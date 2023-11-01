Regional Field Hockey Finals Set – Thursday November 2

Regional Field Hockey Finals Set &#8211; Thursday November 2

Photo Chris Popper

The Regional Field Hockey Finals are set to be played on Thursday, November 2nd, with the Northern Finals at Messalonskee High School in Oakland, and the Southern Finals at Fryeburg Academy.  Best of luck to all

Here is the schedule

Northern Maine

  • Class B 3:30 p.m. - #1 Belfast vs. #2 Cony
  • Class C  5:30 p.m. - #1 Dexter vs. #2 Foxcroft Academy
  • Class A 7:30 p.m.-  #1 Skowhegan vs. #2 Messalonskee

Southern Maine

  • Class B 3:00 p.m. - #1 Yarmouth vs. #2 Freeport
  • Class C  5:00 p.m. - #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #2 Winthrop
  • Class A 7:00 p.m. -  #1 Cheverus vs. #3 Biddeford
