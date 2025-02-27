KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Girl’s and Boy’s Basketball Teams

Here are the 2024-25 KVAC (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Girl's and Boy's Basketball Teams.

Class A

Girls

First Team First Name Last Name High School Morgan Fichthorn Cony Allie Flagg Brewer Lilly Gray Lawrence Lexi Morin Brunswick Abby Morrill Cony Cali Pomerleau Mt. Ararat Maddie Provost Lawrence Second Team Julianna Allen Mt. Ararat Emilee Brown Gardiner Allie Frey Skowhegan Kennedy Lampert Mt. Ararat Thea Laukka Camden Hills Aubrey Shaw Hampden Ashley Shores Lawrence Player of the year: Abby Morrill Cony Coach of the year: John Dennett Cony KVAC Class A Girls Basketball All Academic First Name Last Name School Emily Adams Bangor High School Ayzlynn Gifford Bangor High School Kali Snowden Bangor High School Kathleen Brydges Brewer High School Allie Flagg Brewer High School Gabrielle Roberts Brewer High School Kyra Fortier Brunswick High School Maya Koerber-Marx Brunswick High School River Bell Camden Hills Regional High School Rose Tohanczyn Camden Hills Regional High School Abigail Clark Cony High School Morgan Fichthorn Cony High School Abby Morrill Cony High School Layla Facchiano Edward Little High School Rachel Penny Edward Little High School Violet Vincent Edward Little High School Taryn Nichols Gardiner Area High School Caitlyn Murphy Hampden Academy Lilly Gray Lawrence High School Ella Minihan Lawrence High School Nadia Morrison Lawrence High School Taylor Pellerin Lawrence High School Jasmarie Wood Lewiston HS Lexis Bayne Messalonskee High School Chloe Michaud Messalonskee High School Olivia Thomas Messalonskee High School Madison Wills Messalonskee High School Avery Beal Mt. Ararat High School Cali Pomerleau Mt. Ararat High School Madilyn Cote Mt. Blue High School Kiersten Condon Nokomis Regional High Eliya Drummond Nokomis Regional High Addison Hawthorne Nokomis Regional High Danica Migliore Nokomis Regional High Aryanna Turner Nokomis Regional High

Boys

First Team First Name Last Name High School Nolan Ames Camden Hills Ty Bernier Messalonskee Owen Fullerton Brewer Trevor Gerrish Brunswick Aiden Kochendoerfer Hampden Parker Morin Cony Ryan Parent Messalonskee Second Team Tyler Abell Mt. Blue Keenan Clark Cony Liam Henaghen Hampden Nolan Leso Mt. Blue Cole Quirion Lawrence Parker Reynolds Messalonskee Dawson Townsend Nokomis Steven Youngs Brewer Player of the year Nolan Ames Camden Hills Coach of the year Sam Smith Messalonskee KVAC Class A Boys Basketball All Academic First Name Last Name School Ethan Leavitt Bangor High School Charles Brydges Brewer High School Owen Fullerton Brewer High School Jacob Perry Brewer High School Steven Youngs Brewer High School Trevor Gerrish Brunswick High School Hunter Beveridge Camden Hills Regional High School Teagan Lowe Camden Hills Regional High School Matthias McPhail Camden Hills Regional High School Jordan Benedict Cony High School Matt Boston Cony High School Keenan Clark Cony High School Owen Galway Edward Little High School Colby Smyth Edward Little High School Lily Staples Gardiner Area High School Ben Tobey Gardiner Area High School Nicholas Johnston Hampden Academy Aiden Kochendoerfer Hampden Academy Michael Hamlin Lawrence High School Lucas Proctor Lawrence High School Preston Roy Lawrence High School Jeffrey Randall Lewiston HS Ty Bernier Messalonskee High School Drake Brunelle Messalonskee High School Ryan Parent Messalonskee High School Parker Reynolds Messalonskee High School Tyler Abell Mt. Blue High School Preston Ball Mt. Blue High School Nolan Leso Mt. Blue High School Carter Norton Mt. Blue High School Aidan Anderson Nokomis Regional High Thomas Nyce Nokomis Regional High Dawson Townsend Nokomis Regional High

Class B

Girls

Girls First Team Kytana Williamson Medomak Valley Aubrianna Hoose Oceanside Arianna Bradeen Mt. View Mariam DeLisle Lincoln Academy Kelsie Dunn Erskine Academy Girls Second Team Caitlyn McCoy Leavitt Renee Ripley Oceanside Chloe Fox Medomak Valley Savannah Lorenz Mt. View Olivia Childs Erskine Academy Player of the Year Kytana Williamson Medomak Valley Coach of the Year Lindsay Vinal Medomak Valley KVAC Class B & C Girls Basketball All Academic First Name Last Name High School Madison Deans Belfast Area High School Audri Goodwin Belfast Area High School Danica Gray Belfast Area High School Daelyn Clark Leavitt Anniston Jones Leavitt Caitlyn McCoy Leavitt Kaitlyn Sirois Leavitt Makenna Dunstan Lincoln Academy Grace Ward Lincoln Academy Adrianna Brooks Maine Central Institute Shelby Jordan Maine Central Institute Jyllian Riendeau Maine Central Institute Lilliana Christ Medomak Valley Audrey Jackson Medomak Valley Sadie Knight Medomak Valley Kytana Williamson Medomak Valley Laila Dicus Morse High School Kayla Baines Oceanside High School Aubrianna Hoose Oceanside High School Lily Stackpole Oceanside High School Arianna Bradeen Mount View Brooke Anderson Mount View Savannah Lorenz Mount View

Boys

Boys First Team Gabe Lash Medomak Valley Braden Rodrigue Winslow Zeb Foster Oceanside Colin Schlobohm Leavitt Mason Nguyen Medomak Valley Boys Second Team Trevin Ripley Belfast Terry Welle Lincoln Academy EJ Hunt Lincoln Academy Kristian Schumann Medomak Valley David Wright Maine Central Institute Player of the Year Gabe Lash Medomak Valley Coach of the Year Michael Hathaway Leavitt KVAC Class B & C Boys Basketball All Academic First Name Last Name High School Kaiden Benjamin Belfast Area High School Jacob Lindelof Belfast Area High School Emmett Appel Erskine Academy Parker Studholme Erskine Academy Dane Cabral Leavitt Keegan Reny Leavitt Tyson Ball Lincoln Academy A.J. Giberson Lincoln Academy Otto Schoenthal Lincoln Academy Caleb Kennedy Maine Central Institute Oscar Keresey Maine Central Institute Drew Shorey Maine Central Institute Gabe Lash Medomak Valley Michaela Lewis Medomak Valley Vishal Mellor Medomak Valley Kristian Schumann Medomak Valley Waylon Rhorer Morse High School Lydia Hubbard Mount View Miles Carter Mount View Ben Grassi Mount View Danielle Ballado Oceanside High School Parker Darge Oceanside High School Garrett Gendreau Waterville High School Christopher Nawfel Waterville High School Brady Poulin Winslow High School Dillon Whitney Winslow High School