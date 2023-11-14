2023 Maine Field Hockey Association All-State Team
The Maine Field Hockey Association released their All-State Team. Congratulations to all!
North
- Belfast - Ava Markham, Halle Tarbox, Breanna Shorey
- Brewer - Jordin Williams
- Cony - Maci Freeman, Abby Morrill
- Dexter - Lexi Vafiades
- Dirigo - Libbie Errington, Emily Woods
- Edward Little - Leah Thibodeau
- Foxcroft Academy - Hilary Howard, Emma Bither
- Gardiner - Gabi Sousa, Traryn Nichols
- Hall-Dale - Jade Graham
- Lawrence - Maddie Niles
- Lewiston - Gabby Thomas
- Messalonskee - Abby Stevens, Payton Alexander
- Mount Ararat - Phoebe FitzPatrick
- Mount Blue - Mikayla Wilcox
- Nokomis - Madeleine Roundy
- Oceanside - Madolin (Maddie) Ripley
- Orono - Veena Jain
- Oxford Hills - Gabby Wright
- Skowhegan - Laney LeBlanc, Layla Conway, Sydalia Savage, Ellie Quinn
- Spruce Mountain - Olivia Mastine
South
- Biddeford - Aya Lagasse, Eliza Doyon
- Cheverus - Lily Johnson, Joey Pompeo, Lucy Johnson
- Falmouth - Macy Bush, Valerie Rand
- Freeport - Emily Groves, Lizalyn Boudreau
- Gorham - Brooke Farquhar, Hannah Bickford
- Lake Region - Ashley Pelletier
- Leavitt - Addie Twitchell, Emma Beedy
- Lisbon - Riley Hoyle
- Marshwood - Erika Parker
- Massabesic - Eliza Rogers, Paige Stephenson, Abby Stevens, Payton Alexander
- Noble - Ella Anania, Trinitiy Valle
- Portland/Deering- Emma Walsh
- Sanford - Audrey Payeur
- Scarborough - Jamila Mohamed, Maggie Pendergast
- Telstar - Kyra Rose-Espinoza
- Windham - Ava Gerrity
- Winthrop - Izzy Folsom, Madeline Wagner
- Yarmouth - Sophie Smith
- York - Ava Brent, Natalie Dickson
