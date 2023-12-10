Maine High School Basketball Results – Saturday December 9

The first weekend of the Maine High School Basketball season is in the books. Here are the scores throughout the State of Maine for games played and reported on Saturday, December 9th.

Girls Basketball

Forest Hills 44 Vinalhaven 29

Hodgdon 49 Fort Kent 31

Houlton 65 Hermon 36

Isleboro 27 North Haven 25

Lawrence 63 Messalonskee 28

Madison 52 Mountain Valley 33

Old Town 56 Presque Isle 36

Shead 47 Greenville 22

Temple Academy 45 Wiscasset 5

Testar 36 Dirigo 30

Valley 62 Richmond 55

Washington Academy 44 Foxcroft Academy 37

Wells 70 Traip Academy 20

Winthrop 72 Boothbay 16

Wisdom 59 Easton 19

Boys Basketball

Easton 81 Wisdom 28

Foxcroft Academy 50 Washington Academy 34

Forest Hills 78 Vinalhaven 31

Fort Kent 50 Hodgdon 38

Freeport 60 Noble 56

Hermon 54 Houlton 51

Isleboro 54 Noirth Haven 27

Lake Region 55 Cape Elizabeth 53

Machias 88 Sumner 85

Messalonskee 59 Lawrence 49

Old Town 58 Presque Isle 28

Orono 67 MDI 47

Penobscot Valley 52 Lee Academy 38

Piscataquis 66 Searsport 39

Richmond 49 Valley 48

Shead 71 Greenville 30

Wells 73 Traip Academy 39

Wiscasset 58 Temple Academy 56 OT

Get our free mobile app

The High School Athlete of the Week is resuming beginning the week of December 4th. Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 10th for the Week December 4th-9th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 11th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 11th-14th with the Week 1 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 15th.