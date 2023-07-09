Lincoln 9-10-11 Baseball Are District 3 Champs

Photo Clayton Boulrisse

Congratulations to the Lincoln 9-10-11 Baseball Team who won the District 3 Championship.

Photo Clayton Boulrisse
The Team is coached by Nick Albert, Luke Libbey and Dustin Hanscom.

Players include:

  • Brandon Pelkey-McLaughlin
  • Dustin Hanscom
  • Joseph Smith
  • Jackson Langevin
  • Raleigh Thurlow
  • Hunter Proctor
  • Corbin Felix
  • Bennett Libbey
  • Beckett McCarthy
  • Tanner Edwards
  • Brayden Boulrisse
  • Cash Albert

Best of luck in the Maine State Tourney.

