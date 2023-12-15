Maine High School Basketball Scores – Thursday, December 14
Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported. in the State of Maine on Thursday, December 14th
Girls Basketball
- Biddeford 43 York 41
- Edward Little 45 Portland 33
- Forest Hills 30 Temple Academy 26
- Fort Kent 66 Fort Fairfield 25
- Mountain Valley 46 Monmouth Academy 24
- Presque Isle 41 Houlton 20
- Skowhegan 53 Nokomis 15
Boys Basketball
- Cony 65 Gardiner 51
- Forest Hills 65 Temple Academy 32
- GSA 85 Deer Isle-Stonington 33
- Jonesport-Beals 54 Sumner 41
- Machias 53 Woodland 52
- Madison 35 Oak Hill 26
- Monmouth Academy 54 Mountain Valley 39
- Mount Abram 68 Maranacook 64
- Nokomis 48 Skowhegan 40
- Orono 70 Ellsworth 56
- Sacopee Valley 71 Pine Tree Academy 60
- Scarborough 55 South Portland 52
- Schenck 41 Bangor Christian 24
- Soruce Mountain 83 Lisbon 33
- Washington Academy 67 Narraguagus 25
- Wells 66 Lake Region 57
Nominations for Week 2 are now open! Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 17th for the Week December 11th-16th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 18th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 18th-21st with the Week 2 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 22nd.
