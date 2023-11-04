2023 PVC All-Conference and All-Academic Field Hockey Teams
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released their All-Conference and All-Academic Field Hockey Teams on Friday, November 3rd. Congratulations to all on a great season.
PVC All-Conference for Field Hockey
First Team:
- Dexter: Alexandra Vafiades, McKenzie Clay and Lily Brown
- Foxcroft Academy: Hilary Howard and Emma Bither,
- Orono: Abbie Derosier and Katie Hews
- Hermon: Lydia Caron and Delaney Carr
- Old Town: Taylor Loring
- Piscataquis: Molly Goodwin
Second Team:
- Orono: Veena Jain, Stearns: Kennedy Emerson
- Mattanawcook Academy: Lily Michaud
- iscataquis: Emery-Jo Chambers
- John Bapst: Ariana Cross and Darra O’Connell
- Foxcroft Academy: Emma McGary and Jenna Hartford
- Old Town: Lindsay Mockler, Danica Flewelling and Natalie Fourner
Player of the Year: Alexandra Varfiades Dexter
Coach of the Year: Davan Walker, Foxcroft Academy
PVC League Champions: Dexter Regional High School.
PVC All-Academic Team
- Orono: Kaitlyn Brown, Kristyn Brown, Katie Hews and Veena Jain
- Piscataquis: Emily Easler and Lily Carr
- Dexter: Lily Brown and McKenzie Trafton
- Hermon: Lydia Caron, Lily Deschaine, Abigayle Gray, Ellie Ouellette and Rachel Wickett
- John Bapst: Ariana Cross, Oona Sacaridiz, Ainsley Overlock, Bianca Blackwood, Madelyn Copithorne, Lauren Hogan, Violet David, Kate Griffin, Bette Chan, Darra O’Connell, Phoenix Whiteley, Brynn Schroeher and Lynn Trinh
- Stearns: Kennedy Emerson, Gracyn Sanders, Kyla Welch and Braidey Girse
- Foxcroft Academy: Hilary Howard
- Old Town: Karma Ruggeri and Danica Flewelling.
If there are any spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP.
Get our free mobile app