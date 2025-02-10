Maine Girls Hockey Regional Finals Are Set
The 2025 Maine Girl's Hockey Regional Finals are set and will be played on Wednesday, February 12th.
Northern Maine Regional Championship
- #1 Yarmouth vs. #2 Brunswick
Southern Maine Regional Championship
- #1 Cheverus vs.#2 Portland
The State Championship will take place on Saturday, February 15th.
In the semifinals on Saturday
North
- #1 Yarmouth defeated #4 Penobscot Pioneers 4-2
- #2 Brunswick defeated #6 Winslow 8-1
South
- #1 Cheverus defeated #4 Biddeford 6-0
- #2 Portland defeated #3 Gorham 3-2
