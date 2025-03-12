KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girls & Boys Skiing Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Girls and Boys Ski Teams for the 2024-25 season. Congratulations to all!
|KVAC Girls Nordic All Conference
|1st Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Nora
|McCourt
|Mt Blue
|Maya
|Kellett
|Mt Blue
|Haley
|Marston
|Leavitt
|Nora
|Condit
|Edward Little
|Cassidy
|Hardy
|Mt Blue
|Jade
|Haylock
|Leavitt
|2nd Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Heather
|Mousseau
|Leavitt
|Andrea
|Gunter
|Waterville
|Elja
|Partridge
|Oxford Hills
|Siena
|Scordino
|Camden Hills
|Zaya
|Irving
|Mount View
|Stella
|Edson
|Oxford Hills
Nordic Skier of the Year
|Nora
|McCourt
Nordic Coach of the Year
|Ben
|Geissinger
|Mt. Blue
KVAC Girls Alpine All Conference
|1st Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Gianna
|DeVivo
|Oxford Hills
|Hailey
|Marquis
|Camden Hills
|Maggie
|McCarthy
|Camden Hills
|Melina
|McKendry
|Mt. Blue
|Maggie
|Metzler
|Camden Hills
|Maddie
|Morton
|Mt. Blue
|Ellie
|Porter
|Edward Little
|Sophie
|Simard
|Leavitt
|2nd Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Caroline
|Bosse
|Edward Little
|Bowman
|Hyland
|Brunswick
|Hannah
|Marshall
|Cony
|Amelia
|Mills
|Camden Hills
|Maddie
|Ranger
|Edward Little
|Atalanta
|Roberts
|Camden Hills
|Scout
|Simpson
|Mt. Blue
|Piper
|Urey
|Camden Hills
Alpine Skier of the Year
|Ellie
|Porter
|Edward Little
Alpine Coach of the Year
|Michele
|Metzler
|Camden Hills
|Ian
|Gillis
|Hampden
|KVAC Girls Skiing All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Violet
|Damon
Brewer High School
|Freida
|Camacho
Brunswick High School
|Tegwyn
|Hearst
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Maggie
|Metzler
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Lucinda
|O'Brien
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Amelia
|Porter
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Charlotte
|Thackeray
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Piper
|Urey
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Lea
|Zwecker
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Nora
|Condit
Edward Little High School
|Anaya
|Egge
Edward Little High School
|Maggie
|Allen
Hampden Academy
|Tessa
|Castrucci
Hampden Academy
|Stella
|Fox
Hampden Academy
|Annabelle
|Chabot
|Leavitt
|Jade
|Haylock
|Leavitt
|Jade
|Haylock
|Leavitt
|Charlotte
|Merrill
|Leavitt
|Heather
|Mousseau
|Leavitt
|Ashley
|Roy
|Leavitt
|Sophie
|Simard
|Leavitt
|Addie
|Colello
Mt. Blue High School
|Cassidy
|Hardy
Mt. Blue High School
|Maya
|Kellett
Mt. Blue High School
|Nora
|McCourt
Mt. Blue High School
|Adelaide
|Harthorne
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Lidia
|Melanson
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Gianna
|DeVivo
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Lilly
|Hammond
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Lauren
|Hewson
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Emily
|Sanborn
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|KVAC Boys Nordic All Conference
|1st Team
|Beckett
|Cote
|Messalonskee
|Henri
|McCourt
|Mt Blue
|Elias
|Bartlett
|Mt Blue
|Grayson
|Hoeft
|Mt Blue
|Daire
|Woodruff
|Brunswick
|Sam
|Cashman
|Brunswick
|2nd Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Damian
|Wynn
|Mt Blue
|Jacob
|Dening
|Leavitt
|Lexington
|Cote
|Messalonskee
|Wyeth
|Mackey
|Brunswick
|Noah
|Oliver
|Messalonskee
|Jonathan
|Koehler
|Brunswick
Nordic Skier of the Year
|Beckett
|Cote
|Messalonskee
Nordic Coach of the Year
|Ben
|Geissinger
|Mt. Blue
KVAC Boys Alpine All Conference
|1st Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Carter
|Hill
|Edward Little
|Leif
|Isenhour
|Hampden
|Landon
|Marquis
|Camden Hills
|Tanner
|Melanson
|Edward Little
|Finn
|Morton
|Mt. Blue
|Kaden
|Sallsbury
|Skowhegan
|Drake
|Tracy
|Skowhegan
|River
|Wilkie
|Mt. Blue
|2nd Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Chase
|Barnhorst
|Brunswick
|Nate
|Bigos-Lowe
|Edward Little
|Sylas
|Caswell
|Brunswick
|Bennett
|Cohen
|Camden Hills
|Richard
|Dieterich
|Oxford Hills
|Koa
|Dumont
|Mt. Blue
|Landen
|Parizo
|Bangor
|Calvin
|Vincent
|Edward Little
Alpine Skier of the Year
|Landon
|Marquis
|Camden Hills
Alpine Coach of the Year
|Michele
|Metzler
|Camden Hills
|Ian
|Gillis
|Hampden
|KVAC Boys Skiing All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Landen
|Parizo
|Bangor High School
|Brody
|Hubbard
|Brewer High School
|Gabe
|Tibbetts
|Brewer High School
|William
|Dodge
|Brunswick High School
|Wyeth
|Mackey
|Brunswick High School
|Sam
|Cashman
|Brunswick High School
|Jonathan
|Koehler
|Brunswick High School
|Brendan
|Ledwick
|Brunswick High School
|Iain
|Larsen-Leavins
|Camden Hills Regional High School
|Cameron
|Pinchbeck
|Camden Hills Regional High School
|Joseph
|LeBlanc
|Edward Little High School
|Kai
|Thistle
|Edward Little High School
|Owen
|Winslow
|Edward Little High School
|Blake
|Fitzgerald
|Hampden Academy
|Sean
|Morse
|Hampden Academy
|Owen
|Upton
|Hampden Academy
|Alex
|Corey
|Leavitt
|Jacob
|Dening
|Leavitt
|Tyler
|Welch
|Leavitt
|Beckett
|Cote
|Messalonskee High School
|Eli
|Bartlett
|Mt. Blue High School
|Eli
|Hoeft
|Mt. Blue High School
|Henri
|McCourt
|Mt. Blue High School
|Noah
|Damon-Travers
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Richard
|Dieterich
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Dean
|Rudman
|Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Kaeson
|Hight
|Skowhegan Area High School
|Kaden
|Salsbury
|Skowhegan Area High School
