Morse/Wiscasset/Mt. Ararat
|Jayna
|Jarvis
|Leavitt Area H.S.
|Emily
|Richard
|Nokomis Regional H.S.
|Emma
|Turcotte
|Mt. Blue H.S.
|Grace
|Blaney Davis
|Waterville/Messalonskee
|Nevaeh
|Martin
|Belfast Area H.S.
|Libby
|Trask
|M.C.I.
|Addison
|Mort
|Erskine Academy
|Carmina
|Fortin
|Cony H.S.
|Sarah
|Prior
|Lincoln Academy
|Allie
|Moulton
|Mt. View H.S.
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Kaylee
|Greenleaf
|Lawrence H.S.
|Julianna
|Gushue
|Gardiner Area H.S.
|Tayla
|Ware
|Winslow H.S.
|Peyton
|Eaton
|Medomak Valley H.S.
|Curtis
|Hall
|Oceanside H.S.
|Anna
|Booth
|Morse/Wiscasset/Mt. Ararat
|Haley
|Carter
|Leavitt Area H.S.
|Alexis
|White
|Nokomis Regional H.S.
|Anglee
|Brewer
|Mt. Blue H.S.
|Kylie
|Gauthier
|Waterville/Messalonskee
|Malia
|Beadling
|Belfast Area H.S.
|Andy
|Wess
|M.C.I.
|Kammie
|Thompson
|Erskine Academy
|Kassidy
|Delesline
|Cony H.S.
|Ali
|Frazier
|Lincoln Academy
|Idealla
|Spaulding
|Mt. View H.S.
|KVAC Class B &C Cheering All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Leah
|Moores
|Belfast Area High School
|Ellie
|Giampetruzzi
|Erskine Academy
|Bodi
|Laflamme
|Erskine Academy
|Arianna
|Markos
|Gardiner Area High School
|Grace
|Cunningham
|Maine Central Institute
|Sophia
|Hanscombe
|Maine Central Institute
|Destiny
|Shaw
|Maine Central Institute
|Libby
|Trask
|Maine Central Institute
|Andy
|Wess
|Maine Central Institute
|Jade
|Eastman
|Messalonskee High School
|Hailie
|Howe
|Mount View
|Natalie
|Clewley
|Nokomis Regional High
|Alexis
|White
|Nokomis Regional High
|Madyson
|Achorn
|Winslow High School
|Adeline
|Blackstone
|Winslow High School
|Sierra
|Sharp
|Winslow High School
