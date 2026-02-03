2026 Maine State High School Cheerleading Championship [SCHEDULE]
The 2026 Maine State High School Cheerleading Championships will be held this Saturday, on Saturday, February 7th at the Augusta Civic Center.
Class B will start the day, followed by Class C and finally Class A.
All championship tickets must be purchased online HERE. There will be a help desk available to help with the purchase of tickets on the day of the championship at the Augusta Civic Center. Ticket prices are $12.00/adult and $6.00/students-senior citizens 65+, this price includes the convenience fee added to the cost of the ticket.
Here is the schedule of events.
Class B
- 9 a.m. Building Opens
- 9:56 a.m. National Anthem
- 10 a.m. Class B Competition Begins
- 11:45 a.m. Presentation of Awards
Class C
- 12:56 p.m. National Anthem
- 1 p.m. Class C Competition Begins
- 3 p.m. Presentation of Awards
Class A
- 3:56 p.m. National Anthem
- 4:00 p.m. Class A Competition Begins
- 5:45 p.m. Presentation of Awards
Order of Competition
Class B
- 10:00 a.m. Spruce Mountain
- 10:06 a.m. MDI
- 10:12 a.m. Erskine Academy
- 10:18 a.m. Caribou
- 10:24 a.m. Mountain Valley
- 10:30 a.m. Belfast
- 10:36 a.m. Leavitt
- 10:42 a.m. Oceanside
- 10:54 Waterville/Messalonskee
- 11:00 a.m. Medomak Valley
- 11:06 a.m. Lawrence
- 11:12 a.m. Poland
- 11:18 a.m. Hermon
- 11:24 a.m. Gardiner/Hall-Dale
- 11:30 a.m. Ellsworth
Class C
- 1:00 p.m. Mount View
- 1:06 p.m. Foxcroft Academy
- 1:12 p.m. Bidddeford
- 1:18 p.m. Oak Hill
- 1:24 p.m. Narraguagus
- 1:30 p.m. MCI
- 1:26 p.m. Central Aroostook
- 1:42 p.m. Dirigo
- 1:48 p.m. Lee Academy
- 1:54 p.m. Monmouth Academy
- 2:00 p.m. Penobscot Valley
- 2:06 p.m Orono
- 2:12 p.m. Dexter
- 2:18 p.m. Winslow
- 2:24 p.m. Central
- 2:30 p.m. Bucksport
- 2:36 p.m. Mattanawcook Academy
- 2:42 p.m. Lisbon/Hembron
- 2:48 p.m. Houlton/GHC
Class A
- 4:00 p.m. Massabesic
- 4:06 p.m. Deering
- 4:12 p.m. South Portland
- 4:18 p.m. Mount Blue
- 4:24 p.m. Noble
- 4:30 p.m. Brewer
- 4:36 p.m. Samford
- 4:42 p.m. Skowhegan
- 4:48 p.m. Gorham/Cheverus
- 4:54 p.m. Hampden Academy
- 5:00 p.m. Thornton Academy
- 5:06 p.m. Lewiston
- 5:12 p.m. Scarborough
- 5:18 p.m. Bangor
- 5:24 p.m. Bonny Eagle
- 5:30 p.m. Oxford Hills
