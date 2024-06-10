KVAC Large and Small Girl’s All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Large and Small School All-Conference and All-Academic Girl's Lacrosse Teams on June 9th. Congratulations to all!

Large School

1st Team

ATTACK Evelyn Goudreau Mt. Ararat Jr. Elizabeth Putnam Brunswick Sr. McKinley Soehren Oxford Hills Sr. Emily Wallace Brunswick Sr. MIDFIELD Emma-Jane Parsons Messalonskee Sr. Saige Winslow Oxford Hills Jr. Islah Godo Mt. Ararat Jr. Adella Mabee Bangor Sr. DEFENSE MaKenzie Beal Brunswick Jr. Audrey Marchildon Mt. Ararat Sr. Kaya Joseph Oxford Hills Sr. Lauren Small Bangor Jr. GOALIE Maddi Barnhorst Brunswick Sr. PLAYER OF THE YEAR Maddi Barnhorst Brunswick Sr. COACH OF THE YEAR Michael Fagone Bangor

2nd Team

ATTACK Gracie Hart Oxford Hills Jr. Cecelia Slocum Brunswick Sr. Logan Norton Mt. Ararat Jr. Kiersten Daigle Bangor Soph. MIDFIELD Alexa Scott Brunswick Sr. Chloe Masse Messalonskee Soph. Izzy Hayes Edward Little Jr. Lydia Hiltz Mt. Ararat Jr. DEFENSE Calista Kinney Mt. Ararat Sr. Eva Harvie Brunswick Jr. Julia Hanson Oxford Hills Sr. Lili Montgomery-Rice Ham/Brew Soph. GOALIE Hulda Mattsen Bangor Sr.

All-Conference

First Name Last Name High School Serena Anderson Bangor High School Grace O'Brien Bangor High School Jasmine Roy Bangor High School Celeste Braillard Brunswick HS Madelyn Duchette Brunswick HS Alexa Scott Brunswick HS Cecelia Slocum Brunswick HS Piper Bonnefond Edward Little High School Micah Joler Edward Little High School Kaelyn Langlois Edward Little High School Hallye Thibodeau Edward Little High School Ellie Kohl John Bapst Memorial High School Linh Trinh John Bapst Memorial High School Ava Blanchette Lewiston High School Jasmine Connor-Schade Lewiston High School Savannah Connor-Schade Lewiston High School Madeline Cote Lewiston High School Olivia Crowley Lewiston High School Calezia Dow Lewiston High School Skyler Gaudette Lewiston High School Kaitlyn Shannon Lewiston High School Emily Trider Lewiston High School Samantha Barrett Messalonskee High School Emily Hammond Messalonskee High School Ava McLeod Messalonskee High School Emma Jane Parsons Messalonskee High School Maggie Fitzpatrick Mt. Ararat HS Katherine Hawkes Mt. Ararat HS Audrey Marchildon Mt. Ararat HS Adella Mabee Orono High School Julia Hanson Oxford Hills Comp. High School Kaya Joseph Oxford Hills Comp. High School Dakota Morgan Oxford Hills Comp. High School McKinley Soehren Oxford Hills Comp. High School Saige Winslow Oxford Hills Comp. High School

Small Schools

1st Team

ATTACK Isabella Ward Camden Hills Sr. Lila Hall Camden Hills Jr. Maci Freeman Cony Sr. Belle Pelotte Erskine Academy Soph. MIDFIELD Shannon McDonough Erskine Academy Jr. Abby Morrill Cony Jr. Lily Wright Morse Sr. Chloe Roberts Mt. Blue Sr. Maya Kellett Mt. Blue Jr. DEFENSE Olive Beeton Morse Sr. Natalee Hitz Oceanside Sr. Danielle Wilson Law./Wins. Jr. GOALIE Hayley Kirkpatrick Morse Sr. PLAYER OF THE YEAR Isabella Ward Camden Hills Sr. CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR Wade Ward Camden Hills Gretchen Livingston

2nd Team

ATTACK Whitney Churchill Law./Wins. Sr. Lucy Ward Camden Hills Fresh. Caleigh Crocker Erskine Academy Sr. Alissa Butterfield Mt. Blue Sr. MIDFIELD Catherine Mansir Gardiner Soph. Maggie Blais Gardiner Soph. Lily Stackpole Oceanside Jr. Zoe Avery Morse Jr. Georgia Heintzman Camden Hills Sr. DEFENSE Reese Sullivan Erskine Academy Sr. Celia Brinkler Lincoln Academy Sr. Abriana Griffin Mt. Blue Jr. GOALIE Roo Boetsch Camden Hills Sr.

All-Conference

First Name Last Name High School Roo Boetsch Camden Hills Regional HS Mary Hastings Camden Hills Regional HS Georgia Heintzman Camden Hills Regional HS Isabella Ward Camden Hills Regional HS Maci Freeman Cony HS Isabella Boudreau Erskine Academy Caleigh Crocker Erskine Academy Tara Hanley Erskine Academy Evelyn Rousseau Erskine Academy Reese Sullivan Erskine Academy Emily Grover Gardiner Area High School Dayna Vasoll Gardiner Area High School Whitney Churchill Lawrence High School Baylie Anastasio Lincoln Academy Flora Angyal Lincoln Academy Isabelle Bodmer Lincoln Academy Abigail Kopp Lincoln Academy Coco Sanchez Lincoln Academy Gigi Ouellette Maine Central Institute Olive Beeton Morse High School Grace Chubbuck Morse High School Haley Kirkpatrick Morse High School Nadia Panetski Morse High School Lillian Pomerleau Morse High School Lilian Wright Morse High School Alissa Butterfield Mt. Blue High School Samantha Bissell Nokomis Regional High Evalynn Littlefield Nokomis Regional High Emberli Michaud Nokomis Regional High Emily Strout Nokomis Regional High Sophia Daggett Oceanside High School Caitlyn Lamb Oceanside High School Ada Marves Oceanside High School Geneva Alley Oceanside High School