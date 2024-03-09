TICKET TV: Maine McDonald’s All-Star Game — Class C, D Girls
The Maine McDonald's Class C and D girls all-stars will face off on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
The Class C and D north vs. south girls' game will begin below at 2 p.m. from Husson University in Bangor. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Here's today's Ticket TV schedule.
Sat., March 9, 9 a.m., Class AA, A and B girls
Sat., March 9, 10:45 a.m., Class AA, A and B boys
Sat., March 9, 12 p.m., 3-point + dunk contest
Sat., March 9, 12:30 p.m., Class C, D boys
Sat., March 9, 2 p.m., Class C, D girls
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
Boston Celtics Who Went Hollywood
Gallery Credit: Jon Rineman