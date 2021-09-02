Maine Falls to Delaware 34-24 [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Black Bears hosted the #5 Delaware Blue Hens in the opening game of the 2021 season at Morse Field.

Despite a steady mist in the first quarter, the crowd was electric. The student section was completely filled with fans wearing white T-shirts for a "White Out."

Maine trailed 7-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 17-0 with 11:23 remaining in the second quarter. But then the Black Bears scored 24 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half.

But the Blue Hens scored 10 points in the third quarter to lead 27-24 and tacked on an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Joe Fagnano the Maine quarterback ended the night 24-41 for 280 yards. He tossed two touchdowns and was picked off twice.

Nolan Henderson the Blue Hen Quarterback was 14-29 for 262 yards. He threw two touchdowns.

Maine gained 48 yards on the ground while Delaware gained 137 yards.

For Maine Devin Young had six catches for 24 yards. Andre Miller from Old Town caught four passes for 49 yards.

The leading receivers for Delaware were Gene Coleman II with five catches for 120 yards and Thyrick Pitts with five catches for 116 yards.

Maine's special teams scored a touchdown when Montigo Moss blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone.

Maine next plays at James Madison University in Virginia on Saturday, September 11 at 4 p.m.