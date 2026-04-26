Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, April 25.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Bangor 23 Lewiston 2

Fort Kent 5 Madawaska 2

Hermon 7 MDI 2

John Bapst 7 Caribou 2

Madawaska 6 Fort Kent 2

Washington Academy 13 Mount View 3

Washington Academy 15 Mount View 0

Softball

Cheverus 11 Thornton Academy 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 19 Searsport 7

Fort Kent 12 Madawaska 2

Fort Kent 19 Madawaska 9

John Bapst 9 Caribou 5

John Bapst 16 Caribou 2

Lewiston 14 Bangor 3

MBAT 12 Massabesic 6

Massabesic 2 MBAT 1

Washington Academy 1 Mount View 0

Washington Academy 10 Mount View 0

Girls Tennis

Ellsworth 5 Old Town 0

GSA 3 Van Buren 2

Maranacook 5 Winthrop 0

Presque Isle 5 MDI 0

Presque Isle 5 MDI 0

Van Buren 3 GSA 2

Boys Tennis

GSA 3 Van Buren 2

Old Town 5 Ellsworth 0

Presque Isle 3 MDI 2

Presque Isle 3 MDI 2

Van Buren 4 GSA 1

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 15 Lewiston 3

Boys Lacrosse

Cheverus/Waynflete 14 Oxford Hills 5

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