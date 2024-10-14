Little 10 Conference Stat Leaders After Week 6

Here are the Little 10 Conference (LTC) Football Stat Leaders after Week 6 of the 2024 Football Season.

Rushing

Isaiah Irving (Houlton) 96 carries, 1229 yards 23 touchdowns

Cam Atkinson (Stears) 63 carries 813 yards 16 touchdowns

Ripley Strout (Ellsworth) 58 carries 798 yards 10 touchdowns

Nick Debeck (Bucksport) 105 carries 595 yards 7 touchdowns

Lucas Pelkey (Stearns) 69 carries 505 yards 8 touchdowns

Chen Raymond (Stearns) 54 carries 465 yards 6 touchdowns

Tristan Hopkins-Watrus (Dexter) 55 carries 259 yards 3 touchdowns

Ronan Maguire (Bucksport) 50 carries 271 yards 3 touchdowns

Bruche Cooper (Dexter) 55 carries 259 yards 3 touchdowns

Gavin Severe (Valley) 34 carries 221 yards 1 touchdown

Gage Folsom 18 carries 199 yards 2 touchdowns

Kason Bagley (Orono) 38 carries 173 yards, 5 touchdowns

Passing

Jack Brewer (Orono) 108-144 1899 yards 23 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

Haven Kennedy (Bucksport) 55-93 752 yards 12 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

Thomas Jude (Ellsworth) 32-60 586 yards 9 touchdowns, 1 interception

Cameron Atkinson (Stearns) 26-34 520 yards, 8 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Isaiah Irving (Houlton) 24-47 499 yards, 9 touchdowns

Samuel Johnson (Valley) 32-69 302 yards 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Bryce Cooper (Dexter) 14-41 238 yards 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Receiving

Will Francis (Orono) 52 receptions 1159 yards 14 touchdowns

Saladin Wise (Orono) 38 receptions 496 yards 5 touchdowns

Eli Bennett (Bucksport) 31 receptions 471 yards, 10 touchdowns

Cameron Conners (Ellsworth) 11 receptions, 236 yards, 3 touchdowns

Sam Jacobs (Stearns) 9 receptions 195 yards, 2 touchdowns

Ripley Strout (Ellsworth) 7 receptions 170 yards, 5 touchdowns

Gavin Gagnon (Stearns) 11 receptions 164 yards, 5 touchdowns

Aiden Debeck (Bucksport) 15 receptions 161 yards, 3 touchdowns

Peyton Powell (Houlton) 7 receptions, 133 yards

Sam Boone (Houlton) 6 receptions 128 yards, 3 touchdowns

Gavin Severe (Valley) 13 receptions 122 yards, 2 touchdowns

Kody Kimball (Dexter) 7 receptions 100 yards, 2 touchdowns

Brady Maheu (Orono) 7 receptions 87 yards, 1 touchdown

Tackling

Isaiah Irving (Houlton) 39 solo, 7 assists

L. Williams (Orono) 32 solo, 40 assists

Kody Kimball (Dexter) 29 solo, 19 assists

Dan Carter (Ellsworth) 29 solo, 9 assists

S. Wise (Orono) 25 solo, 14 assists

Peyton Powell (Houlton) 25 solo, 7 assists

Lucas Pelkey (Stearns) 24 solo, 32 assists

Davin McGreevy (Stearns) 23 solo, 23 assists

Gage Folsom (Houlton) 22 solo, 7 assists

Boris Felix (Ellsworth) 22 solo, 4 assists

Tyler Gould (Dexter) 20 solo, 9 assists

Ripley Strout (Ellsworth) 17 solo, 12 assists

Jason Bowden (Dexter) 13 solo, 21 assists

Emerson Michaud (Stearns) 12 solo, 18 assists

J. Wood (Orono) 11 solo, 27 assists

Alden Debeck (Bucksport) 10 solo, 29 assists

B. Grant (Orono) 9 solo, 12 assists

Alden Tweedie (Bucksport) 6 solo, 29 assists

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 7 for the week October 14th- October 19th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 20th, with voting taking place October 21st-24th with the winner of Week 7 being announced on October 25th.

