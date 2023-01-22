Maine Basketball Icon Passes Away

The Maine Basketball family lost an icon this morning, with the passing of Phil Faulkner on Sunday morning, January 22nd. Phil was a member of the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame.

As a player, Phil was an All-County player in High School, attending Bridgewater. He attended UMPI and led his team in scoring and rebounding, being subsequently inducted into the UMPI Hall of Fame

As a coach he had over 300 wins, and 3 state championships in 4 appearances, in 1969, 1977, 1985 and 1987. He coached at Island Falls, Southern Aroostook, Hodgdon and Katahdin. He was Coach of the Year 5 times. and spent 40 years as an athletic director.

In addition he spent decades umpiring softball in the County.

Recently he had been an assistant for the State Championship Teams at Southern Aroostook.

Our condolences go our to Phil's family, friends and colleagues