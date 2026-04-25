Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, April 24.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Bangor 8 Edward Little 5

Bangor Christian 11 Stearns 1

Belfast 12 Foxcroft Academy 5

Biddeford 14 Windham 7

Bonny Eagle 7 Westbrook 3

Brunswick 10 Brewer 0

Bucksport 3 Orono 2

Central 9 Penquis alley 2

Dexter/PCHS 17 MCI 1

Erskine Academy 12 Oceanside 2

Fryeburg Academy 5 Gray-New Gloucester 2

GSA 6 Sumner 3

Gorham 8 Sanford 1

Hampden Academy 2 Mount Blue 2

Kennebunk 4 Portland 2

Lawrence 10 Waterville 2

Lisbon 6 Mt. Abram 5

Machias 11 Jonesport-Beals 1

Maranacook 7 Madison 2

Messalonskee 6 Skowhegan 1

Monmouth Academy 27 Boothbay 0

Mountain Valley 5 Hall-Dale 1

Noble 5 Marshwood 0

Oak Hill 8 Dirigo 7

Old Town 13 Presque Isle 12

Old Town 18 Presque Isle 10

Oxford Hills 14 Camden Hills 3

Poland 13 Medomak Valley 3

Scarborough 9 Deering 0

Waynflete/NYA 16 Carrabec 0

Wells 5 Sacopee Valley 1

Softball

Bangor 11 Edward Little 3

Brewer 15 Brunswick 0

Bucksport 11 Orono 1

Central 8 Penquis Valley 4

Deer Isle-Stonington 16 Piscataquis 1

Dirigo 9 Oak Hill 5

Erskine Academy 20 Oceanside 1

Freeport 7 Lincoln Academy 6

Fryeburg Academy 3 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Gorham 18 Sanford 0

Greely 17 Lake Region 6

Hampden Academy 5 Mt Blue 4

Jonesport-Beals 5 Machias 3

Kennebunk 14 Noble 4

Lake Region 11 Greely 0

Lawrence 13 Waterville 3

Lisbon 15 Mt. Abram 0

Madison 12 Maranacook 10

MCI 8 Dexter 7

Medomak Valley 15 Poland 0

North Yarmouth Academy 11 Carrabec 1

Old Town 15 Presque Isle 0

Old Town 9 Presque Isle 5

Oxord Hills 6 Camden Hills 5

Sacopee Valley 13 Wells 3

Skowhegan 10 Messalonskee 0

South Portland 21 Deering/Portland 0

Sumner 10 GSA 0

Westbrook 5 Bonny Eagle 3

Windham 14 Biddeford 4

Girls Lacrosse

Brunswick 7 Cony 4

Edward Little 6 Nokomis/MCI 5

Gardiner/Hall-Dale 14 Lincoln Academy 2

Kennebunk 8 Thornton Academy 3

Messalonskee 19 Lawrence 0

Sanford 15 Leavitt 4

South Portland 5 Westrbrook 4

Boys Lacrosse

Brewer 3 Nokomis/MCI 2

Falmouth 14 Gorham 2

Fryeburg Academy 11 Maranacook/Winthrop 9

Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 13 Eldward Little 4

Kennebunk 5 Windham 4

Messalonskee 8 Greely 7

Mount Blue 12 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 4

Portland 21 Biddeford 6

South Portland 14 Bonny Eagle 2

Wells 7 Massabesic 6

Girls Tennis

Boothbay 3 Mountain Valley 2

Lewiston 3 Messalonskee 2

Madison 5 Oak Hill 0

Schenck 4 Washington Academy 0

Wells 9 North Yarmouth Academy 8

Boys Tennis

Boothbay 4 Mountain Valley 1

MCI 5 Gardiner 0

Medomak Valley 4 Morse 1

North Yarmouth Academy 10 Gardiner 4

Schenck/Stearns 3 Washington Academy 2

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