Maine High School Boys Soccer Standings – September 20
Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Quaiify for Playoffs
- Lewiston 6-0 27.041
- Brunswick 6-0 25.816
- Mt. Blue 2-2-1 12.347
- Edward Little 4-2 11.837
- Mt. Ararat 2-2-1 10.408
- Camden Hills 2-3 9.184
- Bangor 3-2-1 7.143
- Brewer 1-4 2.806
- Hampden Academy 1-2 1.939
- Messalonskee 1-3 0.714
- Oxford Hills 0-4 0.000
Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify
- Oceanside 5-1 21.071
- John Bapst 4-0 21.020
- Foxcroft Academy 4-1-1 20.485
- Presque Isle 4-1 17.347
- Ellsworth 3-2 11.888
- Caribou 1-3-1 7.934
- Medomak Valley 3-3 7.245
- Skowhegan 4-1 7.245
- Erskine Academy 3-3 6.531
- Nokomis 4-1 5.306
- Lawrence 2-4 2.653
- Hermon 1-3-1 2.168
- MDI 1-4-1 2.168
- Gardiner 1-4 0.714
- Cony 0-4 0.000
- Waterville 0-4 0.000
- Old Town 0-3 0.000
- Belfast 0-6 0.000
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Mount View 4-1 14.082
- Fort Kent 2-1 13.163
- Orono 4-0 13.061
- GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 3-1 12.194
- Winslow 4-2 11.122
- Washington Academy 2-3-1 10.306
- Central 1-2-1 9.184
- MCI 1-5 3.878
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Madawaska 5-1 32.959
- Easton 6-2 31.224
- Fort Fairfield 5-3 25.000
- Central Aroostook 6-2 23.980
- Washburn 3-6 15.612
- Hodgdon 3-3 5.204
- Penobscot Valley 1-3 1.735
- Southern Aroostook 1-4 0.714
- Maine School of Science and Math 0-4 0.000
8-Person Class North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Mattanawcook Aademy 5-0 16.327
- Bucksport 4-0 14.796
- Wisdom 3-1 13.061
- Piscataquis 6-0 11.578
- Van Buren 6-1 11.224
- Calais 4-1 9.129
- Penquis Valley 2-2 5.000
- Lee Academy 2-4 3.980
- Katahdin 3-1 3.980
- Houlton/GHCA 1-4 1.633
- Dexter 2-4 1.429
- Sumner 1-3 0.714
- Schenck/Stearns 1-3 0.714
- Ashland 1-4 0.714
- Shead 0-5 0.000
- East Grand 0-4 0.000
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Deering 5-0 24.469
- Gorham 4-1 19.388
- Thornton Academy 3-0-1 13.776
- Kennebunk 3-1-1 10.408
- Biddeford 2-2-1 8.367
- Marshwood 2-3 8.163
- Cheverus 3-2 7.857
- Massabesic 1-4 7.143
- Falmouth 2-3 7.143
- Portland 2-3 6.837
- Westbrook 3-1 6.837
- Scarborough 1-2-1 6.633
- South Portland 2-2 5.816
- Windham 1-2-1 4.286
- Noble 2-2-1 4.286
- Bonny Egle 0-4 0.000
- Sanford 0-4 0.000
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Fryeburg Academy 4-1-1 21.648
- Freeport 3-0-2 18.980
- Cape Elizabeth 2-2-2 17.959
- Lincoln Academy 3-2 14.541
- Leavitt 2-0-2 13.316
- Yarmouth 2-1-1 10.128
- Greely 2-0-1 8.740
- Poland 2-2-1 8.469
- Lake Region 2-4 7.449
- York 0-2-2 6.474
- Gray-New Gloucester 3.776
- Morse 1-2-1 3.571
Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Hall-Dale 4-1 21.071
- NYA 3-2 13.061
- Maranacook 5-1 12.806
- Waynflete 3-3 11.122
- Mt. Abram 2-12 10.587
- Wells 2-4-1 7.423
- Lisbon 1-2-2 7.296
- Traip Academy 2-3 7.133
- Mountain Valley 2-1- 4.847
- Saccopee Valley 1-4-1 4.337
- Oak Hill 0-2-2 4.107
- Winthrop 1-4-1 1.633
- Spruce Mountain 0-4 0.000
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Monmouth Academy 5-0 26.367
- Narraguagus 4-1 7.653
- Buckfield 3-1-2 7.500
- Rihmond 0-4-1 2.730
- Bangor Christian 2-3 2.449
- Woodland 1-4 1.735
- Penobscot Christian 1-3
8-Person Class South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Monmouth Academy 5-0 26.367
- Narraguagus 4-1 7.653
- Buckfield 3-1-2 7.500
- Richmond 0-4-1 2.730
- Bangor Christian 2-3 2.449
- Woodland 1-4 1.735
- Penobscot Christian 1-3 0.714
- Machias 0-4 0.000
You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week
In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.
In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.
In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE