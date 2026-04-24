Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, April 23rd.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Cheverus 10 Thornton Academy 8

Ellsworth 33 Foxcroft Academy 1

Old Orchard Beach 11 Waynflere/NYA 5

Softball

Ellsworth 12 Foxcroft Academy 0

Girls Lacrosse

Biddeford 8 Noble 6

Bonny Eagle 13 Lewiston 2

Maranacook/Winthrop 18 Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 0

Boys Lacrosse

Cony 16 Nokomis/MCI 1

Erskine Academy 9 Oak Hill 5

Girls Tennis

Camden Hills 3 Edward Little 2

Boys Tennis

Camden Hills 5 Edward Little 0

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