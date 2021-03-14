Maine Baseball Takes 2 of 3 from Wagner College

The UMaine Baseball Team took 2 of 3 games from the Wagner Seahawks on Staten Island New York, splitting a doubleheader on Saturday, March 13 winning the 1st game 5-1, and losing the 2nd game 6-2 before winning the rubber game on Sunday March 14th 12-3.

In Saturday's 1st game Nicholas Sinacola improved to 2-0 on the season throwing 7 innings, allowing just 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 12 while walking 3. Matthew Pushard pitched the final 2 innings, without allowing a hit. He struck out 1 and didn't walk a batter.

Wagner led 1-0 until the 6th inning. Sean Lawlor, the left fielder (2-4) hit his 1st homer of the season a solo shot and Jake Rainess the left fielder hit a grand slam, his 1st home of the season to make it 5-1.

Connor Goodman (3B) had 2 hits an Joe Bramanti (1B) had 2 hits including a double.

In Game 2 on Saturday Wagner scored twice in the 1st inning and never trailed.

Noah Lewis (1-1) went 5.2 innings for Maine, allowing 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and allowed 5 hits and walked 4. Colton Carson pitched 2.1 innings of relief allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, all earned. He struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter.

Maine had 10 hits. Quinn McDaniel leading off and playing 2nd base was 3-5 with a triple. Connor Goodman was 2-4 with a double. Left fielder Jeff Mejia was 3-4. Jake Rainess had a double

Sunday afternoon Maine scored 6 runs in the 4th inning, 1 in the 6th and 6 in the 8th inning.

Michael Bacica started for UMaine and went 2 innings. He allowed 3 hits, 1 run and struck out 4 while walking 4. Alex McKenney (2-0) picked up the win, throwing 5 innings of 1 hit ball, striking out 4 and didn't walk a batter. Nick Caviglia pitched a scoreless and hitless 8th inning striking out 2. Dillon Stimpson pitched the 9th inning, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs.

Connor Goodman was 3-5 for UMaine. Jake Rainess playing Centerfield was 1-4 with a 3 run homer, his 1st of the season. Sean Lawlor the Rightfielder was 1-4 with a 3 run double and Leftfielder Jeff Mejia had a double and drove in 2 runs.

Maine is now 5-3 on the season. They open America East Conference play next weekend with 4 games at Stony Brook University March 20-21.