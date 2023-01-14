Machias Girls Beat Deer Isle-Stonington 46-36 [STATS]

The Machias Girls Basketball Team defeated Deer Isle-Stonington in Machias on Thursday, January 12th 46-36.

The score was deadlocked 14-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Machias led 28-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Mariners 11-8 to lead 39-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Machias was led by Jaydin Anderson and Skyler Tinker, each of whom had 15 points. Kristin Grant had a 3-pointer for Machias. The Bulldogs were 11-28 from the free throw line.

Deer Isle-Stonington was led by Macey Brown with 10 points while Maddy Eaton had 8 points. The Mariners were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Both Machias and Deer Isle-Stonington are 7-1 on the season.

Machias plays at Shead on Monday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Deer Isle-Stonington plays at Greenville on Friday, January 20th at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Machias Coach Kate Whitney for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Deer Isle Stonington Girls 14 10 8 4 36 Machias Girls 14 14 11 7 46

Box Score

Deer Isle-Stonington

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Rylee Dorr 2 1 - - - Katie Gell 0 - - - - Taytum Chase 6 3 - - - Megan Wendell 6 3 - - 2 Macey Brown 10 4 - 2 2 Rosalie Bayley 0 - - - - Courtney Hutchinson 0 - - - - Maya Brown 4 2 - - - Kayliana Adams 0 - - - - Maddy Eaton 8 3 - 2 4 Hannah Billings 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 16 - 4 8

Machias