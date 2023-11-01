Regional Field Hockey Finals Set – Thursday November 2
The Regional Field Hockey Finals are set to be played on Thursday, November 2nd, with the Northern Finals at Messalonskee High School in Oakland, and the Southern Finals at Fryeburg Academy. Best of luck to all
Here is the schedule
Northern Maine
- Class B 3:30 p.m. - #1 Belfast vs. #2 Cony
- Class C 5:30 p.m. - #1 Dexter vs. #2 Foxcroft Academy
- Class A 7:30 p.m.- #1 Skowhegan vs. #2 Messalonskee
Southern Maine
- Class B 3:00 p.m. - #1 Yarmouth vs. #2 Freeport
- Class C 5:00 p.m. - #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #2 Winthrop
- Class A 7:00 p.m. - #1 Cheverus vs. #3 Biddeford
