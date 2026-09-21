Maine High School Girls Soccer Standings – September 20

Maine High School Girls Soccer Standings – September 20

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.

Class A North - Top 8 Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Camden Hills 5-0 25.667
  2. Mt. Ararat  4-1 25.357
  3. Brunswick 4-2 20.306
  4. Bangor 4-2 11.020
  5. Mt. Blue 2-2-2 0.049
  6. Edward Little 3-3 6/020
  7. Brewer 2-3-1 5.948
  8. Messalonskee 2-3 4.137
  9. Hampden Academy 1-3 1.099
  10. Lewiston 0-5-1 0.510
  11. Oxford Hills 0-4-1 0.510

Class B North Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Hermon 5-0 20.765
  2. Presque Isle 4-1 18.724
  3. Gardiner 5-0 13.163
  4. Belfast 6-0 13.061
  5. MDI 2-2-1 6.307
  6. John Bapst 3-0-1 6.071
  7. Skowhegan 2-1-1 5.893
  8. Erskine Academy 4-2 5.510
  9. Foxcroft Academy 3-2 3.265
  10. Lawrence 0-5-1 2.372
  11. Ellsworth 1-3 1.939
  12. Waterville 1-3 1.939
  13. Cony 1-3 0.714
  14. Medomak Valley 1-5 0.714
  15. Old Town 0-5 0.000
  16. Nokomis 0-5 0.000
  17. Caribou 0-5 0.000
  18. Oceanside 0-6 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Fort Kent 5-0 20.204
  2. Winslow 4-2 14.337
  3. Houlton/GHCA 3-2 14.184
  4. Orono 4-1 13.776
  5. Central 3-2 12.959
  6. Mount View 2-2-1 8.112
  7. MCI 3-3 6.378
  8. Mattanawcook Academy 1-3 0.714
  9. Bucksport 1-4 0.714

Class D North - Top 8 Team Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Central Aroostook 7-1 36.122
  2. Fort Fairfield 7-1 25.000
  3. Ashland 5-0 21.735
  4. Van Buren 3-3 17.347
  5. Madawaska 4-2 5.918
  6. Washburn 4-6 5.918
  7. Penobscot Valley 2-1 5.408
  8. Schenck/Stearns 2-3 2.449
  9. Easton 1-6 0.714
  10. Hodgdon 1-6 0.714
  11. Southern Aroostook 0-5 0.000
  12. Maine School of Science and Math 0-4 0.000

8-Person Class North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Dexter 5-1 16.224
  2. Deer Isle-Stonington 4-1-1 13.462
  3. Sumner 5-0 12.229
  4. Calais 3-3 9.796
  5. Katahdin 3-1 9.796
  6. GSA 1-4-1 9.231
  7. Penobscot Christian 2-2 5.903
  8. Shead 1-2 4.898
  9. Wisdom 2-1 4.898
  10. Penquis Valley 2-3 3.980
  11. Narraguagus/Machias 3.352
  12. Lee Academy 2-3 2.347
  13. Woodland 1-2 0.714
  14. East Grand 0-4 0.000
  15. Piscataquis 0-5 0.000
  16. Washington Academy 0-3 0.000

Class A South

  1. Windham 4-1 21.429
  2. Scarborough 4-0-1 18.571
  3. Kennebunk 3-1-1 17.857
  4. South Portland 4-1 15.306
  5. Bonny Eagle 2-1-1 12.755
  6. Deering 3-1 10.918
  7. Gorham 2-1-1 10.714
  8. Portland 2-3-1 8.367
  9. Thornton Academy 1-3-1 7.653
  10. Marshwood 2-2-1 7.347
  11. Westbrook 2-3 6.838
  12. Cheverus 2-1 4.796
  13. Sanford 2-2-1 4.286
  14. Noble 2-3 2.755
  15. Massabesic 1-4 0.714
  16. Biddeford 0-5 0.000
  17. Falmouth 0-4 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1.  Yarmouth 5-0 23.622
  2. Cape Elizabeth 3-1 18.520
  3. Poland 5-0-1 16.454
  4. Lincoln Academy 4-1 14.286
  5. Freeport 3-1 13.265
  6. Fryeburg Academy 2-4-1 10.077
  7. Leavitt 1-2 7.551
  8. Lake Region 3-3 5.369
  9. Gray New-Gloucester 2-3 4.757
  10. Morse 2-2 4.490
  11. Greely 2-1 3.724
  12. York 1-2-1 3.291

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Mt. Abram 6-0 24.949
  2. Maranacook 6-0 22.692
  3. NYA 4-1 15.051
  4. Traip Academy 2-1-2 8.214
  5. Hall-Dale 4-2 6.366
  6. Waynflete 1-4 4.745
  7. Wells 0-4-1 2.781
  8. Spruce Mountain 1-3 1.978
  9. Oak Hill 1-5 1.868
  10. Winthrop 1-3 0.816
  11. Sacopee Valley 0-5 0.000
  12. Lisbon 0-3 0.000

Class D South - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Monmouth Academy 4-1 10.039
  2. Old Orchard Beach 2-3 4.286
  3. Telstar 3-2 2.245
  4. Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-4-1 1.458

8-Person Class South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Bangor Christian 6-0 22.943
  2. Buckfield 5-0 12.749
  3. Madison 4-1 8.564
  4. Richmond 2-2 7.747
  5. Temple Academy 4-0 5.559
  6. Searsport 3-3 4.694
  7. Dirigo 3-3 4.345
  8. Pine Tree Academy 1-2-1 1.310
  9. Greenville 1-1-0 2.286
  10. Mountain Valley 1-3 0.667
  11. Valley 0-3-1 0.357
  12. Rangeley Lakes 0-4-1 0.357
  13. Carrabec 0-2 0.000
  14. Vinalhaven/North Haven 0-2 0.000

 

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week.  You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

Categories: Girls Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

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