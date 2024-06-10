KVAC Large and Small Girl’s All-Conference and All-Academic Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Large and Small School All-Conference and All-Academic Girl's Lacrosse Teams on June 9th. Congratulations to all!
Large School
1st Team
|ATTACK
|Evelyn Goudreau
|Mt. Ararat
|Jr.
|Elizabeth Putnam
|Brunswick
|Sr.
|McKinley Soehren
|Oxford Hills
|Sr.
|Emily Wallace
|Brunswick
|Sr.
|MIDFIELD
|Emma-Jane Parsons
|Messalonskee
|Sr.
|Saige Winslow
|Oxford Hills
|Jr.
|Islah Godo
|Mt. Ararat
|Jr.
|Adella Mabee
|Bangor
|Sr.
|DEFENSE
|MaKenzie Beal
|Brunswick
|Jr.
|Audrey Marchildon
|Mt. Ararat
|Sr.
|Kaya Joseph
|Oxford Hills
|Sr.
|Lauren Small
|Bangor
|Jr.
|GOALIE
|Maddi Barnhorst
|Brunswick
|Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
|Maddi Barnhorst
|Brunswick
|Sr.
COACH OF THE YEAR
|Michael Fagone
|Bangor
2nd Team
|ATTACK
|Gracie Hart
|Oxford Hills
|Jr.
|Cecelia Slocum
|Brunswick
|Sr.
|Logan Norton
|Mt. Ararat
|Jr.
|Kiersten Daigle
|Bangor
|Soph.
|MIDFIELD
|Alexa Scott
|Brunswick
|Sr.
|Chloe Masse
|Messalonskee
|Soph.
|Izzy Hayes
|Edward Little
|Jr.
|Lydia Hiltz
|Mt. Ararat
|Jr.
|DEFENSE
|Calista Kinney
|Mt. Ararat
|Sr.
|Eva Harvie
|Brunswick
|Jr.
|Julia Hanson
|Oxford Hills
|Sr.
|Lili Montgomery-Rice
|Ham/Brew
|Soph.
|GOALIE
|Hulda Mattsen
|Bangor
|Sr.
All-Conference
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Serena
|Anderson
|Bangor High School
|Grace
|O'Brien
|Bangor High School
|Jasmine
|Roy
|Bangor High School
|Celeste
|Braillard
|Brunswick HS
|Madelyn
|Duchette
|Brunswick HS
|Alexa
|Scott
|Brunswick HS
|Cecelia
|Slocum
|Brunswick HS
|Piper
|Bonnefond
|Edward Little High School
|Micah
|Joler
|Edward Little High School
|Kaelyn
|Langlois
|Edward Little High School
|Hallye
|Thibodeau
|Edward Little High School
|Ellie
|Kohl
John Bapst Memorial High School
|Linh
|Trinh
John Bapst Memorial High School
|Ava
|Blanchette
|Lewiston High School
|Jasmine
|Connor-Schade
|Lewiston High School
|Savannah
|Connor-Schade
|Lewiston High School
|Madeline
|Cote
|Lewiston High School
|Olivia
|Crowley
|Lewiston High School
|Calezia
|Dow
|Lewiston High School
|Skyler
|Gaudette
|Lewiston High School
|Kaitlyn
|Shannon
|Lewiston High School
|Emily
|Trider
|Lewiston High School
|Samantha
|Barrett
|Messalonskee High School
|Emily
|Hammond
|Messalonskee High School
|Ava
|McLeod
|Messalonskee High School
|Emma Jane
|Parsons
|Messalonskee High School
|Maggie
|Fitzpatrick
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Katherine
|Hawkes
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Audrey
|Marchildon
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Adella
|Mabee
|Orono High School
|Julia
|Hanson
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Kaya
|Joseph
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Dakota
|Morgan
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|McKinley
|Soehren
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Saige
|Winslow
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
Small Schools
1st Team
|ATTACK
|Isabella Ward
|Camden Hills
|Sr.
|Lila Hall
|Camden Hills
|Jr.
|Maci Freeman
|Cony
|Sr.
|Belle Pelotte
|Erskine Academy
|Soph.
|MIDFIELD
|Shannon McDonough
|Erskine Academy
|Jr.
|Abby Morrill
|Cony
|Jr.
|Lily Wright
|Morse
|Sr.
|Chloe Roberts
|Mt. Blue
|Sr.
|Maya Kellett
|Mt. Blue
|Jr.
|DEFENSE
|Olive Beeton
|Morse
|Sr.
|Natalee Hitz
|Oceanside
|Sr.
|Danielle Wilson
|Law./Wins.
|Jr.
|GOALIE
|Hayley Kirkpatrick
|Morse
|Sr.
|PLAYER OF THE YEAR
|Isabella Ward
|Camden Hills
|Sr.
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
|Wade Ward
|Camden Hills
|Gretchen Livingston
2nd Team
|ATTACK
|Whitney Churchill
|Law./Wins.
|Sr.
|Lucy Ward
|Camden Hills
|Fresh.
|Caleigh Crocker
|Erskine Academy
|Sr.
|Alissa Butterfield
|Mt. Blue
|Sr.
|MIDFIELD
|Catherine Mansir
|Gardiner
|Soph.
|Maggie Blais
|Gardiner
|Soph.
|Lily Stackpole
|Oceanside
|Jr.
|Zoe Avery
|Morse
|Jr.
|Georgia Heintzman
|Camden Hills
|Sr.
|DEFENSE
|Reese Sullivan
|Erskine Academy
|Sr.
|Celia Brinkler
|Lincoln Academy
|Sr.
|Abriana Griffin
|Mt. Blue
|Jr.
|GOALIE
|Roo Boetsch
|Camden Hills
|Sr.
All-Conference
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Roo
|Boetsch
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|Mary
|Hastings
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|Georgia
|Heintzman
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|Isabella
|Ward
|Camden Hills Regional HS
|Maci
|Freeman
|Cony HS
|Isabella
|Boudreau
|Erskine Academy
|Caleigh
|Crocker
|Erskine Academy
|Tara
|Hanley
|Erskine Academy
|Evelyn
|Rousseau
|Erskine Academy
|Reese
|Sullivan
|Erskine Academy
|Emily
|Grover
|Gardiner Area High School
|Dayna
|Vasoll
|Gardiner Area High School
|Whitney
|Churchill
|Lawrence High School
|Baylie
|Anastasio
|Lincoln Academy
|Flora
|Angyal
|Lincoln Academy
|Isabelle
|Bodmer
|Lincoln Academy
|Abigail
|Kopp
|Lincoln Academy
|Coco
|Sanchez
|Lincoln Academy
|Gigi
|Ouellette
|Maine Central Institute
|Olive
|Beeton
|Morse High School
|Grace
|Chubbuck
|Morse High School
|Haley
|Kirkpatrick
|Morse High School
|Nadia
|Panetski
|Morse High School
|Lillian
|Pomerleau
|Morse High School
|Lilian
|Wright
|Morse High School
|Alissa
|Butterfield
|Mt. Blue High School
|Samantha
|Bissell
|Nokomis Regional High
|Evalynn
|Littlefield
|Nokomis Regional High
|Emberli
|Michaud
|Nokomis Regional High
|Emily
|Strout
|Nokomis Regional High
|Sophia
|Daggett
|Oceanside High School
|Caitlyn
|Lamb
|Oceanside High School
|Ada
|Marves
|Oceanside High School
|Geneva
|Alley
|Oceanside High School
