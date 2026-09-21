Maine High School Girls Soccer Standings – September 20
Here are the Maine High School Girls Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.
Class A North - Top 8 Qualify for Playoffs
- Camden Hills 5-0 25.667
- Mt. Ararat 4-1 25.357
- Brunswick 4-2 20.306
- Bangor 4-2 11.020
- Mt. Blue 2-2-2 0.049
- Edward Little 3-3 6/020
- Brewer 2-3-1 5.948
- Messalonskee 2-3 4.137
- Hampden Academy 1-3 1.099
- Lewiston 0-5-1 0.510
- Oxford Hills 0-4-1 0.510
Class B North Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Hermon 5-0 20.765
- Presque Isle 4-1 18.724
- Gardiner 5-0 13.163
- Belfast 6-0 13.061
- MDI 2-2-1 6.307
- John Bapst 3-0-1 6.071
- Skowhegan 2-1-1 5.893
- Erskine Academy 4-2 5.510
- Foxcroft Academy 3-2 3.265
- Lawrence 0-5-1 2.372
- Ellsworth 1-3 1.939
- Waterville 1-3 1.939
- Cony 1-3 0.714
- Medomak Valley 1-5 0.714
- Old Town 0-5 0.000
- Nokomis 0-5 0.000
- Caribou 0-5 0.000
- Oceanside 0-6 0.000
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Fort Kent 5-0 20.204
- Winslow 4-2 14.337
- Houlton/GHCA 3-2 14.184
- Orono 4-1 13.776
- Central 3-2 12.959
- Mount View 2-2-1 8.112
- MCI 3-3 6.378
- Mattanawcook Academy 1-3 0.714
- Bucksport 1-4 0.714
Class D North - Top 8 Team Qualify for Playoffs
- Central Aroostook 7-1 36.122
- Fort Fairfield 7-1 25.000
- Ashland 5-0 21.735
- Van Buren 3-3 17.347
- Madawaska 4-2 5.918
- Washburn 4-6 5.918
- Penobscot Valley 2-1 5.408
- Schenck/Stearns 2-3 2.449
- Easton 1-6 0.714
- Hodgdon 1-6 0.714
- Southern Aroostook 0-5 0.000
- Maine School of Science and Math 0-4 0.000
8-Person Class North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Dexter 5-1 16.224
- Deer Isle-Stonington 4-1-1 13.462
- Sumner 5-0 12.229
- Calais 3-3 9.796
- Katahdin 3-1 9.796
- GSA 1-4-1 9.231
- Penobscot Christian 2-2 5.903
- Shead 1-2 4.898
- Wisdom 2-1 4.898
- Penquis Valley 2-3 3.980
- Narraguagus/Machias 3.352
- Lee Academy 2-3 2.347
- Woodland 1-2 0.714
- East Grand 0-4 0.000
- Piscataquis 0-5 0.000
- Washington Academy 0-3 0.000
Class A South
- Windham 4-1 21.429
- Scarborough 4-0-1 18.571
- Kennebunk 3-1-1 17.857
- South Portland 4-1 15.306
- Bonny Eagle 2-1-1 12.755
- Deering 3-1 10.918
- Gorham 2-1-1 10.714
- Portland 2-3-1 8.367
- Thornton Academy 1-3-1 7.653
- Marshwood 2-2-1 7.347
- Westbrook 2-3 6.838
- Cheverus 2-1 4.796
- Sanford 2-2-1 4.286
- Noble 2-3 2.755
- Massabesic 1-4 0.714
- Biddeford 0-5 0.000
- Falmouth 0-4 0.000
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Yarmouth 5-0 23.622
- Cape Elizabeth 3-1 18.520
- Poland 5-0-1 16.454
- Lincoln Academy 4-1 14.286
- Freeport 3-1 13.265
- Fryeburg Academy 2-4-1 10.077
- Leavitt 1-2 7.551
- Lake Region 3-3 5.369
- Gray New-Gloucester 2-3 4.757
- Morse 2-2 4.490
- Greely 2-1 3.724
- York 1-2-1 3.291
Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Mt. Abram 6-0 24.949
- Maranacook 6-0 22.692
- NYA 4-1 15.051
- Traip Academy 2-1-2 8.214
- Hall-Dale 4-2 6.366
- Waynflete 1-4 4.745
- Wells 0-4-1 2.781
- Spruce Mountain 1-3 1.978
- Oak Hill 1-5 1.868
- Winthrop 1-3 0.816
- Sacopee Valley 0-5 0.000
- Lisbon 0-3 0.000
Class D South - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Monmouth Academy 4-1 10.039
- Old Orchard Beach 2-3 4.286
- Telstar 3-2 2.245
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-4-1 1.458
8-Person Class South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Bangor Christian 6-0 22.943
- Buckfield 5-0 12.749
- Madison 4-1 8.564
- Richmond 2-2 7.747
- Temple Academy 4-0 5.559
- Searsport 3-3 4.694
- Dirigo 3-3 4.345
- Pine Tree Academy 1-2-1 1.310
- Greenville 1-1-0 2.286
- Mountain Valley 1-3 0.667
- Valley 0-3-1 0.357
- Rangeley Lakes 0-4-1 0.357
- Carrabec 0-2 0.000
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 0-2 0.000
You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week
In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.
In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.
In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE