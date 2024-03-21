Orono’s Pierce Walston Named Maine Gatorade Boy’s Basketball Player of the Year

Congratulations to Pierce Walston who was named the Maine Gatorade Boy's Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday morning, March 21st.

Walston averaged 17.8 points, and 6.8 assists per game and helped lead the Orono Red Riots to the Class B State Championship for the 2nd consecutive year.

Pierce was named the Class B State Tournament Most Valuable Player and was a semifinalist for Mr. Basketball.

Walston has committed to join the Maine Air National Guard and is undecided upon where he will be attending college.

Walston joins Ruth White from Orono as Maine Gatorade Players of the Year. White has won 3 consecutive Maine Gatorade Female Cross Country Awards and the Maine Gatorade Outdoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year, for the 2022-23 season