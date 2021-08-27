Maine and Merrimack Soccer Play to 1-1 Draw

The UMaine Soccer Team played to a 1-1 draw after 2 overtime periods in North Andover Massachusetts on Thursday night, August 26th. The game was delayed in starting because of the the excessive heat.

There was no score in the 1st Half, and the game remained scoreless until Tiana Bucknor found the back of the net for the Black Bears with 10:39 elapsed in the 2nd Half.

The score remained that way until just less than 10 minutes remained in the game (80:06) when Ella Cormier tied it for Merrimack.

Kira Kutzinski was in goal for UMaine and had 7 saves. Claire DeFlora was in net for Merrimack and had 8 saves.

Merrimack outshot Maine 18-11 and led in corners 5-2

Merrimack's Rebecca Harty was awarded a yellow card at 68:42.

Maine is now 1-0-1 and will play at Bryant University on Sunday, August 29th at 1 p.m.

Merrimack is 0-2-1 and plays host to St. Bonaventure on Sunday, August 29th at 12 noon.