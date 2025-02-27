KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Girl’s and Boy’s Basketball Teams
Here are the 2024-25 KVAC (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Girl's and Boy's Basketball Teams.
Class A
Girls
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Morgan
|Fichthorn
|Cony
|Allie
|Flagg
|Brewer
|Lilly
|Gray
|Lawrence
|Lexi
|Morin
|Brunswick
|Abby
|Morrill
|Cony
|Cali
|Pomerleau
|Mt. Ararat
|Maddie
|Provost
|Lawrence
|Second Team
|Julianna
|Allen
|Mt. Ararat
|Emilee
|Brown
|Gardiner
|Allie
|Frey
|Skowhegan
|Kennedy
|Lampert
|Mt. Ararat
|Thea
|Laukka
|Camden Hills
|Aubrey
|Shaw
|Hampden
|Ashley
|Shores
|Lawrence
Player of the year:
|Abby
|Morrill
|Cony
Coach of the year:
|John
|Dennett
|Cony
|KVAC Class A Girls Basketball All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Emily
|Adams
|Bangor High School
|Ayzlynn
|Gifford
|Bangor High School
|Kali
|Snowden
|Bangor High School
|Kathleen
|Brydges
|Brewer High School
|Allie
|Flagg
|Brewer High School
|Gabrielle
|Roberts
|Brewer High School
|Kyra
|Fortier
|Brunswick High School
|Maya
|Koerber-Marx
|Brunswick High School
|River
|Bell
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Rose
|Tohanczyn
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Abigail
|Clark
|Cony High School
|Morgan
|Fichthorn
|Cony High School
|Abby
|Morrill
|Cony High School
|Layla
|Facchiano
|Edward Little High School
|Rachel
|Penny
|Edward Little High School
|Violet
|Vincent
|Edward Little High School
|Taryn
|Nichols
|Gardiner Area High School
|Caitlyn
|Murphy
|Hampden Academy
|Lilly
|Gray
|Lawrence High School
|Ella
|Minihan
|Lawrence High School
|Nadia
|Morrison
|Lawrence High School
|Taylor
|Pellerin
|Lawrence High School
|Jasmarie
|Wood
|Lewiston HS
|Lexis
|Bayne
|Messalonskee High School
|Chloe
|Michaud
|Messalonskee High School
|Olivia
|Thomas
|Messalonskee High School
|Madison
|Wills
|Messalonskee High School
|Avery
|Beal
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Cali
|Pomerleau
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Madilyn
|Cote
|Mt. Blue High School
|Kiersten
|Condon
|Nokomis Regional High
|Eliya
|Drummond
|Nokomis Regional High
|Addison
|Hawthorne
|Nokomis Regional High
|Danica
|Migliore
|Nokomis Regional High
|Aryanna
|Turner
|Nokomis Regional High
Boys
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Nolan
|Ames
|Camden Hills
|Ty
|Bernier
|Messalonskee
|Owen
|Fullerton
|Brewer
|Trevor
|Gerrish
|Brunswick
|Aiden
|Kochendoerfer
|Hampden
|Parker
|Morin
|Cony
|Ryan
|Parent
|Messalonskee
|Second Team
|Tyler
|Abell
|Mt. Blue
|Keenan
|Clark
|Cony
|Liam
|Henaghen
|Hampden
|Nolan
|Leso
|Mt. Blue
|Cole
|Quirion
|Lawrence
|Parker
|Reynolds
|Messalonskee
|Dawson
|Townsend
|Nokomis
|Steven
|Youngs
|Brewer
Player of the year
|Nolan
|Ames
|Camden Hills
Coach of the year
|Sam
|Smith
|Messalonskee
|KVAC Class A Boys Basketball All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Ethan
|Leavitt
|Bangor High School
|Charles
|Brydges
|Brewer High School
|Owen
|Fullerton
|Brewer High School
|Jacob
|Perry
|Brewer High School
|Steven
|Youngs
|Brewer High School
|Trevor
|Gerrish
|Brunswick High School
|Hunter
|Beveridge
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Teagan
|Lowe
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Matthias
|McPhail
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Jordan
|Benedict
|Cony High School
|Matt
|Boston
|Cony High School
|Keenan
|Clark
|Cony High School
|Owen
|Galway
Edward Little High School
|Colby
|Smyth
Edward Little High School
|Lily
|Staples
Gardiner Area High School
|Ben
|Tobey
Gardiner Area High School
|Nicholas
|Johnston
|Hampden Academy
|Aiden
|Kochendoerfer
|Hampden Academy
|Michael
|Hamlin
|Lawrence High School
|Lucas
|Proctor
|Lawrence High School
|Preston
|Roy
|Lawrence High School
|Jeffrey
|Randall
|Lewiston HS
|Ty
|Bernier
Messalonskee High School
|Drake
|Brunelle
Messalonskee High School
|Ryan
|Parent
Messalonskee High School
|Parker
|Reynolds
Messalonskee High School
|Tyler
|Abell
|Mt. Blue High School
|Preston
|Ball
|Mt. Blue High School
|Nolan
|Leso
|Mt. Blue High School
|Carter
|Norton
|Mt. Blue High School
|Aidan
|Anderson
|Nokomis Regional High
|Thomas
|Nyce
|Nokomis Regional High
|Dawson
|Townsend
|Nokomis Regional High
Class B
Girls
Girls First Team
|Kytana
|Williamson
|Medomak Valley
|Aubrianna
|Hoose
|Oceanside
|Arianna
|Bradeen
|Mt. View
|Mariam
|DeLisle
|Lincoln Academy
|Kelsie
|Dunn
|Erskine Academy
Girls Second Team
|Caitlyn
|McCoy
|Leavitt
|Renee
|Ripley
|Oceanside
|Chloe
|Fox
|Medomak Valley
|Savannah
|Lorenz
|Mt. View
|Olivia
|Childs
|Erskine Academy
|Player of the Year
|Kytana
|Williamson
|Medomak Valley
Coach of the Year
|Lindsay
|Vinal
|Medomak Valley
|KVAC Class B & C Girls Basketball All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Madison
|Deans
|Belfast Area High School
|Audri
|Goodwin
|Belfast Area High School
|Danica
|Gray
|Belfast Area High School
|Daelyn
|Clark
|Leavitt
|Anniston
|Jones
|Leavitt
|Caitlyn
|McCoy
|Leavitt
|Kaitlyn
|Sirois
|Leavitt
|Makenna
|Dunstan
|Lincoln Academy
|Grace
|Ward
|Lincoln Academy
|Adrianna
|Brooks
|Maine Central Institute
|Shelby
|Jordan
|Maine Central Institute
|Jyllian
|Riendeau
|Maine Central Institute
|Lilliana
|Christ
|Medomak Valley
|Audrey
|Jackson
|Medomak Valley
|Sadie
|Knight
|Medomak Valley
|Kytana
|Williamson
|Medomak Valley
|Laila
|Dicus
|Morse High School
|Kayla
|Baines
|Oceanside High School
|Aubrianna
|Hoose
|Oceanside High School
|Lily
|Stackpole
|Oceanside High School
|Arianna
|Bradeen
|Mount View
|Brooke
|Anderson
|Mount View
|Savannah
|Lorenz
|Mount View
Boys
Boys First Team
|Gabe
|Lash
|Medomak Valley
|Braden
|Rodrigue
|Winslow
|Zeb
|Foster
|Oceanside
|Colin
|Schlobohm
|Leavitt
|Mason
|Nguyen
|Medomak Valley
Boys Second Team
|Trevin
|Ripley
|Belfast
|Terry
|Welle
|Lincoln Academy
|EJ
|Hunt
|Lincoln Academy
|Kristian
|Schumann
|Medomak Valley
|David
|Wright
|Maine Central Institute
|Player of the Year
|Gabe
|Lash
|Medomak Valley
Coach of the Year
|Michael
|Hathaway
|Leavitt
|KVAC Class B & C Boys Basketball All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Kaiden
|Benjamin
|Belfast Area High School
|Jacob
|Lindelof
|Belfast Area High School
|Emmett
|Appel
|Erskine Academy
|Parker
|Studholme
|Erskine Academy
|Dane
|Cabral
|Leavitt
|Keegan
|Reny
|Leavitt
|Tyson
|Ball
|Lincoln Academy
|A.J.
|Giberson
|Lincoln Academy
|Otto
|Schoenthal
|Lincoln Academy
|Caleb
|Kennedy
|Maine Central Institute
|Oscar
|Keresey
|Maine Central Institute
|Drew
|Shorey
|Maine Central Institute
|Gabe
|Lash
|Medomak Valley
|Michaela
|Lewis
|Medomak Valley
|Vishal
|Mellor
|Medomak Valley
|Kristian
|Schumann
|Medomak Valley
|Waylon
|Rhorer
|Morse High School
|Lydia
|Hubbard
|Mount View
|Miles
|Carter
|Mount View
|Ben
|Grassi
|Mount View
|Danielle
|Ballado
|Oceanside High School
|Parker
|Darge
|Oceanside High School
|Garrett
|Gendreau
|Waterville High School
|Christopher
|Nawfel
|Waterville High School
|Brady
|Poulin
|Winslow High School
|Dillon
|Whitney
|Winslow High School
