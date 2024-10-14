Little 10 Conference Stat Leaders After Week 6
Here are the Little 10 Conference (LTC) Football Stat Leaders after Week 6 of the 2024 Football Season.
Rushing
- Isaiah Irving (Houlton) 96 carries, 1229 yards 23 touchdowns
- Cam Atkinson (Stears) 63 carries 813 yards 16 touchdowns
- Ripley Strout (Ellsworth) 58 carries 798 yards 10 touchdowns
- Nick Debeck (Bucksport) 105 carries 595 yards 7 touchdowns
- Lucas Pelkey (Stearns) 69 carries 505 yards 8 touchdowns
- Chen Raymond (Stearns) 54 carries 465 yards 6 touchdowns
- Tristan Hopkins-Watrus (Dexter) 55 carries 259 yards 3 touchdowns
- Ronan Maguire (Bucksport) 50 carries 271 yards 3 touchdowns
- Bruche Cooper (Dexter) 55 carries 259 yards 3 touchdowns
- Gavin Severe (Valley) 34 carries 221 yards 1 touchdown
- Gage Folsom 18 carries 199 yards 2 touchdowns
- Kason Bagley (Orono) 38 carries 173 yards, 5 touchdowns
Passing
- Jack Brewer (Orono) 108-144 1899 yards 23 touchdowns, 4 interceptions
- Haven Kennedy (Bucksport) 55-93 752 yards 12 touchdowns, 5 interceptions
- Thomas Jude (Ellsworth) 32-60 586 yards 9 touchdowns, 1 interception
- Cameron Atkinson (Stearns) 26-34 520 yards, 8 touchdowns, 3 interceptions
- Isaiah Irving (Houlton) 24-47 499 yards, 9 touchdowns
- Samuel Johnson (Valley) 32-69 302 yards 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions
- Bryce Cooper (Dexter) 14-41 238 yards 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions
Receiving
- Will Francis (Orono) 52 receptions 1159 yards 14 touchdowns
- Saladin Wise (Orono) 38 receptions 496 yards 5 touchdowns
- Eli Bennett (Bucksport) 31 receptions 471 yards, 10 touchdowns
- Cameron Conners (Ellsworth) 11 receptions, 236 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Sam Jacobs (Stearns) 9 receptions 195 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Ripley Strout (Ellsworth) 7 receptions 170 yards, 5 touchdowns
- Gavin Gagnon (Stearns) 11 receptions 164 yards, 5 touchdowns
- Aiden Debeck (Bucksport) 15 receptions 161 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Peyton Powell (Houlton) 7 receptions, 133 yards
- Sam Boone (Houlton) 6 receptions 128 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Gavin Severe (Valley) 13 receptions 122 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Kody Kimball (Dexter) 7 receptions 100 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Brady Maheu (Orono) 7 receptions 87 yards, 1 touchdown
Tackling
- Isaiah Irving (Houlton) 39 solo, 7 assists
- L. Williams (Orono) 32 solo, 40 assists
- Kody Kimball (Dexter) 29 solo, 19 assists
- Dan Carter (Ellsworth) 29 solo, 9 assists
- S. Wise (Orono) 25 solo, 14 assists
- Peyton Powell (Houlton) 25 solo, 7 assists
- Lucas Pelkey (Stearns) 24 solo, 32 assists
- Davin McGreevy (Stearns) 23 solo, 23 assists
- Gage Folsom (Houlton) 22 solo, 7 assists
- Boris Felix (Ellsworth) 22 solo, 4 assists
- Tyler Gould (Dexter) 20 solo, 9 assists
- Ripley Strout (Ellsworth) 17 solo, 12 assists
- Jason Bowden (Dexter) 13 solo, 21 assists
- Emerson Michaud (Stearns) 12 solo, 18 assists
- J. Wood (Orono) 11 solo, 27 assists
- Alden Debeck (Bucksport) 10 solo, 29 assists
- B. Grant (Orono) 9 solo, 12 assists
- Alden Tweedie (Bucksport) 6 solo, 29 assists
We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 7 for the week October 14th- October 19th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 20th, with voting taking place October 21st-24th with the winner of Week 7 being announced on October 25th.
