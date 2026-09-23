UMaine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherly joined Chris Popper to talk about Maine's 2-0 win over Albany on Sunday, September 21st in the America East Conference opener.

He talked about the week ahead, and told us about the the "secret thing" the team does before games each week during the season.

Coach Atherly also previewed the game at home against UMass Lowell on September 27th at 12 noon.