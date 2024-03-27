3 Years After Winning Maine Gatorade Basketball Player of Year Cooper Flagg is 2024 National Gatorade Player of Year
In 2021 Cooper Flagg, a freshman at Nokomis High School in Newport won the Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year. Flash forward 3 years, and now a Senior at Montverde Academy in Florida, Cooper Flagg was awarded the 2024 National Gatorade Player of the Year!
Helping to lead Montverde Academy to a perfect 30-0 regular season, Cooper has averaged
- 16.1 points per game
- 7.6 rebounds per game
- 3.9 assists per game
- 1.6 steals per game
- 2.7 blocked shots per game.
Flagg is scheduled to attend Duke University in the Fall of 2024.
