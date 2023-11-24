Maine Field Hockey 2023 Academic All-State Honors

These are the 2023 Maine Field Hockey Association Academic All-State Honorees. Congratulations to all.

If there are any spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP.

Belfast - Danielle Hicock, Sophia Taylor

Bonny Eagle - Maggie Cook, Zoey Lailer, Olivia Strout, Kathryn Fullerton

Boothbay - Sarah Kreft, Ariel Alamo, Meg Sledge

Brunswick - Marissa Zavitz

Camden Hills - Sara Ackley, Delfina de Acevedo Ramos

Casco Bay (Portland/Deering) - Fiona Johnson

Cheverus - Mackenzie Bash, Lily Johnson, Charlotte Miller, Lauren Kutz

Cony - Maci Freeman

Dirigo - Libbie Errington

Edward Little - Gabrielle Duplissis, Micah Joler, Leah Thibidoeau

Erskine Academy - Reese Sullivan

Falmouth - Colby "Coco" Bruder, Macy Bush, Adele Gamage, Tess McNally, Jenna Nunley, Valerie Rand, Zoe Weisenfluh

Freeport - Lilia Collard

Gorham - Ella Downing, Camryn Caruso, Brooke Farquhar, Julia Wareham

Hall-Dale - Delanie MacDonald

Lake Region - Ashely Pelletier, Emily Reardon, Hanna Siebert, Mallory Smith

Lewiston - Gabby Thomas

MCI - GiGi Ouellette, Hannah Weaver, Maddie Gillis

Marshwood - Ella Holland

Massabesic - Sydney Duncan, Gianna Thibeault, Payton Alexander, Natalie Quimby

Mount View - Erika Hanks

Mountain Valley - Celeste Dickey

Mt. Ararat - Phoebe FizPatrick, Grace Keleher, Audrey Marchildon, Danika Siatras

Mt. Blue - Katherine Yeaton

Noble - Ella Anania, Malia Petelo

Oak Hill - Sierra Lane, Lexi Pelkey

Orono - Abbie Deschaine, Veena Jain

Poland - Briyana Velilla

Portland - Hannah Hawkes

Sanford - Hannah Mueller

Skowhegan - Masyn Atwood, Kaylee Bruce, Layla Conway, Gemma Kennedy

Spruce Mountain - Leah Burgess, Aubrey Kachnovich, Olivia Mastine

Stearns - Kennedy Emerson, Graidey Girsa, Gracyn Sanders, Kyla Welch

Thornton Academy - Julia Elie, Danica Hebert

Wells - Logan Blanchard, Sarah Jarry

Westbrook - Ellyana Young

Winslow - Hannah Daigneault

Yarmouth - Aubrey Collier, Emilia Corey, Colleen Lynch, Quincy Schnee, Sophie Smith

York - Ava Brent, Olivia Coite