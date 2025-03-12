KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girls &#038; Boys Skiing Teams

KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girls & Boys Skiing Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Girls and Boys Ski Teams for the 2024-25 season. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Girls Nordic All Conference 
1st Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
NoraMcCourtMt Blue
MayaKellettMt Blue
HaleyMarstonLeavitt
NoraConditEdward Little
CassidyHardyMt Blue
JadeHaylockLeavitt
2nd Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
HeatherMousseauLeavitt
AndreaGunterWaterville
EljaPartridgeOxford Hills
SienaScordinoCamden Hills
ZayaIrvingMount View
StellaEdsonOxford Hills
Nordic Skier of the Year
NoraMcCourt
Nordic Coach of the Year
BenGeissingerMt. Blue
KVAC Girls Alpine All Conference
   
    
1st Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
GiannaDeVivoOxford Hills
HaileyMarquisCamden Hills
MaggieMcCarthyCamden Hills
MelinaMcKendryMt. Blue
MaggieMetzlerCamden Hills
MaddieMortonMt. Blue
ElliePorterEdward Little
SophieSimardLeavitt
2nd Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
CarolineBosseEdward Little
BowmanHylandBrunswick
HannahMarshallCony
AmeliaMillsCamden Hills
MaddieRangerEdward Little
AtalantaRobertsCamden Hills
ScoutSimpsonMt. Blue
PiperUreyCamden Hills
Alpine Skier of the Year
ElliePorterEdward Little
Alpine Coach of the Year
MicheleMetzlerCamden Hills
IanGillisHampden
KVAC Girls Skiing All Academic 
First NameLast NameSchool
VioletDamon
Brewer High School
FreidaCamacho
Brunswick High School
TegwynHearst
Camden Hills Regional High School
MaggieMetzler
Camden Hills Regional High School
LucindaO'Brien
Camden Hills Regional High School
AmeliaPorter
Camden Hills Regional High School
CharlotteThackeray
Camden Hills Regional High School
PiperUrey
Camden Hills Regional High School
LeaZwecker
Camden Hills Regional High School
NoraCondit
Edward Little High School
AnayaEgge
Edward Little High School
MaggieAllen
Hampden Academy
TessaCastrucci
Hampden Academy
StellaFox
Hampden Academy
AnnabelleChabotLeavitt
JadeHaylockLeavitt
JadeHaylockLeavitt
CharlotteMerrillLeavitt
HeatherMousseauLeavitt
AshleyRoyLeavitt
SophieSimardLeavitt
AddieColello
Mt. Blue High School
CassidyHardy
Mt. Blue High School
MayaKellett
Mt. Blue High School
NoraMcCourt
Mt. Blue High School
AdelaideHarthorne
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
LidiaMelanson
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
GiannaDeVivo
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
LillyHammond
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
LaurenHewson
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
EmilySanborn
Oxford Hills Comp. High School

 

KVAC Boys Nordic All Conference
1st Team
BeckettCoteMessalonskee
HenriMcCourtMt Blue
EliasBartlettMt Blue
GraysonHoeftMt Blue
DaireWoodruffBrunswick
SamCashmanBrunswick
2nd Team  
First NameLast NameSchool
DamianWynnMt Blue
JacobDeningLeavitt
LexingtonCoteMessalonskee
WyethMackeyBrunswick
NoahOliverMessalonskee
JonathanKoehlerBrunswick
Nordic Skier of the Year
BeckettCoteMessalonskee
Nordic Coach of the Year
BenGeissingerMt. Blue
KVAC Boys Alpine All Conference
  
   
1st Team  
First NameLast NameSchool
CarterHillEdward Little
LeifIsenhourHampden
LandonMarquisCamden Hills
TannerMelansonEdward Little
FinnMortonMt. Blue
KadenSallsburySkowhegan
DrakeTracySkowhegan
RiverWilkieMt. Blue
2nd Team  
First NameLast NameSchool
ChaseBarnhorstBrunswick
NateBigos-LoweEdward Little
SylasCaswellBrunswick
BennettCohenCamden Hills
RichardDieterichOxford Hills
KoaDumontMt. Blue
LandenParizoBangor
CalvinVincentEdward Little
Alpine Skier of the Year
LandonMarquisCamden Hills
Alpine Coach of the Year
MicheleMetzlerCamden Hills
IanGillisHampden
KVAC Boys Skiing All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
LandenParizoBangor High School
BrodyHubbardBrewer High School
GabeTibbettsBrewer High School
WilliamDodgeBrunswick High School
WyethMackeyBrunswick High School
SamCashmanBrunswick High School
JonathanKoehlerBrunswick High School
BrendanLedwickBrunswick High School
IainLarsen-LeavinsCamden Hills Regional High School
CameronPinchbeckCamden Hills Regional High School
JosephLeBlancEdward Little High School
KaiThistleEdward Little High School
OwenWinslowEdward Little High School
BlakeFitzgeraldHampden Academy
SeanMorseHampden Academy
OwenUptonHampden Academy
AlexCoreyLeavitt
JacobDeningLeavitt
TylerWelchLeavitt
BeckettCoteMessalonskee High School
EliBartlettMt. Blue High School
EliHoeftMt. Blue High School
HenriMcCourtMt. Blue High School
NoahDamon-TraversOxford Hills Comp. High School
RichardDieterichOxford Hills Comp. High School
DeanRudmanOxford Hills Comp. High School
KaesonHightSkowhegan Area High School
KadenSalsburySkowhegan Area High School
