Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results – April 23
Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, April 23rd.
Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.
Baseball
- Cheverus 10 Thornton Academy 8
- Ellsworth 33 Foxcroft Academy 1
- Old Orchard Beach 11 Waynflere/NYA 5
Softball
- Ellsworth 12 Foxcroft Academy 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Biddeford 8 Noble 6
- Bonny Eagle 13 Lewiston 2
- Maranacook/Winthrop 18 Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 0
Boys Lacrosse
- Cony 16 Nokomis/MCI 1
- Erskine Academy 9 Oak Hill 5
Girls Tennis
- Camden Hills 3 Edward Little 2
Boys Tennis
- Camden Hills 5 Edward Little 0
Get our free mobile app