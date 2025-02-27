KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Cheering Teams

Here are the 2024-25 KVAC (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Cheering Teams.

Class A

First Team First Name Last Name School Aubrey Wood Lewiston H.S. Phoenix Beaulieu Lewiston H.S. Ella Mercier Lewiston H.S. Brealynn Record Oxford Hills Comprehensive H.S. Natalie Gray Oxford Hills Comprehensive H.S. Aubri Bosco Bangor H.S. Sophie Clough Hampden Academy Mirah Frazier Brewer H.S. Scarlett Tremblay Skowhegan Area H.S. Riley Fournier Edward Little H.S. Second Team First Name Last Name School Marina Anderson Lewiston H.S. Jaidyn Daigle Oxford Hills Comprehensive H.S. Nevaeh Jones Bangor H.S. Annie Moran Hampden Academy Nadaleigh Campbell Brewer H.S. Rona Sebryna Stewart Skowhegan Area H.S. Ava Ciriello Edward Little H.S. KVAC Class A Cheering All Academic First Name Last Name School Natalie Francis Brewer High School Elena Rodriguez Edward Little High School Sophie Clough Hampden Academy Trinity Grant Hampden Academy Rachelle Melanson Hampden Academy Annie Moran Hampden Academy Fiona Hutchinson Lewiston HS Aubrey Wood Lewiston HS Kassidy Andrews Oxford Hills Comp. High School Autumn Farrar Oxford Hills Comp. High School Lauren Millett Oxford Hills Comp. High School Eleanor Nareff Oxford Hills Comp. High School Veda Person Oxford Hills Comp. High School Brealynn Record Oxford Hills Comp. High School Jorja Russell Oxford Hills Comp. High School

Class B

First Team First Name Last Name School Ramona McDonald Lawrence H.S. Haylee Lane Lawrence H.S. Alexis Harding Lawrence H.S. Arianna Markos Gardiner Area H.S. Aubrey Daigle Gardiner Area H.S. Maya Veilleux Winslow H.S. Madison Jones Medomak Valley H.S. Loralei Westfall Oceanside H.S. Anna Strozier Morse/Wiscasset/Mt. Ararat Jayna Jarvis Leavitt Area H.S. Emily Richard Nokomis Regional H.S. Emma Turcotte Mt. Blue H.S. Grace Blaney Davis Waterville/Messalonskee Nevaeh Martin Belfast Area H.S. Libby Trask M.C.I. Addison Mort Erskine Academy Carmina Fortin Cony H.S. Sarah Prior Lincoln Academy Allie Moulton Mt. View H.S. Second Team First Name Last Name School Kaylee Greenleaf Lawrence H.S. Julianna Gushue Gardiner Area H.S. Tayla Ware Winslow H.S. Peyton Eaton Medomak Valley H.S. Curtis Hall Oceanside H.S. Anna Booth Morse/Wiscasset/Mt. Ararat Haley Carter Leavitt Area H.S. Alexis White Nokomis Regional H.S. Anglee Brewer Mt. Blue H.S. Kylie Gauthier Waterville/Messalonskee Malia Beadling Belfast Area H.S. Andy Wess M.C.I. Kammie Thompson Erskine Academy Kassidy Delesline Cony H.S. Ali Frazier Lincoln Academy Idealla Spaulding Mt. View H.S. KVAC Class B &C Cheering All Academic First Name Last Name School Leah Moores Belfast Area High School Ellie Giampetruzzi Erskine Academy Bodi Laflamme Erskine Academy Arianna Markos Gardiner Area High School Grace Cunningham Maine Central Institute Sophia Hanscombe Maine Central Institute Destiny Shaw Maine Central Institute Libby Trask Maine Central Institute Andy Wess Maine Central Institute Jade Eastman Messalonskee High School Hailie Howe Mount View Natalie Clewley Nokomis Regional High Alexis White Nokomis Regional High Madyson Achorn Winslow High School Adeline Blackstone Winslow High School Sierra Sharp Winslow High School