Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – Wednesday September 20

Here are the Girls' and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 20th.

Girls' Scores

Bucksport 7 Orono 0

Central 7 Dexter 0

Dirigo 3 Wiscasset 1

Edward Little 3 Hampden Academy 2

Ellsworth 7 MDI 1

Gorham 2 South Portland 0

Maranacook 6 Spruce Mountain 0

Mattanawcook Academy 3 Easton 1

Mountain Valley 3 Oak Hill 0

Penobscot Valley 6 Hodgdon 2

Penquis 6 Schenck 0

Pine Tree Academy 2 Rangeley 1

Sanford 2 Deering 0

Scarborough 3 Cheverus 0

Thornton Academy 4 Massabesic 0

Windham 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Wisdom 3 Ashland 1

East Grand - Woodland

Gould - Holderness

Monmouth - Mount Abram

Fort Fairfield - Washburn

Kennebunk - Marshwood

Biddeford - Noble

Westbrook - Falmouth

Scarborough - Yarmouth

Boys' Scores

Fort Fairfield 7 Washburn 2

Lewiston 4 Camden Hills 2

Lisbon 3 Maranacook 2

Mount Blue 3 Skowhegan 0

Narraguagus 3 Calais 1

Oak Hill 4 Mountain Valley 0

Pine Tree Academy 2 Rangeley 1

Presue Isle 1 Old Town 1

Washington Academy 7 Sumner 1

Wisdom 13 East Grand 0

Woodland - Lee Academy

Berwick - Landmark

Penquis - Piscataquis

Winthrop - Mount Abram

Scarborough - Yarmouth

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 18- 23 HERE by Sunday, September 24th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 25 - 28(11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, September 29th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

