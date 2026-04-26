Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results – April 25
Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, April 25.
Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.
Baseball
- Bangor 23 Lewiston 2
- Fort Kent 5 Madawaska 2
- Hermon 7 MDI 2
- John Bapst 7 Caribou 2
- Madawaska 6 Fort Kent 2
- Washington Academy 13 Mount View 3
- Washington Academy 15 Mount View 0
Softball
- Cheverus 11 Thornton Academy 0
- Deer Isle-Stonington 19 Searsport 7
- Fort Kent 12 Madawaska 2
- Fort Kent 19 Madawaska 9
- John Bapst 9 Caribou 5
- John Bapst 16 Caribou 2
- Lewiston 14 Bangor 3
- MBAT 12 Massabesic 6
- Massabesic 2 MBAT 1
- Washington Academy 1 Mount View 0
- Washington Academy 10 Mount View 0
Girls Tennis
- Ellsworth 5 Old Town 0
- GSA 3 Van Buren 2
- Maranacook 5 Winthrop 0
- Presque Isle 5 MDI 0
- Presque Isle 5 MDI 0
- Van Buren 3 GSA 2
Boys Tennis
- GSA 3 Van Buren 2
- Old Town 5 Ellsworth 0
- Presque Isle 3 MDI 2
- Presque Isle 3 MDI 2
- Van Buren 4 GSA 1
Girls Lacrosse
- Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 15 Lewiston 3
Boys Lacrosse
- Cheverus/Waynflete 14 Oxford Hills 5
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