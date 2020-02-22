Machias Rallies Late To Top Easton, Claim D North Title [BOYS]

The Machias Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, pulling away from the Easton Bears to claim the Class D North title at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The title game was close through three quarters, but the No. 4 Bulldogs, sparked by freshman Ethan Foss, turned it on late to pull away to a 53-42 victory.

Foss, who sat out much of the first half in foul trouble, finished the game with a team-high 17 points. Freahman Shane Feeney had 14 points and sophomore Kashman Feeney had 13 points.

For No. 6 Easton, Austin Carver led the way with 11 points. Senior Matthew Pangburn added nine points.Senior Troy Chasse added eight points.

Machias will play in the Class D state championship at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Augusta Civic Center.