Here are the Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.

Class A North - Top 8 Qualify for Playoffs

Camden Hills 5-0 25.667 Mt. Ararat 4-1 25.357 Brunswick 4-2 20.306 Bangor 4-2 11.020 Mt. Blue 2-2-2 0.049 Edward Little 3-3 6/020 Brewer 2-3-1 5.948 Messalonskee 2-3 4.137 Hampden Academy 1-3 1.099 Lewiston 0-5-1 0.510 Oxford Hills 0-4-1 0.510

Class B North Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Hermon 5-0 20.765 Presque Isle 4-1 18.724 Gardiner 5-0 13.163 Belfast 6-0 13.061 MDI 2-2-1 6.307 John Bapst 3-0-1 6.071 Skowhegan 2-1-1 5.893 Erskine Academy 4-2 5.510 Foxcroft Academy 3-2 3.265 Lawrence 0-5-1 2.372 Ellsworth 1-3 1.939 Waterville 1-3 1.939 Cony 1-3 0.714 Medomak Valley 1-5 0.714 Old Town 0-5 0.000 Nokomis 0-5 0.000 Caribou 0-5 0.000 Oceanside 0-6 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Fort Kent 5-0 20.204 Winslow 4-2 14.337 Houlton/GHCA 3-2 14.184 Orono 4-1 13.776 Central 3-2 12.959 Mount View 2-2-1 8.112 MCI 3-3 6.378 Mattanawcook Academy 1-3 0.714 Bucksport 1-4 0.714

Class D North - Top 8 Team Qualify for Playoffs

Central Aroostook 7-1 36.122 Fort Fairfield 7-1 25.000 Ashland 5-0 21.735 Van Buren 3-3 17.347 Madawaska 4-2 5.918 Washburn 4-6 5.918 Penobscot Valley 2-1 5.408 Schenck/Stearns 2-3 2.449 Easton 1-6 0.714 Hodgdon 1-6 0.714 Southern Aroostook 0-5 0.000 Maine School of Science and Math 0-4 0.000

8-Person Class North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Dexter 5-1 16.224 Deer Isle-Stonington 4-1-1 13.462 Sumner 5-0 12.229 Calais 3-3 9.796 Katahdin 3-1 9.796 GSA 1-4-1 9.231 Penobscot Christian 2-2 5.903 Shead 1-2 4.898 Wisdom 2-1 4.898 Penquis Valley 2-3 3.980 Narraguagus/Machias 3.352 Lee Academy 2-3 2.347 Woodland 1-2 0.714 East Grand 0-4 0.000 Piscataquis 0-5 0.000 Washington Academy 0-3 0.000

Class A South

Windham 4-1 21.429 Scarborough 4-0-1 18.571 Kennebunk 3-1-1 17.857 South Portland 4-1 15.306 Bonny Eagle 2-1-1 12.755 Deering 3-1 10.918 Gorham 2-1-1 10.714 Portland 2-3-1 8.367 Thornton Academy 1-3-1 7.653 Marshwood 2-2-1 7.347 Westbrook 2-3 6.838 Cheverus 2-1 4.796 Sanford 2-2-1 4.286 Noble 2-3 2.755 Massabesic 1-4 0.714 Biddeford 0-5 0.000 Falmouth 0-4 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Yarmouth 5-0 23.622 Cape Elizabeth 3-1 18.520 Poland 5-0-1 16.454 Lincoln Academy 4-1 14.286 Freeport 3-1 13.265 Fryeburg Academy 2-4-1 10.077 Leavitt 1-2 7.551 Lake Region 3-3 5.369 Gray New-Gloucester 2-3 4.757 Morse 2-2 4.490 Greely 2-1 3.724 York 1-2-1 3.291

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Mt. Abram 6-0 24.949 Maranacook 6-0 22.692 NYA 4-1 15.051 Traip Academy 2-1-2 8.214 Hall-Dale 4-2 6.366 Waynflete 1-4 4.745 Wells 0-4-1 2.781 Spruce Mountain 1-3 1.978 Oak Hill 1-5 1.868 Winthrop 1-3 0.816 Sacopee Valley 0-5 0.000 Lisbon 0-3 0.000

Class D South - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Monmouth Academy 4-1 10.039 Old Orchard Beach 2-3 4.286 Telstar 3-2 2.245 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-4-1 1.458

8-Person Class South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Bangor Christian 6-0 22.943 Buckfield 5-0 12.749 Madison 4-1 8.564 Richmond 2-2 7.747 Temple Academy 4-0 5.559 Searsport 3-3 4.694 Dirigo 3-3 4.345 Pine Tree Academy 1-2-1 1.310 Greenville 1-1-0 2.286 Mountain Valley 1-3 0.667 Valley 0-3-1 0.357 Rangeley Lakes 0-4-1 0.357 Carrabec 0-2 0.000 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0-2 0.000

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE