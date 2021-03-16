Looking For Upsets In Your Brackets – Look Here For Help

Mark Bass returned to The Morning Line for the second straight day to talk about the 2021 brackets and places to look to find upsets.

Just a couple of notes about the brackets as you fill yours out to win your office pool.

* 13 of the last 20 years there has been a Big 10 team in the Final Four.

* 5 of the last 6 national champions did not win their conference tournament and were at large bids

* The overall number 1 team in the tournament has not won the national title since Louisville in 2013

* The last preseason favorite to win the tournament to actually cut down the nets was North Carolina in 2009

* It has been four years since a number 14 seed has upset a number 3 seed in the first round

* At least one 11 seed has reached the Sweet 16 in 8 of the last 10 tournaments played

* A double digit seed has reached the Sweet 16 in 7 of the last 10 tournaments played

* Everyone knows the 5 v 12 matchup is ripe for an upset, with sixteen 12 seeds winning in the forty matchups in the last decade

* But in 2018 all of the 5 seeds won, and 2019 followed up with a trio of 12 seeds winning

* In 30 of the last 35 years, the 12 seed has won at least one first round game. The only exceptions came in 1988, 2000, 2007, 2015 and 2018.

5 vs 12 History

* But did you know it is more likely to have an 11 seed upset a 6 seed? Since 2010 the 11 seeds have a 21-19 record against the number 6 seeds. Including winning 3 of the pairings in 2017, 2016, and 2011. In fact in the last decade only 2019 and 2013 didn't have at least two number 11 seeds winning in the first round.

6 vs 11 History

* Twenty-nine 13 seeds have upset 4 seeds since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985, giving them a 29-111 record all-time. That equates to a 20.71 winning percentage.

* But of those 29 wins by 13 seeds, it happened once in 2019, twice in 2018, and eight of them have been in the last decade

* 17 of those 29 wins by 13 seeds have happened since 2000

* Only once has a 4 seed won the national title and cut down the nets

* The last 13 seed to reach the Sweet 16 was in 2013 and done by Ohio...The Bobcats are a 13 seed again this season

4 vs 13 history

* You can pick Creighton to win in the first round, but don't send them any further than that because the Blue Jays are 0-8 in the round of 32 all-time

So who does Mark think could be primed to pull the upset from that 11, 12, 13 seeding? Listen back to it here and find out.

