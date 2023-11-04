2023 PVC All-Conference and All-Academic Field Hockey Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released their All-Conference and All-Academic Field Hockey Teams on Friday, November 3rd. Congratulations to all on a great season.

PVC All-Conference for Field Hockey

First Team:

  • Dexter: Alexandra Vafiades, McKenzie Clay  and Lily Brown
  • Foxcroft Academy: Hilary Howard and Emma Bither,
  • Orono: Abbie Derosier and  Katie Hews
  • Hermon: Lydia Caron and  Delaney Carr
  • Old Town: Taylor Loring
  • Piscataquis: Molly Goodwin

Second Team:

  • Orono: Veena Jain, Stearns: Kennedy Emerson
  • Mattanawcook Academy: Lily Michaud
  • iscataquis: Emery-Jo Chambers
  • John Bapst: Ariana Cross and Darra O’Connell
  • Foxcroft Academy: Emma McGary and Jenna Hartford
  • Old Town: Lindsay Mockler, Danica Flewelling and Natalie Fourner

Player of the Year: Alexandra Varfiades  Dexter

Coach of the Year: Davan Walker, Foxcroft Academy

PVC League Champions: Dexter Regional High School.

PVC All-Academic Team

  • Orono: Kaitlyn Brown, Kristyn Brown, Katie Hews and Veena Jain
  • Piscataquis: Emily Easler  and Lily Carr
  • Dexter: Lily Brown and McKenzie Trafton
  • Hermon: Lydia Caron, Lily Deschaine, Abigayle Gray, Ellie Ouellette  and Rachel Wickett
  • John Bapst: Ariana Cross, Oona Sacaridiz, Ainsley Overlock, Bianca Blackwood, Madelyn Copithorne, Lauren Hogan, Violet David, Kate Griffin, Bette Chan, Darra O’Connell, Phoenix Whiteley, Brynn Schroeher  and Lynn Trinh
  • Stearns: Kennedy Emerson, Gracyn Sanders, Kyla Welch  and Braidey Girse
  • Foxcroft Academy: Hilary Howard
  • Old Town: Karma Ruggeri and Danica Flewelling.

If there are any spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP.

