2023 PVC All-Conference and All-Academic Field Hockey Teams

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released their All-Conference and All-Academic Field Hockey Teams on Friday, November 3rd. Congratulations to all on a great season.

PVC All-Conference for Field Hockey

First Team:

Dexter: Alexandra Vafiades, McKenzie Clay and Lily Brown

Foxcroft Academy: Hilary Howard and Emma Bither,

Orono : Abbie Derosier and Katie Hews

Hermon : Lydia Caron and Delaney Carr

Old Town: Taylor Loring

Piscataquis: Molly Goodwin

Second Team:

Orono: Veena Jain, Stearns: Kennedy Emerson

Mattanawcook Academy: Lily Michaud

iscataquis: Emery-Jo Chambers

John Bapst: Ariana Cross and Darra O’Connell

Foxcroft Academy: Emma McGary and Jenna Hartford

Old Town: Lindsay Mockler, Danica Flewelling and Natalie Fourner

Player of the Year: Alexandra Varfiades Dexter

Coach of the Year: Davan Walker, Foxcroft Academy

PVC League Champions: Dexter Regional High School.

PVC All-Academic Team

Orono : Kaitlyn Brown, Kristyn Brown, Katie Hews and Veena Jain

Piscataquis: Emily Easler and Lily Carr

Dexter: Lily Brown and McKenzie Trafton

Hermon: Lydia Caron, Lily Deschaine, Abigayle Gray, Ellie Ouellette and Rachel Wickett

John Bapst: Ariana Cross, Oona Sacaridiz, Ainsley Overlock, Bianca Blackwood, Madelyn Copithorne, Lauren Hogan, Violet David, Kate Griffin, Bette Chan, Darra O’Connell, Phoenix Whiteley, Brynn Schroeher and Lynn Trinh

Stearns: Kennedy Emerson, Gracyn Sanders, Kyla Welch and Braidey Girse

Foxcroft Academy: Hilary Howard

Old Town: Karma Ruggeri and Danica Flewelling.

