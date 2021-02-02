Camp CaPella is in Dedham on the shores of Phillips Lake and they provide a summer camp on the water for kids and adults with disabilities.

The Camp offers a variety of programs and opportunities for campers and families around our state to have the summer camp experience, but doing so takes money and they never turn a camper down because of the costs.

Each year Camp CaPella has fundraisers planned and this year it starts with their annual Polar Plunge, Saturday February 27th.

There are a number of ways for you to get involved, and it even includes an option for you to not take a dip in the icy water.

We chatted with Harvey Chesley about the Polar Plunge to find out how you can help and what the funds will be used for.

You can register by using this link

You can get more more information by Contacting Heidi Riggs at heidi@campcapella.org or 207-479-0442. Harvey Chesley at harvey@campcapella.org or 207-314-0637. Call Camp CaPella at 207-843-5104.

You can learn more about the Polar Plunge by going to this link.