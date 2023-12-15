Maine High School Basketball Scores – Thursday, December 14

Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported. in the State of Maine on Thursday, December 14th

Girls Basketball

Biddeford 43 York 41

Edward Little 45 Portland 33

Forest Hills 30 Temple Academy 26

Fort Kent 66 Fort Fairfield 25

Mountain Valley 46 Monmouth Academy 24

Presque Isle 41 Houlton 20

Skowhegan 53 Nokomis 15

Boys Basketball

Cony 65 Gardiner 51

Forest Hills 65 Temple Academy 32

GSA 85 Deer Isle-Stonington 33

Jonesport-Beals 54 Sumner 41

Machias 53 Woodland 52

Madison 35 Oak Hill 26

Monmouth Academy 54 Mountain Valley 39

Mount Abram 68 Maranacook 64

Nokomis 48 Skowhegan 40

Orono 70 Ellsworth 56

Sacopee Valley 71 Pine Tree Academy 60

Scarborough 55 South Portland 52

Schenck 41 Bangor Christian 24

Soruce Mountain 83 Lisbon 33

Washington Academy 67 Narraguagus 25

Wells 66 Lake Region 57

