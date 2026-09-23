Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Tuesday, September 22nd

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported

Field Hockey

Belfast 5 Lawrence 0

Brewer 4 Hampden Academy/Mount View 0

Camden Hills 6 Edward Little 2

Cony 1 Gardiner 0

Foxcroft Academy 4 Dexter 1

Hermon 10 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Lake Region 3 Poland 1

Leavitt 7 Winslow 0

Sanford/Kennebunk 7 Windham 0

Stearns/Schenck 1 Orono 0

Waynflete 1 Wells 0

Boys Soccer

Carrabec/Madison 3 Valley 2

Dirigo 5 Islesboro 4

Ellsworth 1 MDI 0

Fryeburg Academy 2 Cape Elizabeth 1

Gardiner 3 Morse 0

Greely 2 Freeport 1

Hodgdon 1 Penobscot Valley 0

John Bapst 3 Hermon 0

Lewiston 4 Messalonskee 2

Lincoln Academy 6 Erskine Academy 1

Mount View 6 MCI 1

Narraguagus 8 Machias 0

Nokomis 4 Skowhegan 1

NYA 3 Wells 1

Pine Tree Academy 8 Temple Academy 0

Richmond 4 Sacopee Valley 2

Scarborough 1 South Portland 0

Schenck/Stearns 4 Lee Academy 3

Searsport 3 Sumner 0

Waterville 2 Lawrence 2

Wisdom 2 Penquis Valley 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 4 Dexter 0

Bonny Eagle 5 Biddeford 1

Brewer 3 Oxford Hills 0

Brunswick 1 Bangor 0

Buckfield 5 Greenville 4

Camden Hills 6 Mt. Ararat 1

Deering 4 Massabesic 0

Dirigo 2 Mountain Valley 1

Falmouth 3 Thornton Academy 1

Fort Kent 0 Presque Isle 0

Freeport 2 Greely 1

Gardiner 2 Morse 1

John Bapst 2 Hermon 1

Kennebunk 3 Portland 2

Lawrence 3 Waterville 2

Lewiston 1 Messalonskee 0

Lincoln Academy 3 Erskine Academy 1

Mattanawcook Academy 7 Old Town 0

Mount Abram 3 Oak Hill 1

Mount Blue 1 Hampden Academy 0

Penobscot Valley 0 Bucksport 0

Richmond 7 Sacopee Valley 0

Skowhegan 8 Nokomis 0

Sout Portland 2 Sanford 1

Temple Academy 3 Pine Tree Academy 0

Traip Academy 6 Lake Region 2

Valley 3 Carrabec 0

Westbrook 4 Noble 2

Windham 3 Gorham 0

Winslow 5 MCI 0

Winthrop 2 Lisbon 1

Wisdom 6 Penquis Valley 0

Yarmouth 9 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Volleyball

Camden Hills 3 Nokomis 1

Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Sanford 0

Edward Little 3 Deering 1

Gardiner 3 Hampden Academy 1

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Cony 0

Greely 3 Wells 0

Marshwood 3 Noble 2

Massabesic/Sacopee 3 Kennebunk 2

Medomak Valley 3 Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 0

Messalonskee 3 Brewer 0

NYA/Freeport 3 Lake Region 0

Portland 3 Windham 2

Scarborough 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

South Portland 3 Yarmouth 2

Washington Academy 3 MDI 0

Westbrook 3 Mt. Ararat 2

York 3 Gorham 0

Athlete of the Week

Voting for this Week's Athletes of the Week are open until Thursday, September 24th at 11:59 p.m. For the 92.9 The Ticket-Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week vote HERE and for the WDEA AM 1370-Hammond Lumber Downeast Athlete of the Week vote HERE

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE