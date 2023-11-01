Regional Field Hockey Finals Set – Thursday November 2

The Regional Field Hockey Finals are set to be played on Thursday, November 2nd, with the Northern Finals at Messalonskee High School in Oakland, and the Southern Finals at Fryeburg Academy. Best of luck to all

Here is the schedule

Northern Maine

Class B 3:30 p.m. - #1 Belfast vs. #2 Cony

Class C 5:30 p.m. - #1 Dexter vs. #2 Foxcroft Academy

Class A 7:30 p.m.- #1 Skowhegan vs. #2 Messalonskee

Southern Maine

Class B 3:00 p.m. - #1 Yarmouth vs. #2 Freeport

Class C 5:00 p.m. - #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #2 Winthrop

Class A 7:00 p.m. - #1 Cheverus vs. #3 Biddeford

