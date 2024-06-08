1 Ellsworth Beats #5 MDI 5-3 [PHOTOS]

The #1 Ellsworth Eagles beat the #5 MDI Trojans 5-3 on Saturday afternoon in Ellsworth in one of the Class B North semifinals.

Ellsworth took a early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd when Miles Palmer doubled to right field, scoring Kyle Kenny.

In the top of the 6th inning, MDI tied the score at 1-1. Jacob Shields started the inning with an infield single. Matthew Levesque reached on an error, with Shields advancing to 2nd base. Jay Haney came in and ran for Shields. Haney went to 3rd on a passed ball., with Levesque moving to 2nd bases. . Mason LaPointe grounded to short, and Haney scored.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, with 2 outs, Kyle Kenny walked scoring Hollis Grindal to give Ellsworth a 2-1 lead. Dawson Curtis then tripled, clearing the bases, and Ellsworth led 5-1.

MDI would score twice in the top of the 7th, but it wasn't enough, as Ellsworth won 5-3.

Jackson Barry started for Ellsworth and went 5.2 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 1 run, striking out 10 and walking 3. Miles Palmer retired 1 batter but allowed 2 runs, walking 3. Dawson Curtis closed out the game, pitching the 7th, struck out 2.

For MDI Collin Sullivan went the distance, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, striking out 8 and walking 3.

Jacob Shield had 3 hits going 3-3 with a double for MDI. Collin Sullivan was 2-3 with a double. Cal Hodgdon had a single.

For Ellsworth, Curtis had a triple driving in 3 runs. Hollis Grindal had 2 hits. Kyle Kenny had a double, driving in a run. Miles Palmer had a double, driving in a run. Wyatt Bragdon had a single.

MDI's season comes to an end with a 10-8 record.

Ellsworth, now 17-1 will play in the Northern Maine Class B Finals on Tuesday, June 11th at 3:30 p.m. Mansfield Stadium in Bangor against the winner of the Caribou-Oceanside semifinal.

