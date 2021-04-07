Maine Football’s Spring Season Comes To Unexpected End

The University of Maine football's spring season has come to an end, at least for the time being, after four games.

Over the last 24 hours, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, Maine's final two opponents on the schedule, cancelled the remainder of their games citing a rash of injuries and COVID-19 related issues.

New Hampshire hadn't been able to play since opening its season vs. Albany on March 5, while Rhode Island played three games with their last contest coming against Delaware on Mar. 27.

UMaine said administration is "currently assessing all available options for the remaining open dates for the spring season," and that antigen and PCR testing for the football program will continue "for all Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, and support staff."

Rhode Island and New Hampshire join Albany and Stony Brook as CAA North programs that have shut their seasons down early. While head coach Nick Charlton said the Black Bears are not opting out of the remainder of their season, he admitted their prospects of finding another opponent are not good.

Only Delaware and Villanova remain as active teams in the CAA North Division.

Maine opened the spring season by losing at Delaware by a score of 37-0. The Black Bears rallied for back-to-back wins over Albany (38-34) and Stony Brook (35-19) and briefly cracked the top-25 in the STATS FCS national poll before losing to Villanova 44-17 this past Saturday.

QB Joe Fagnano finished the abbreviated 4-game schedule with 795 passing yards, eight touchdowns and one interception and added 59 rushing yards and two scores.

Old Town's Andre Miller posted back-to-back three receiving touchdown games vs. Albany and Stony Brook and finishes with 21 receptions for 348 yards and six TD's.