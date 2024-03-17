Ellsworth Girls Win 30th Annual Great Harbor Shoot Out

The Ellsworth Girls High School Basketball Team served early notice that they are going to be a contender for the 2024-25 season, winning the 30th Annual Great Harbor Shoot Out on Sunday afternoon March 17th.

Ellsworth defeated Oceanside, who won the Class B Gold Ball 68-58.

The Great Harbor Shoot Out does not allow members of the Class of 2024 (This year's seniors) to play, so it's an early indication of the team composition for next year.

Note, the Maine Principal's Association does not allow high school coaches to coach the team, as it's considered a "hands-off" period.