The 2026 Maine State High School Cheerleading Championships will be held this Saturday, on Saturday, February 7th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Class B will start the day, followed by Class C and finally Class A.

All championship tickets must be purchased online HERE. There will be a help desk available to help with the purchase of tickets on the day of the championship at the Augusta Civic Center. Ticket prices are $12.00/adult and $6.00/students-senior citizens 65+, this price includes the convenience fee added to the cost of the ticket.

Here is the schedule of events.

Class B

9 a.m. Building Opens

9:56 a.m. National Anthem

10 a.m. Class B Competition Begins

11:45 a.m. Presentation of Awards

Class C

12:56 p.m. National Anthem

1 p.m. Class C Competition Begins

3 p.m. Presentation of Awards

Class A

3:56 p.m. National Anthem

4:00 p.m. Class A Competition Begins

5:45 p.m. Presentation of Awards

Order of Competition

Class B

10:00 a.m. Spruce Mountain

10:06 a.m. MDI

10:12 a.m. Erskine Academy

10:18 a.m. Caribou

10:24 a.m. Mountain Valley

10:30 a.m. Belfast

10:36 a.m. Leavitt

10:42 a.m. Oceanside

10:54 Waterville/Messalonskee

11:00 a.m. Medomak Valley

11:06 a.m. Lawrence

11:12 a.m. Poland

11:18 a.m. Hermon

11:24 a.m. Gardiner/Hall-Dale

11:30 a.m. Ellsworth

Class C

1:00 p.m. Mount View

1:06 p.m. Foxcroft Academy

1:12 p.m. Bidddeford

1:18 p.m. Oak Hill

1:24 p.m. Narraguagus

1:30 p.m. MCI

1:26 p.m. Central Aroostook

1:42 p.m. Dirigo

1:48 p.m. Lee Academy

1:54 p.m. Monmouth Academy

2:00 p.m. Penobscot Valley

2:06 p.m Orono

2:12 p.m. Dexter

2:18 p.m. Winslow

2:24 p.m. Central

2:30 p.m. Bucksport

2:36 p.m. Mattanawcook Academy

2:42 p.m. Lisbon/Hembron

2:48 p.m. Houlton/GHC

Class A

4:00 p.m. Massabesic

4:06 p.m. Deering

4:12 p.m. South Portland

4:18 p.m. Mount Blue

4:24 p.m. Noble

4:30 p.m. Brewer

4:36 p.m. Samford

4:42 p.m. Skowhegan

4:48 p.m. Gorham/Cheverus

4:54 p.m. Hampden Academy

5:00 p.m. Thornton Academy

5:06 p.m. Lewiston

5:12 p.m. Scarborough

5:18 p.m. Bangor

5:24 p.m. Bonny Eagle

5:30 p.m. Oxford Hills

