Maine High School Basketball Results – Saturday December 9
The first weekend of the Maine High School Basketball season is in the books. Here are the scores throughout the State of Maine for games played and reported on Saturday, December 9th.
Girls Basketball
- Forest Hills 44 Vinalhaven 29
- Hodgdon 49 Fort Kent 31
- Houlton 65 Hermon 36
- Isleboro 27 North Haven 25
- Lawrence 63 Messalonskee 28
- Madison 52 Mountain Valley 33
- Old Town 56 Presque Isle 36
- Shead 47 Greenville 22
- Temple Academy 45 Wiscasset 5
- Testar 36 Dirigo 30
- Valley 62 Richmond 55
- Washington Academy 44 Foxcroft Academy 37
- Wells 70 Traip Academy 20
- Winthrop 72 Boothbay 16
- Wisdom 59 Easton 19
Boys Basketball
- Easton 81 Wisdom 28
- Foxcroft Academy 50 Washington Academy 34
- Forest Hills 78 Vinalhaven 31
- Fort Kent 50 Hodgdon 38
- Freeport 60 Noble 56
- Hermon 54 Houlton 51
- Isleboro 54 Noirth Haven 27
- Lake Region 55 Cape Elizabeth 53
- Machias 88 Sumner 85
- Messalonskee 59 Lawrence 49
- Old Town 58 Presque Isle 28
- Orono 67 MDI 47
- Penobscot Valley 52 Lee Academy 38
- Piscataquis 66 Searsport 39
- Richmond 49 Valley 48
- Shead 71 Greenville 30
- Wells 73 Traip Academy 39
- Wiscasset 58 Temple Academy 56 OT
The High School Athlete of the Week is resuming beginning the week of December 4th. Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 10th for the Week December 4th-9th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 11th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 11th-14th with the Week 1 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 15th.