Here are the Maine High School Boys Soccer Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday, September 20th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Quaiify for Playoffs

Lewiston 6-0 27.041 Brunswick 6-0 25.816 Mt. Blue 2-2-1 12.347 Edward Little 4-2 11.837 Mt. Ararat 2-2-1 10.408 Camden Hills 2-3 9.184 Bangor 3-2-1 7.143 Brewer 1-4 2.806 Hampden Academy 1-2 1.939 Messalonskee 1-3 0.714 Oxford Hills 0-4 0.000

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify

Oceanside 5-1 21.071 John Bapst 4-0 21.020 Foxcroft Academy 4-1-1 20.485 Presque Isle 4-1 17.347 Ellsworth 3-2 11.888 Caribou 1-3-1 7.934 Medomak Valley 3-3 7.245 Skowhegan 4-1 7.245 Erskine Academy 3-3 6.531 Nokomis 4-1 5.306 Lawrence 2-4 2.653 Hermon 1-3-1 2.168 MDI 1-4-1 2.168 Gardiner 1-4 0.714 Cony 0-4 0.000 Waterville 0-4 0.000 Old Town 0-3 0.000 Belfast 0-6 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Mount View 4-1 14.082 Fort Kent 2-1 13.163 Orono 4-0 13.061 GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 3-1 12.194 Winslow 4-2 11.122 Washington Academy 2-3-1 10.306 Central 1-2-1 9.184 MCI 1-5 3.878

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Madawaska 5-1 32.959 Easton 6-2 31.224 Fort Fairfield 5-3 25.000 Central Aroostook 6-2 23.980 Washburn 3-6 15.612 Hodgdon 3-3 5.204 Penobscot Valley 1-3 1.735 Southern Aroostook 1-4 0.714 Maine School of Science and Math 0-4 0.000

8-Person Class North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Mattanawcook Aademy 5-0 16.327 Bucksport 4-0 14.796 Wisdom 3-1 13.061 Piscataquis 6-0 11.578 Van Buren 6-1 11.224 Calais 4-1 9.129 Penquis Valley 2-2 5.000 Lee Academy 2-4 3.980 Katahdin 3-1 3.980 Houlton/GHCA 1-4 1.633 Dexter 2-4 1.429 Sumner 1-3 0.714 Schenck/Stearns 1-3 0.714 Ashland 1-4 0.714 Shead 0-5 0.000 East Grand 0-4 0.000

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Deering 5-0 24.469 Gorham 4-1 19.388 Thornton Academy 3-0-1 13.776 Kennebunk 3-1-1 10.408 Biddeford 2-2-1 8.367 Marshwood 2-3 8.163 Cheverus 3-2 7.857 Massabesic 1-4 7.143 Falmouth 2-3 7.143 Portland 2-3 6.837 Westbrook 3-1 6.837 Scarborough 1-2-1 6.633 South Portland 2-2 5.816 Windham 1-2-1 4.286 Noble 2-2-1 4.286 Bonny Egle 0-4 0.000 Sanford 0-4 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Fryeburg Academy 4-1-1 21.648 Freeport 3-0-2 18.980 Cape Elizabeth 2-2-2 17.959 Lincoln Academy 3-2 14.541 Leavitt 2-0-2 13.316 Yarmouth 2-1-1 10.128 Greely 2-0-1 8.740 Poland 2-2-1 8.469 Lake Region 2-4 7.449 York 0-2-2 6.474 Gray-New Gloucester 3.776 Morse 1-2-1 3.571

Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Hall-Dale 4-1 21.071 NYA 3-2 13.061 Maranacook 5-1 12.806 Waynflete 3-3 11.122 Mt. Abram 2-12 10.587 Wells 2-4-1 7.423 Lisbon 1-2-2 7.296 Traip Academy 2-3 7.133 Mountain Valley 2-1- 4.847 Saccopee Valley 1-4-1 4.337 Oak Hill 0-2-2 4.107 Winthrop 1-4-1 1.633 Spruce Mountain 0-4 0.000

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Monmouth Academy 5-0 26.367 Narraguagus 4-1 7.653 Buckfield 3-1-2 7.500 Rihmond 0-4-1 2.730 Bangor Christian 2-3 2.449 Woodland 1-4 1.735 Penobscot Christian 1-3

8-Person Class South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Monmouth Academy 5-0 26.367 Narraguagus 4-1 7.653 Buckfield 3-1-2 7.500 Richmond 0-4-1 2.730 Bangor Christian 2-3 2.449 Woodland 1-4 1.735 Penobscot Christian 1-3 0.714 Machias 0-4 0.000

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE