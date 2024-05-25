Old Town Nips MDI 2-1 [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes scored on an error in the top of the 7th inning to nip the MDI Trojans 2-1 in Bar Harbor on Friday, May 24th.

Colin Sullivan started on the mound for the Trojans and went 3.1 innings, allowing 1 run, walking 4 and striking out 6. Preston Tripp came on in relief, allowing 3 hits and 1 unearned run in 3.0 innings. He struck out 3. Jay Haney retired the final 2 batters.

Julian Duty pitched a complete game for the Coyotes, striking out 10 and walking 3. The run he allowed was unearned.

Brendan Mahaney, Alex McCannell and Tyler Priest singled for the Coyotes.

Mason Lapointe and Nick Jacobs singled for MDI.

MDI is now 9-6. They will close out the regular season at home on Tuesday, May 29th against Ellsworth at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is now 1-4. They play at home against Orono on Monday, May 28th at 4:30 p.m. and then close out the regular season at John Bapst on Tuesday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI-Old Town Baseball May 25 The MDI Trojans hosted the Old Town Coyotes on Friday, May 24th. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

