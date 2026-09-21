Maine High School Boys Soccer Standings – September 20

Maine High School Boys Soccer Standings – September 20

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Quaiify for Playoffs

  1. Lewiston 6-0 27.041
  2. Brunswick 6-0 25.816
  3. Mt. Blue 2-2-1 12.347
  4. Edward Little 4-2 11.837
  5. Mt. Ararat 2-2-1 10.408
  6. Camden Hills 2-3 9.184
  7. Bangor 3-2-1 7.143
  8. Brewer 1-4 2.806
  9. Hampden Academy 1-2 1.939
  10. Messalonskee 1-3 0.714
  11. Oxford Hills 0-4 0.000

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify

  1. Oceanside 5-1 21.071
  2. John Bapst 4-0 21.020
  3. Foxcroft Academy 4-1-1 20.485
  4. Presque Isle 4-1 17.347
  5. Ellsworth 3-2 11.888
  6. Caribou 1-3-1 7.934
  7. Medomak Valley 3-3 7.245
  8. Skowhegan 4-1 7.245
  9. Erskine Academy 3-3 6.531
  10. Nokomis 4-1 5.306
  11. Lawrence 2-4 2.653
  12. Hermon 1-3-1 2.168
  13. MDI 1-4-1 2.168
  14. Gardiner 1-4 0.714
  15. Cony 0-4 0.000
  16. Waterville 0-4 0.000
  17. Old Town 0-3 0.000
  18. Belfast 0-6 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Mount View 4-1 14.082
  2. Fort Kent 2-1 13.163
  3. Orono 4-0 13.061
  4. GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 3-1 12.194
  5. Winslow 4-2 11.122
  6. Washington Academy 2-3-1 10.306
  7. Central 1-2-1 9.184
  8. MCI 1-5 3.878

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Madawaska 5-1 32.959
  2. Easton 6-2 31.224
  3. Fort Fairfield 5-3 25.000
  4. Central Aroostook 6-2 23.980
  5. Washburn 3-6 15.612
  6. Hodgdon 3-3 5.204
  7. Penobscot Valley 1-3 1.735
  8. Southern Aroostook 1-4 0.714
  9. Maine School of Science and Math 0-4 0.000

8-Person Class North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Mattanawcook Aademy 5-0 16.327
  2. Bucksport 4-0 14.796
  3. Wisdom 3-1 13.061
  4. Piscataquis 6-0 11.578
  5. Van Buren 6-1 11.224
  6. Calais 4-1 9.129
  7. Penquis Valley 2-2 5.000
  8. Lee Academy 2-4 3.980
  9. Katahdin 3-1 3.980
  10. Houlton/GHCA 1-4 1.633
  11. Dexter 2-4 1.429
  12. Sumner 1-3 0.714
  13. Schenck/Stearns 1-3 0.714
  14. Ashland 1-4 0.714
  15. Shead 0-5 0.000
  16. East Grand 0-4 0.000

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Deering 5-0 24.469
  2. Gorham 4-1 19.388
  3. Thornton Academy 3-0-1 13.776
  4. Kennebunk 3-1-1 10.408
  5. Biddeford 2-2-1 8.367
  6. Marshwood 2-3 8.163
  7. Cheverus 3-2 7.857
  8. Massabesic 1-4 7.143
  9. Falmouth 2-3 7.143
  10. Portland 2-3 6.837
  11. Westbrook 3-1 6.837
  12. Scarborough 1-2-1 6.633
  13. South Portland 2-2 5.816
  14. Windham 1-2-1 4.286
  15. Noble 2-2-1 4.286
  16. Bonny Egle 0-4 0.000
  17. Sanford 0-4 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Fryeburg Academy 4-1-1 21.648
  2. Freeport 3-0-2 18.980
  3. Cape Elizabeth 2-2-2 17.959
  4. Lincoln Academy 3-2 14.541
  5. Leavitt 2-0-2 13.316
  6. Yarmouth 2-1-1 10.128
  7. Greely 2-0-1 8.740
  8. Poland 2-2-1 8.469
  9. Lake Region 2-4 7.449
  10. York 0-2-2 6.474
  11. Gray-New Gloucester 3.776
  12. Morse 1-2-1 3.571

Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Hall-Dale 4-1 21.071
  2. NYA 3-2 13.061
  3. Maranacook 5-1 12.806
  4. Waynflete 3-3 11.122
  5. Mt. Abram 2-12 10.587
  6. Wells 2-4-1 7.423
  7. Lisbon 1-2-2 7.296
  8. Traip Academy 2-3 7.133
  9. Mountain Valley 2-1- 4.847
  10. Saccopee Valley 1-4-1 4.337
  11. Oak Hill 0-2-2 4.107
  12. Winthrop 1-4-1 1.633
  13. Spruce Mountain 0-4 0.000

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Monmouth Academy 5-0 26.367
  2. Narraguagus 4-1 7.653
  3. Buckfield 3-1-2 7.500
  4. Rihmond 0-4-1 2.730
  5. Bangor Christian 2-3 2.449
  6. Woodland 1-4 1.735
  7. Penobscot Christian 1-3

8-Person Class South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Monmouth Academy 5-0 26.367
  2. Narraguagus 4-1 7.653
  3. Buckfield 3-1-2 7.500
  4. Richmond 0-4-1 2.730
  5. Bangor Christian 2-3 2.449
  6. Woodland 1-4 1.735
  7. Penobscot Christian 1-3 0.714
  8. Machias 0-4 0.000

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week.  You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

Categories: Boys Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

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