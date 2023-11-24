Maine Field Hockey 2023 Academic All-State Honors

Maine Field Hockey 2023 Academic All-State Honors

Photo Chris Popper

These are the 2023 Maine Field Hockey Association Academic All-State Honorees. Congratulations to all.

If there are any spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP.

  • Belfast - Danielle Hicock, Sophia Taylor
  • Bonny Eagle - Maggie Cook, Zoey Lailer, Olivia Strout, Kathryn Fullerton
  • Boothbay - Sarah Kreft, Ariel Alamo, Meg Sledge
  • Brunswick - Marissa Zavitz
  • Camden Hills - Sara Ackley, Delfina de Acevedo Ramos
  • Casco Bay (Portland/Deering) - Fiona Johnson
  • Cheverus - Mackenzie Bash, Lily Johnson, Charlotte Miller, Lauren Kutz
  • Cony - Maci Freeman
  • Dirigo - Libbie Errington
  • Edward Little - Gabrielle Duplissis, Micah Joler, Leah Thibidoeau
  • Erskine Academy - Reese Sullivan
  • Falmouth - Colby "Coco" Bruder, Macy Bush, Adele Gamage, Tess McNally, Jenna Nunley, Valerie Rand, Zoe Weisenfluh
  • Freeport - Lilia Collard
  • Gorham - Ella Downing, Camryn Caruso, Brooke Farquhar, Julia Wareham
  • Hall-Dale - Delanie MacDonald
  • Lake Region - Ashely Pelletier, Emily Reardon, Hanna Siebert, Mallory Smith
  • Lewiston - Gabby Thomas
  • MCI - GiGi Ouellette, Hannah Weaver, Maddie Gillis
  • Marshwood - Ella Holland
  • Massabesic - Sydney Duncan, Gianna Thibeault, Payton Alexander, Natalie Quimby
  • Mount View - Erika Hanks
  • Mountain Valley - Celeste Dickey
  • Mt. Ararat - Phoebe FizPatrick, Grace Keleher, Audrey Marchildon, Danika Siatras
  • Mt. Blue - Katherine Yeaton
  • Noble - Ella Anania, Malia Petelo
  • Oak Hill - Sierra Lane, Lexi Pelkey
  • Orono - Abbie Deschaine, Veena Jain
  • Poland - Briyana Velilla
  • Portland - Hannah Hawkes
  • Sanford - Hannah Mueller
  • Skowhegan - Masyn Atwood, Kaylee Bruce, Layla Conway, Gemma Kennedy
  • Spruce Mountain - Leah Burgess, Aubrey Kachnovich, Olivia Mastine
  • Stearns - Kennedy Emerson, Graidey Girsa, Gracyn Sanders, Kyla Welch
  • Thornton Academy - Julia Elie, Danica Hebert
  • Wells - Logan Blanchard, Sarah Jarry
  • Westbrook - Ellyana Young
  • Winslow - Hannah Daigneault
  • Yarmouth - Aubrey Collier, Emilia Corey, Colleen Lynch, Quincy Schnee, Sophie Smith
  • York - Ava Brent, Olivia Coite
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Articles, High School Field Hockey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket