Lightning Beat Stars 3-2 in Game 2, Get Even in Stanley Cup

(AP) — Tampa Bay has evened the Stanley Cup Final at 1-1 with a 3-2 win over Dallas.

Nikita Kucherov had the primary assists on two power-play goals in the first period and the Lightning never trailed in Game 2. Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat had the power-play goals before before Kevin Shattenkirk scored for a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Joe Pavelski and Mattias Janmark scored for Dallas.

Game 3 is Wednesday night. T

Tampa Bay's three early goals came in a span of four shots against Anton Khudobin, who made a Stanley Cup Final-record 22 saves in the third period for the Stars in their Game 1 win.