Lincoln 9-10-11 Baseball Are District 3 Champs
Congratulations to the Lincoln 9-10-11 Baseball Team who won the District 3 Championship.
The Team is coached by Nick Albert, Luke Libbey and Dustin Hanscom.
Players include:
- Brandon Pelkey-McLaughlin
- Dustin Hanscom
- Joseph Smith
- Jackson Langevin
- Raleigh Thurlow
- Hunter Proctor
- Corbin Felix
- Bennett Libbey
- Beckett McCarthy
- Tanner Edwards
- Brayden Boulrisse
- Cash Albert
Best of luck in the Maine State Tourney.
