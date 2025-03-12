KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girls & Boys Skiing Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Girls and Boys Ski Teams for the 2024-25 season. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Girls Nordic All Conference 1st Team First Name Last Name School Nora McCourt Mt Blue Maya Kellett Mt Blue Haley Marston Leavitt Nora Condit Edward Little Cassidy Hardy Mt Blue Jade Haylock Leavitt 2nd Team First Name Last Name School Heather Mousseau Leavitt Andrea Gunter Waterville Elja Partridge Oxford Hills Siena Scordino Camden Hills Zaya Irving Mount View Stella Edson Oxford Hills Nordic Skier of the Year Nora McCourt Nordic Coach of the Year Ben Geissinger Mt. Blue KVAC Girls Alpine All Conference 1st Team First Name Last Name School Gianna DeVivo Oxford Hills Hailey Marquis Camden Hills Maggie McCarthy Camden Hills Melina McKendry Mt. Blue Maggie Metzler Camden Hills Maddie Morton Mt. Blue Ellie Porter Edward Little Sophie Simard Leavitt 2nd Team First Name Last Name School Caroline Bosse Edward Little Bowman Hyland Brunswick Hannah Marshall Cony Amelia Mills Camden Hills Maddie Ranger Edward Little Atalanta Roberts Camden Hills Scout Simpson Mt. Blue Piper Urey Camden Hills Alpine Skier of the Year Ellie Porter Edward Little Alpine Coach of the Year Michele Metzler Camden Hills Ian Gillis Hampden KVAC Girls Skiing All Academic First Name Last Name School Violet Damon Brewer High School Freida Camacho Brunswick High School Tegwyn Hearst Camden Hills Regional High School Maggie Metzler Camden Hills Regional High School Lucinda O'Brien Camden Hills Regional High School Amelia Porter Camden Hills Regional High School Charlotte Thackeray Camden Hills Regional High School Piper Urey Camden Hills Regional High School Lea Zwecker Camden Hills Regional High School Nora Condit Edward Little High School Anaya Egge Edward Little High School Maggie Allen Hampden Academy Tessa Castrucci Hampden Academy Stella Fox Hampden Academy Annabelle Chabot Leavitt Jade Haylock Leavitt Jade Haylock Leavitt Charlotte Merrill Leavitt Heather Mousseau Leavitt Ashley Roy Leavitt Sophie Simard Leavitt Addie Colello Mt. Blue High School Cassidy Hardy Mt. Blue High School Maya Kellett Mt. Blue High School Nora McCourt Mt. Blue High School Adelaide Harthorne Oxford Hills Comp. High School Lidia Melanson Oxford Hills Comp. High School Gianna DeVivo Oxford Hills Comp. High School Lilly Hammond Oxford Hills Comp. High School Lauren Hewson Oxford Hills Comp. High School Emily Sanborn Oxford Hills Comp. High School

KVAC Boys Nordic All Conference 1st Team Beckett Cote Messalonskee Henri McCourt Mt Blue Elias Bartlett Mt Blue Grayson Hoeft Mt Blue Daire Woodruff Brunswick Sam Cashman Brunswick 2nd Team First Name Last Name School Damian Wynn Mt Blue Jacob Dening Leavitt Lexington Cote Messalonskee Wyeth Mackey Brunswick Noah Oliver Messalonskee Jonathan Koehler Brunswick Nordic Skier of the Year Beckett Cote Messalonskee Nordic Coach of the Year Ben Geissinger Mt. Blue KVAC Boys Alpine All Conference 1st Team First Name Last Name School Carter Hill Edward Little Leif Isenhour Hampden Landon Marquis Camden Hills Tanner Melanson Edward Little Finn Morton Mt. Blue Kaden Sallsbury Skowhegan Drake Tracy Skowhegan River Wilkie Mt. Blue 2nd Team First Name Last Name School Chase Barnhorst Brunswick Nate Bigos-Lowe Edward Little Sylas Caswell Brunswick Bennett Cohen Camden Hills Richard Dieterich Oxford Hills Koa Dumont Mt. Blue Landen Parizo Bangor Calvin Vincent Edward Little Alpine Skier of the Year Landon Marquis Camden Hills Alpine Coach of the Year Michele Metzler Camden Hills Ian Gillis Hampden KVAC Boys Skiing All Academic First Name Last Name School Landen Parizo Bangor High School Brody Hubbard Brewer High School Gabe Tibbetts Brewer High School William Dodge Brunswick High School Wyeth Mackey Brunswick High School Sam Cashman Brunswick High School Jonathan Koehler Brunswick High School Brendan Ledwick Brunswick High School Iain Larsen-Leavins Camden Hills Regional High School Cameron Pinchbeck Camden Hills Regional High School Joseph LeBlanc Edward Little High School Kai Thistle Edward Little High School Owen Winslow Edward Little High School Blake Fitzgerald Hampden Academy Sean Morse Hampden Academy Owen Upton Hampden Academy Alex Corey Leavitt Jacob Dening Leavitt Tyler Welch Leavitt Beckett Cote Messalonskee High School Eli Bartlett Mt. Blue High School Eli Hoeft Mt. Blue High School Henri McCourt Mt. Blue High School Noah Damon-Travers Oxford Hills Comp. High School Richard Dieterich Oxford Hills Comp. High School Dean Rudman Oxford Hills Comp. High School Kaeson Hight Skowhegan Area High School Kaden Salsbury Skowhegan Area High School

