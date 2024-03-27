3 Years After Winning Maine Gatorade Basketball Player of Year Cooper Flagg is 2024 National Gatorade Player of Year

In 2021 Cooper Flagg, a freshman at Nokomis High School in Newport won the Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year. Flash forward 3 years, and now a Senior at Montverde Academy in Florida, Cooper Flagg was awarded the 2024 National Gatorade Player of the Year!

Duke Basketball via Twitter Duke Basketball via Twitter loading...

Helping to lead Montverde Academy to a perfect 30-0 regular season, Cooper has averaged

16.1 points per game

7.6 rebounds per game

3.9 assists per game

1.6 steals per game

2.7 blocked shots per game.

Flagg is scheduled to attend Duke University in the Fall of 2024.

