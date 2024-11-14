KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all
|KVAC VOLLEYBALL ALL CONFERENCE
|1ST TEAM
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
HIGH SCHOOL
|Addison
|Lebel
|Cony
|Broolyn
|Barbeau
|Cony
|Sarah
|Ebersole
|Edward Little
|Danica
|Martin
|Gardiner
|Caminea
|Layman
Hampden Academy
|Sofia
|Dersoby
Messalonskee
|Kelsie
|Murray
Messalonskee
|Ava
|Perrino
Messalonskee
|Players of the Year:
Addison Lebel, Cony High School
|Coach of the Year:
Lindsey Morin, Cony High School
League Champion: Cony Rams
|2nd Team
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
HIGH SCHOOL
|Gabrielle
|Roberts
|Brewer
|Penelope
|Fyfe
|Cony
|Ellie
|Gould
|Cony
|Julie
|Cheney
Hampden Academy
|Piper
|Tracy
Hampden Academy
|Isabella
|Enos
|Lewiston
|Ashlyn
|Bowie
|Nokomis
|Jayden
|Hood
|Nokomis
|2024 KVAC Volleyball All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Jessica
|Bendure
Brewer High School
|Addison
|Deveau
Brewer High School
|Alexis
|Michaud
Brewer High School
|Gabrielle
|Roberts
Brewer High School
|Hannah
|Snowdeal
Brewer High School
|Violet
|Born
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Hannah
|Leavitt
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Peyton
|Lombardo
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Audrey
|Strong
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Penelope
|Fyfe
|Cony
|Addison
|Lebel
|Cony
|Cassie
|Lewis
|Cony
|Olivia
|Olson
|Cony
|Kiara
|Bushman
|Edward Little
|Ava
|Pablo
|Edward Little
|Camryn
|Chadbourne
Gardiner Area High School
|Danica
|Martin
Gardiner Area High School
|Eva
|Cherry
Hampden Academy
|Trinity
|Grant
Hampden Academy
|Cami
|Layman
Hampden Academy
|Jesse
|Wormell
Hampden Academy
|Holland
|Clyburn
|Lewiston H.S.
|Ella
|Gahagan
|Lewiston H.S.
|Nuray
|Gasimova
|Lewiston H.S.
|Sofia
|Derosby
Messalonskee High School
|Anastacia
|Grier
Messalonskee High School
|Ava
|Perrino
Messalonskee High School
|Olivia
|Thomas
Messalonskee High School
|Madison
|Wilson
Messalonskee High School
|Baylee
|Lord
Nokomis Regional High
|Orla
|Murphy
Nokomis Regional High
|Kaydance
|Poulin
Nokomis Regional High
|Aaliyah
|Yarde
Nokomis Regional High
