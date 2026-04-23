Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results – April 22
Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, April 22nd.
Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.
Baseball
- Bangor Christian 8 Schenck 6
- Belfast 11 Medomak Valley 6
- Fryeburg Academy 4 Cape Elizabeth 2
- GSA 2 Orono 1
- Hall-Dale 7 Dirigo 6
- Lisbon 7 Madison 3
- Messalonskee 4 Edward Little 3
- Monmouth Academy 10 Oak Hill 0
- Narraguagus 11 Woodland 6
- Sumner 3 Machias 2
- Winthrop 18 Boothbay 1
Softball
- Bangor Christian 15 Schenck 5
- Biddeford 7 Kennebunk 1
- Dexter 15 Piscataquis 0
- Edward Little 11 Messalonskee 0
- Fryeburg Academy 23 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 3
- Lisbon 12 Madison 0
- Machias 16 Deer Isle-Stonington 13
- Medomak Valley 15 Belfast 0
- Monmouth Academy 11 Oak Hill 1
- Mount Blue 3 Brewer 2
- Narraguagus 8 Woodland 2
- Orono 23 GSA 1
- Sacopee Valley 12 Valley 2
- Scarborough 6 South Portland 3
- Washington Academy 4 Bucksport 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Cheverus 18 Brunswick 2
- Scarborough 12 Massabesic 11
- Thornton Academy 15 Freeport 5
Boys Lacrosse
- Massabesic 7 Westbrook 4
- Mt. Blue 9 Lewiston 8
Girls Tennis
- Caribou 4 Houlton/GHCA 0
Boys Tennis
- Caribou 5 Houlton/GHCA 0
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Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder