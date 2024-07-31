Maine Celtics Basketball Clinics Coming to Ellsworth Wednesday August 7th

Ready to get your hoop on? If you're between the ages of 7 and14, you're invited to the Maine Celtics Free Summer Clinic Series on Wednesday, August 7th at the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School.

Registration is suggested and you can register HERE! or just show up the day of the event. Clinics run from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and you should bring a bag lunch or snack. If you have a basketball, please bring it, but don't worry, as there will be plenty available.

Parents will need to fill out the Waiver HERE or onsite.

Get our free mobile app