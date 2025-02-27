KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Girl&#8217;s and Boy&#8217;s Basketball Teams

KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Girl’s and Boy’s Basketball Teams

Here are the 2024-25 KVAC (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Girl's and Boy's Basketball Teams.

Class A

Girls

First Team
First NameLast NameHigh School
MorganFichthornCony
AllieFlaggBrewer
LillyGrayLawrence
LexiMorinBrunswick
AbbyMorrillCony
CaliPomerleauMt. Ararat
MaddieProvostLawrence
Second Team
JuliannaAllenMt. Ararat
EmileeBrownGardiner
AllieFreySkowhegan
KennedyLampertMt. Ararat
TheaLaukkaCamden Hills
AubreyShawHampden
AshleyShoresLawrence
Player of the year:
AbbyMorrillCony
Coach of the year:
JohnDennettCony
KVAC Class A Girls Basketball All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
EmilyAdamsBangor High School
AyzlynnGiffordBangor High School
KaliSnowdenBangor High School
KathleenBrydgesBrewer High School
AllieFlaggBrewer High School
GabrielleRobertsBrewer High School
KyraFortierBrunswick High School
MayaKoerber-MarxBrunswick High School
RiverBell
Camden Hills Regional High School
RoseTohanczyn
Camden Hills Regional High School
AbigailClarkCony High School
MorganFichthornCony High School
AbbyMorrillCony High School
LaylaFacchianoEdward Little High School
RachelPennyEdward Little High School
VioletVincentEdward Little High School
TarynNicholsGardiner Area High School
CaitlynMurphyHampden Academy
LillyGrayLawrence High School
EllaMinihanLawrence High School
NadiaMorrisonLawrence High School
TaylorPellerinLawrence High School
JasmarieWoodLewiston HS
LexisBayneMessalonskee High School
ChloeMichaudMessalonskee High School
OliviaThomasMessalonskee High School
MadisonWillsMessalonskee High School
AveryBealMt. Ararat High School
CaliPomerleauMt. Ararat High School
MadilynCoteMt. Blue High School
KierstenCondonNokomis Regional High
EliyaDrummondNokomis Regional High
AddisonHawthorneNokomis Regional High
DanicaMiglioreNokomis Regional High
AryannaTurnerNokomis Regional High

Boys

First Team
First NameLast NameHigh School
NolanAmesCamden Hills
TyBernierMessalonskee
OwenFullertonBrewer
TrevorGerrishBrunswick
AidenKochendoerferHampden
ParkerMorinCony
RyanParentMessalonskee
Second Team
TylerAbellMt. Blue
KeenanClarkCony
LiamHenaghenHampden
NolanLesoMt. Blue
ColeQuirionLawrence
ParkerReynoldsMessalonskee
DawsonTownsendNokomis
StevenYoungsBrewer
Player of the year
NolanAmesCamden Hills
Coach of the year
SamSmithMessalonskee
KVAC Class A Boys Basketball All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
EthanLeavittBangor High School
CharlesBrydgesBrewer High School
OwenFullertonBrewer High School
JacobPerryBrewer High School
StevenYoungsBrewer High School
TrevorGerrishBrunswick High School
HunterBeveridge
Camden Hills Regional High School
TeaganLowe
Camden Hills Regional High School
MatthiasMcPhail
Camden Hills Regional High School
JordanBenedictCony High School
MattBostonCony High School
KeenanClarkCony High School
OwenGalway
Edward Little High School
ColbySmyth
Edward Little High School
LilyStaples
Gardiner Area High School
BenTobey
Gardiner Area High School
NicholasJohnstonHampden Academy
AidenKochendoerferHampden Academy
MichaelHamlinLawrence High School
LucasProctorLawrence High School
PrestonRoyLawrence High School
JeffreyRandallLewiston HS
TyBernier
Messalonskee High School
DrakeBrunelle
Messalonskee High School
RyanParent
Messalonskee High School
ParkerReynolds
Messalonskee High School
TylerAbellMt. Blue High School
PrestonBallMt. Blue High School
NolanLesoMt. Blue High School
CarterNortonMt. Blue High School
AidanAndersonNokomis Regional High
ThomasNyceNokomis Regional High
DawsonTownsendNokomis Regional High

 

Class B

Girls

Girls First Team
KytanaWilliamsonMedomak Valley
AubriannaHooseOceanside
AriannaBradeenMt. View
MariamDeLisleLincoln Academy
KelsieDunnErskine Academy
Girls Second Team
CaitlynMcCoyLeavitt
ReneeRipleyOceanside
ChloeFoxMedomak Valley
SavannahLorenzMt. View
OliviaChildsErskine Academy
Player of the Year
KytanaWilliamsonMedomak Valley
Coach of the Year
LindsayVinalMedomak Valley
KVAC Class B & C Girls Basketball All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
MadisonDeansBelfast Area High School
AudriGoodwinBelfast Area High School
DanicaGrayBelfast Area High School
DaelynClarkLeavitt
AnnistonJonesLeavitt
CaitlynMcCoyLeavitt
KaitlynSiroisLeavitt
MakennaDunstanLincoln Academy
GraceWardLincoln Academy
AdriannaBrooksMaine Central Institute
ShelbyJordanMaine Central Institute
JyllianRiendeauMaine Central Institute
LillianaChristMedomak Valley
AudreyJacksonMedomak Valley
SadieKnightMedomak Valley
KytanaWilliamsonMedomak Valley
LailaDicusMorse High School
KaylaBainesOceanside High School
AubriannaHooseOceanside High School
LilyStackpoleOceanside High School
AriannaBradeenMount View
BrookeAndersonMount View
SavannahLorenzMount View

Boys

 

Boys First Team
GabeLashMedomak Valley
BradenRodrigueWinslow
ZebFosterOceanside
ColinSchlobohmLeavitt
MasonNguyenMedomak Valley
Boys Second Team
TrevinRipleyBelfast
TerryWelleLincoln Academy
EJHuntLincoln Academy
KristianSchumannMedomak Valley
DavidWrightMaine Central Institute
Player of the Year
GabeLashMedomak Valley
Coach of the Year
MichaelHathawayLeavitt
KVAC Class B & C Boys Basketball All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
KaidenBenjaminBelfast Area High School
JacobLindelofBelfast Area High School
EmmettAppelErskine Academy
ParkerStudholmeErskine Academy
DaneCabralLeavitt
KeeganRenyLeavitt
TysonBallLincoln Academy
A.J.GibersonLincoln Academy
OttoSchoenthalLincoln Academy
CalebKennedyMaine Central Institute
OscarKereseyMaine Central Institute
DrewShoreyMaine Central Institute
GabeLashMedomak Valley
MichaelaLewisMedomak Valley
VishalMellorMedomak Valley
KristianSchumannMedomak Valley
WaylonRhorerMorse High School
LydiaHubbardMount View
MilesCarterMount View
BenGrassiMount View
DanielleBalladoOceanside High School
ParkerDargeOceanside High School
GarrettGendreauWaterville High School
ChristopherNawfelWaterville High School
BradyPoulinWinslow High School
DillonWhitneyWinslow High School
