KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams

KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all

KVAC VOLLEYBALL ALL CONFERENCE 
1ST TEAM
FIRST NAMELAST NAME
HIGH SCHOOL
AddisonLebelCony
BroolynBarbeauCony
SarahEbersoleEdward Little
DanicaMartinGardiner
CamineaLayman
Hampden Academy
SofiaDersoby
Messalonskee
KelsieMurray
Messalonskee
AvaPerrino
Messalonskee
Players of the Year:
Addison Lebel, Cony High School
Coach of the Year:
Lindsey Morin, Cony High School
League Champion: Cony Rams
2nd Team
FIRST NAMELAST NAME
HIGH SCHOOL
GabrielleRobertsBrewer
PenelopeFyfeCony
EllieGouldCony
JulieCheney
Hampden Academy
PiperTracy
Hampden Academy
IsabellaEnosLewiston
AshlynBowieNokomis
JaydenHoodNokomis
2024 KVAC Volleyball All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
JessicaBendure
Brewer High School
AddisonDeveau
Brewer High School
AlexisMichaud
Brewer High School
GabrielleRoberts
Brewer High School
HannahSnowdeal
Brewer High School
VioletBorn
Camden HIlls Regional High School
HannahLeavitt
Camden HIlls Regional High School
PeytonLombardo
Camden HIlls Regional High School
AudreyStrong
Camden HIlls Regional High School
PenelopeFyfeCony
AddisonLebelCony
CassieLewisCony
OliviaOlsonCony
KiaraBushmanEdward Little
AvaPabloEdward Little
CamrynChadbourne
Gardiner Area High School
DanicaMartin
Gardiner Area High School
EvaCherry
Hampden Academy
TrinityGrant
Hampden Academy
CamiLayman
Hampden Academy
JesseWormell
Hampden Academy
HollandClyburnLewiston H.S.
EllaGahaganLewiston H.S.
NurayGasimovaLewiston H.S.
SofiaDerosby
Messalonskee High School
AnastaciaGrier
Messalonskee High School
AvaPerrino
Messalonskee High School
OliviaThomas
Messalonskee High School
MadisonWilson
Messalonskee High School
BayleeLord
Nokomis Regional High
OrlaMurphy
Nokomis Regional High
KaydancePoulin
Nokomis Regional High
AaliyahYarde
Nokomis Regional High
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

10 Important Things To Check To Winterize Your Vehicle

Getting your car ready for cold weather before it gets here may save you some big headaches down the road.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Categories: High School Volleyball

More From 92.9 The Ticket