Lincoln 9-10-11 Baseball Are District 3 Champs

Congratulations to the Lincoln 9-10-11 Baseball Team who won the District 3 Championship.

Photo Clayton Boulrisse Photo Clayton Boulrisse loading...

The Team is coached by Nick Albert, Luke Libbey and Dustin Hanscom.

Players include:

Brandon Pelkey-McLaughlin

Dustin Hanscom

Joseph Smith

Jackson Langevin

Raleigh Thurlow

Hunter Proctor

Corbin Felix

Bennett Libbey

Beckett McCarthy

Tanner Edwards

Brayden Boulrisse

Cash Albert

Best of luck in the Maine State Tourney.