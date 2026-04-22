Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results – April 21
Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, April 21st.
Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.
Baseball
- Bangor 15 Camden Hills 0
- Leavitt 3 Morse 2
- Mount Blue 12 Brewer 1
- Nokomis 11 Foxcroft Academy 4
- Oxford Hills 6 Hampden Academy 2
- Portland 14 Lewiston 0
- Skowhegan 8 Brunswick 6
Softball
- Camden Hills 8 Bangor 0
- Lake Region 18 Sacopee Valley 0
- Leavitt 10 Morse 0
- Lewiston 4 Poland 1
- Nokomis 20 Foxcroft Academy 0
- North Yarmouth Academy 15 Valley 0
- Oxford Hills 5 Hampden Academy 4
- Skowhegan 15 Brunswick 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 18 Northern Maine Moose 5
- Cape Elizabeth 11 Gorham 8
- Erskine Academy 8 Hampden/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 5
- Fryeburg Academy 17 Leavitt 3
- Kennebunk 7 Greely 1
- Lewiston/Oak Hill 5 Nokomis/MCI 2
- Lincoln Academy 7 Lake Region 4
- Messalonskee 17 Sanford 3
- Morse 17 Gray-New Gloucester 2
- Wells 13 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 1
- Westbrook 17 Lawrence 1
- Windham 20 Oxford Hills 0
Boys Lacrosse
- Bonny Eagle 11 Cheverus/Waynflete 0
- Camden Hills 12 Nokomis/MCI 1
- Maranacook/Winthrop 15 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 6
- Marshwood 13 Gorham 10
- Messalonskee 9 Kennebunk 5
- South Portland 7 Scarborough 5
- Thornton Academy 19 Portland 2
- Wells 8 Oak Hill 2
- Yarmouth 15 Brunswick 5
Girls Tennis
- Orono 4 Old Town 1
Boys Tennis
- Old Town 5 Orono 0
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