Maine Girls Hockey Regional Finals Are Set

The 2025 Maine Girl's Hockey Regional Finals are set and will be played on Wednesday, February 12th.

Northern Maine Regional Championship

  • #1 Yarmouth vs. #2 Brunswick

Southern Maine Regional Championship

  • #1 Cheverus vs.#2 Portland

The State Championship will take place on Saturday, February 15th.

In the semifinals on Saturday

North

  • #1 Yarmouth defeated #4 Penobscot Pioneers 4-2
  • #2 Brunswick defeated #6 Winslow 8-1

South

  • #1 Cheverus defeated #4 Biddeford 6-0
  • #2 Portland defeated #3 Gorham 3-2
