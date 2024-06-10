KVAC Large and Small Girl&#8217;s All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

KVAC Large and Small Girl’s All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

Bangor-Brewer Girl's Lacrosse, May 14, 2022

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Large and Small School All-Conference and All-Academic Girl's Lacrosse Teams on June 9th. Congratulations to all!

Large School

1st Team

ATTACK
Evelyn GoudreauMt. AraratJr.
Elizabeth PutnamBrunswickSr.
McKinley SoehrenOxford HillsSr.
Emily WallaceBrunswickSr.
MIDFIELD
Emma-Jane ParsonsMessalonskeeSr.
Saige WinslowOxford HillsJr.
Islah GodoMt. AraratJr.
Adella MabeeBangorSr.
DEFENSE
MaKenzie BealBrunswickJr.
Audrey MarchildonMt. AraratSr.
Kaya JosephOxford HillsSr.
Lauren SmallBangorJr.
GOALIE
Maddi BarnhorstBrunswickSr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Maddi BarnhorstBrunswickSr.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Michael FagoneBangor

 

2nd Team

ATTACK
Gracie HartOxford HillsJr.
Cecelia SlocumBrunswickSr.
Logan NortonMt. AraratJr.
Kiersten DaigleBangorSoph.
MIDFIELD
Alexa ScottBrunswickSr.
Chloe MasseMessalonskeeSoph.
Izzy HayesEdward LittleJr.
Lydia HiltzMt. AraratJr.
DEFENSE
Calista KinneyMt. AraratSr.
Eva HarvieBrunswickJr.
Julia HansonOxford HillsSr.
Lili Montgomery-RiceHam/BrewSoph.
GOALIE
Hulda MattsenBangorSr.

All-Conference

First NameLast NameHigh School
SerenaAndersonBangor High School
GraceO'BrienBangor High School
JasmineRoyBangor High School
CelesteBraillardBrunswick HS
MadelynDuchetteBrunswick HS
AlexaScottBrunswick HS
CeceliaSlocumBrunswick HS
PiperBonnefondEdward Little High School
MicahJolerEdward Little High School
KaelynLangloisEdward Little High School
HallyeThibodeauEdward Little High School
EllieKohl
John Bapst Memorial High School
LinhTrinh
John Bapst Memorial High School
AvaBlanchetteLewiston High School
JasmineConnor-SchadeLewiston High School
SavannahConnor-SchadeLewiston High School
MadelineCoteLewiston High School
OliviaCrowleyLewiston High School
CaleziaDowLewiston High School
SkylerGaudetteLewiston High School
KaitlynShannonLewiston High School
EmilyTriderLewiston High School
SamanthaBarrettMessalonskee High School
EmilyHammondMessalonskee High School
AvaMcLeodMessalonskee High School
Emma JaneParsonsMessalonskee High School
MaggieFitzpatrickMt. Ararat HS
KatherineHawkesMt. Ararat HS
AudreyMarchildonMt. Ararat HS
AdellaMabeeOrono High School
JuliaHanson
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
KayaJoseph
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
DakotaMorgan
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
McKinleySoehren
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
SaigeWinslow
Oxford Hills Comp. High School

Small Schools

1st Team

ATTACK
Isabella WardCamden HillsSr.
Lila HallCamden HillsJr.
Maci FreemanConySr.
Belle PelotteErskine AcademySoph.
MIDFIELD
Shannon McDonoughErskine AcademyJr.
Abby MorrillConyJr.
Lily WrightMorseSr.
Chloe RobertsMt. BlueSr.
Maya KellettMt. BlueJr.
DEFENSE
Olive BeetonMorseSr.
Natalee HitzOceansideSr.
Danielle WilsonLaw./Wins.Jr.
GOALIE
Hayley KirkpatrickMorseSr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Isabella WardCamden HillsSr.
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
Wade WardCamden Hills
Gretchen Livingston

2nd Team

ATTACK
Whitney ChurchillLaw./Wins.Sr.
Lucy WardCamden HillsFresh.
Caleigh CrockerErskine AcademySr.
Alissa ButterfieldMt. BlueSr.
MIDFIELD
Catherine MansirGardinerSoph.
Maggie BlaisGardinerSoph.
Lily StackpoleOceansideJr.
Zoe AveryMorseJr.
Georgia HeintzmanCamden HillsSr.
DEFENSE
Reese SullivanErskine AcademySr.
Celia BrinklerLincoln AcademySr.
Abriana GriffinMt. BlueJr.
GOALIE
Roo BoetschCamden HillsSr.

All-Conference

First NameLast NameHigh School
RooBoetschCamden Hills Regional HS
MaryHastingsCamden Hills Regional HS
GeorgiaHeintzmanCamden Hills Regional HS
IsabellaWardCamden Hills Regional HS
MaciFreemanCony HS
IsabellaBoudreauErskine Academy
CaleighCrockerErskine Academy
TaraHanleyErskine Academy
EvelynRousseauErskine Academy
ReeseSullivanErskine Academy
EmilyGroverGardiner Area High School
DaynaVasollGardiner Area High School
WhitneyChurchillLawrence High School
BaylieAnastasioLincoln Academy
FloraAngyalLincoln Academy
IsabelleBodmerLincoln Academy
AbigailKoppLincoln Academy
CocoSanchezLincoln Academy
GigiOuelletteMaine Central Institute
OliveBeetonMorse High School
GraceChubbuckMorse High School
HaleyKirkpatrickMorse High School
NadiaPanetskiMorse High School
LillianPomerleauMorse High School
LilianWrightMorse High School
AlissaButterfieldMt. Blue High School
SamanthaBissellNokomis Regional High
EvalynnLittlefieldNokomis Regional High
EmberliMichaudNokomis Regional High
EmilyStroutNokomis Regional High
SophiaDaggettOceanside High School
CaitlynLambOceanside High School
AdaMarvesOceanside High School
GenevaAlleyOceanside High School
