Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, April 27.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Bangor 6 Messalonskee 4

Bangor Christian 3 Sumner 1

Belfast 12 Lawrence 4

Boothbay 3 Hall-Dale 1

Bucksport 3 Narraguagus 2

Camden Hills 11 Oceanside 4

Cape Elizabeth 9 Wells 4

Caribou 15 Houlton 3

Cony 12 Lincoln Academy 0

Dirigo 12 Lisbon 7

Edward Little 10 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Freeport 3 Yarmouth 1

Fryeburg Academy 6 Poland 3

GSA 5 Calais 0

Greely 18 York 8

Hampden Academy 4 Skowhegan 1

Lake Region 12 Oak Hill 1

Leavitt 6 Gardiner 2

Machias 10 Shead 0

Maranacook/Winthrop 20 Lincoln Academy 7

Mattanawcook Academy 6 Dexter/PCHS 0

Monmouth Academy 5 Mt. Abram 2

Morse 11 Erskine Academy 1

Mount Ararat 10 Brewer 0

Mount Blue 16 Lewiston 1

Nokomis 16 Winslow 3

Old Orchard Beach 7 Maranacook 5

Oxford Hills 13 Brunswick 4

Penobscot Valley 13 Lee Academy 4

Sacopee Valley 9 Telstar 6

South Portland 2 Falmouth 1

Stearns 13 Schenck 7

Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 7 Southern Aroostook 1

Waterville 6 Mount View 2

Waynflete/NYA 6 Mountain Valley 3

Wisdom 5 Ashland 4

Softball

Bangor 13 Messalonskee 0

Bangor Christian 14 Searsport 3

Belfast 5 Lawrence 3

Bonny Eagle 13 Biddeford 0

Brewer 15 Mt. Ararat 0

Bucksport 12 Narraguagus 6

Calais 13 GSA 10

Camden Hills 16 Oceanside 0

Central 15 Piscataquis 0

Cheverus 8 Westbrook 1

Cony 4 Lincoln Academy 1

Dirigo 13 Lisbon 9

Edward Little 9 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Erskine Academy 13 Morse 5

Freeport 6 Yarmouth 2

Gardiner 2 Leavitt 1

Gorham 12 Scarborough 6

Houlton 4 Caribou 1

Kennebunk 18 Sanford 1

Lewiston 4 Mt. Blue 1

Machias 15 Shead 0

Mattanawcook Academy 9 Dexter 0

Monmouth Academy 12 Mt. Abram 2

Mount View 10 Waterville 0

Nokomis 5 Winslow 4

North Yarmouth Academy 11 Mountain Valley 0

Oak Hill 2 Lake Region 1

Old Orchard Beach 11 Maranacook 0

Oxford Hills 13 Brunswick 3

Penobscot Valley 23 Lee Academy 8

Poland 8 Fryeburg Academy 3

Skowhegan 4 Hampden Academy 3

Southern Aroostook 16 Washburn/Easton 11

Telstar/Gould 10 Sacopee Valley 7

Telestar/Gould 11 Sacopee Valley 1

Thornton Academy 15 Deering/Portland 0

Wells 20 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 19

Windham 10 Massabesic 0

Wisdom 8 Ashland 4

York 11 Greely 10

Girls Tennis

Belfast 3 Erskine Academy 2

Boothbay 3 Oak Hill 2

Calais 3 Penobscot Valley 2

Cape Elizabeth 5 Greely 0

Edward Little 4 Lewiston 1

Ellsworth 4 Hermon 1

Freeport 5 Lake Region 0

Lincoln Academy 4 Winslow 1

MCI 5 Gardiner 0

Maranacook 3 Madison 2

Portland 4 Marshwood 1

Sanord 4 South Portland 1

Spruce Mountain 5 Mountain Valley 0

Yarmouth 3 North Yarmouth Academy 2

Boys Tennis

Calais 4 Penobscot Valley 1

Edward Little 5 Lewiston 0

Hermon 5 Ellsworth 0

Messalonskee 4 Skowhegan 1

Morse 4 Oceanside 1

Mount Ararat 4 Mt. Blue 1

South Portland 3 Sandford 2

Waterville 3 Gardiner 2

Yarmouth 4 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Girls Lacrosse

Freeport 12 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Boys Lacrosse

Cony 10 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 4

Noble 13 Massabesic 6