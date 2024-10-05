Maine High School Football Results – Friday October 4
Here are the High School Football Scores throughout the State of Maine for games played and reported on Friday, October 4th.
- Biddeford 27 Brunswick 8
- Bonny Eagle 24 South Portland 19
- Boothbay 52 Telstar 16
- Brewer 34 MCI 0
- Camden Hills 36 Mt. Ararat 30
- Cony 40 Scarborough 0
- Ellsworth 2 Valley 0
- Falmouth 55 Mt. Blue 9
- Foxcroft Academy 17 Hermon 0
- Freeport 31 Maranacook 0
- Fryeburg 34 Leavitt 12
- Gardiner 35 Skowhegan 6
- Greely 28 MDI 0
- Lake Region 32 Morse 14
- Lawrence 48 Messalonskee 28
- Marshwood 40 Sanford 16
- Mountain Valley 2 Lisbon 0
- Oceanside 28 Medomak Valley 14
- Old Town 36 Belfast 14
- Orono 48 Bucksport 22
- Oxford Hills 21 Lewiston 7
- Portland 55 Edward Little 0
- Stearns 66 Houlton 16
- Thornton Academy 33 Noble 26
- Wells 50 Oak Hill 21
We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.
