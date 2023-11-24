Maine Field Hockey 2023 Academic All-State Honors
These are the 2023 Maine Field Hockey Association Academic All-State Honorees. Congratulations to all.
If there are any spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP.
- Belfast - Danielle Hicock, Sophia Taylor
- Bonny Eagle - Maggie Cook, Zoey Lailer, Olivia Strout, Kathryn Fullerton
- Boothbay - Sarah Kreft, Ariel Alamo, Meg Sledge
- Brunswick - Marissa Zavitz
- Camden Hills - Sara Ackley, Delfina de Acevedo Ramos
- Casco Bay (Portland/Deering) - Fiona Johnson
- Cheverus - Mackenzie Bash, Lily Johnson, Charlotte Miller, Lauren Kutz
- Cony - Maci Freeman
- Dirigo - Libbie Errington
- Edward Little - Gabrielle Duplissis, Micah Joler, Leah Thibidoeau
- Erskine Academy - Reese Sullivan
- Falmouth - Colby "Coco" Bruder, Macy Bush, Adele Gamage, Tess McNally, Jenna Nunley, Valerie Rand, Zoe Weisenfluh
- Freeport - Lilia Collard
- Gorham - Ella Downing, Camryn Caruso, Brooke Farquhar, Julia Wareham
- Hall-Dale - Delanie MacDonald
- Lake Region - Ashely Pelletier, Emily Reardon, Hanna Siebert, Mallory Smith
- Lewiston - Gabby Thomas
- MCI - GiGi Ouellette, Hannah Weaver, Maddie Gillis
- Marshwood - Ella Holland
- Massabesic - Sydney Duncan, Gianna Thibeault, Payton Alexander, Natalie Quimby
- Mount View - Erika Hanks
- Mountain Valley - Celeste Dickey
- Mt. Ararat - Phoebe FizPatrick, Grace Keleher, Audrey Marchildon, Danika Siatras
- Mt. Blue - Katherine Yeaton
- Noble - Ella Anania, Malia Petelo
- Oak Hill - Sierra Lane, Lexi Pelkey
- Orono - Abbie Deschaine, Veena Jain
- Poland - Briyana Velilla
- Portland - Hannah Hawkes
- Sanford - Hannah Mueller
- Skowhegan - Masyn Atwood, Kaylee Bruce, Layla Conway, Gemma Kennedy
- Spruce Mountain - Leah Burgess, Aubrey Kachnovich, Olivia Mastine
- Stearns - Kennedy Emerson, Graidey Girsa, Gracyn Sanders, Kyla Welch
- Thornton Academy - Julia Elie, Danica Hebert
- Wells - Logan Blanchard, Sarah Jarry
- Westbrook - Ellyana Young
- Winslow - Hannah Daigneault
- Yarmouth - Aubrey Collier, Emilia Corey, Colleen Lynch, Quincy Schnee, Sophie Smith
- York - Ava Brent, Olivia Coite
Get our free mobile app