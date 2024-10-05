Maine High School Football Results – Friday October 4

Here are the High School Football Scores throughout the State of Maine for games played and reported on Friday, October 4th.

Biddeford 27 Brunswick 8

Bonny Eagle 24 South Portland 19

Boothbay 52 Telstar 16

Brewer 34 MCI 0

Camden Hills 36 Mt. Ararat 30

Cony 40 Scarborough 0

Ellsworth 2 Valley 0

Falmouth 55 Mt. Blue 9

Foxcroft Academy 17 Hermon 0

Freeport 31 Maranacook 0

Fryeburg 34 Leavitt 12

Gardiner 35 Skowhegan 6

Greely 28 MDI 0

Lake Region 32 Morse 14

Lawrence 48 Messalonskee 28

Marshwood 40 Sanford 16

Mountain Valley 2 Lisbon 0

Oceanside 28 Medomak Valley 14

Old Town 36 Belfast 14

Orono 48 Bucksport 22

Oxford Hills 21 Lewiston 7

Portland 55 Edward Little 0

Stearns 66 Houlton 16

Thornton Academy 33 Noble 26

Wells 50 Oak Hill 21

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

